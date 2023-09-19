About Cookies on This Site

LG Full HD Surgical Monitor

27HK510S-W

27HK510S-W

LG Full HD Surgical Monitor

A Display Optimized for Compatibility

A Display Optimized for Compatibility

The detailed picture quality of the LG surgical monitor meets operating room requirements. With its 27-inch Full HD IPS Display, the LG surgical monitor improves work efficiency.
Optimal Image Quality
Full HD IPS

Optimal Image Quality

sRGB 115%(Deep Red)

sRGB 115%(Deep Red)

The Full HD IPS display with sRGB 115% (Deep Red) is designed to fit with other Full HD surgical devices. It enables surgeons to view accurate, realistic images especially in the red color spectrum.
Brightness Stabilization

Brightness Stabilization

The LG surgical monitor carefully measures and sets every grayscale tone to create a monitor compliant with DICOM Part 14. Furthermore, LG’s surgical monitors offer stabilized brightness settings.

*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine): Standard applied to the grayscale tone characteristics of monitors used in the medical field.

Designed for the Operating Room

Designed for the Operating Room

Dustproof & Waterproof

Dustproof & Waterproof

To ensure protection against contact with objects such as blood or bodily fluids, LG surgical monitors are cleanable and durable, with ratings of IP35 on the front and IP32 on the back, securing them from any direction.
Protection Glass

Protection Glass

The LG surgical monitor with protection glass provides a more durable display by safeguarding the monitor from water and bodily fluids and making it easier to clean.
Reduces Visual Fatigue
Flicker Safe

Reduces Visual Fatigue

Flicker Safe reduces the onscreen flicker level to almost zero, which helps minimize eye strain and eye fatigue. By combining Flicker Safe with the IPS technology, users can comfortably work throughout the day.
All Spec

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

DC Output

19V, 6.32A

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

120W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

NO

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

Qubyx

NO

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

Normal

Display Position Adjustments

NO

Machanical Power Switch

YES

OneClick Stand

NO

Wall Mountable [mm]

200 x 100 & 100 x 100

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

11.3

Weight without Stand [kg]

7.7

Weight with Stand [kg]

NO

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

1000

Color Bit

10bit

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.3114 x 0.3114

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

27

Surface Treatment

Protection Glass(1.6t, Anti-Reflection, Anti-fingerprint)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

ACCESSORY

Adapter

YES

Calibration Report (Paper)

YES

Display Port

NO

DVI-D (Color/Length)

YES

D-Sub

YES

HDMI (Color/Length)

YES

Power Cord

YES

USB3.0 Upstream Cable

NO

STANDARD

CE

YES

EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

YES

EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

YES

FDA

Class I

GMP

YES

IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

YES

IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

YES

IP(Front/Except for front)

IP35/IP32

ISO13485

YES

KC (for Rep. of Korea)

NO

KGMP

YES

MFDS

YES

REACH

YES

RoHS

YES

UL (cUL)

YES

Vandal-proof

IK06

WEEE

YES

CONNECTIVITY

12G-SDI

NO

3G-SDI

YES

Component (Resolution)

YES

Composite (Resolution)

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

NO

DVI-D

YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)

D-Sub

YES

HDMI

YES(1ea)

Headphone out

NO

RS-232

YES

S-Video

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB Downstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

Auto Luminance Sensor

NO

Black Stabilizer

YES

Brightness stabilization

YES

Color Temperature

6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)

DICOM Compliant

YES

Failover Input Switch

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Focus View

NO

Front Sensor

NO

HDR 10

NO

HDR Effect

NO

Hot Key

YES(2keys)

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

Lighting

NO

Light Box Mode

NO

Pathology Mode

NO

PBP

2PBP

PIP

YES

Presence Sensor

NO

Reader Mode

NO

Rotation & Mirror Mode

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.