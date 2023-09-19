About Cookies on This Site

LG 31.5'' 4K UHD IPS Surgical Monitor (12G-SDI Support)

32HL714S-W

4K Surgical Display

Large Display for Surgical Precision

LG 4K surgical high-resolution monitor with LG's innovative technology provides accuracy, user convenience and reliability for precise surgery.

accuracy___31_5"_4k_ips_/_hdr10_/ sRGB 115_ Area, Convenience_ 4PBP

31.5-inch 4K IPS

Enhanced Accuracy with Wide View

With 31.5-inch 4K IPS display, the LG surgical monitor provides visual comfort for viewing accurate images with others from any angle. So it reduces the risk of misperception and helps to produce better outcomes.

31.5" 4K : Full HD 4K, IPS Wide Viewing Angle : 178°

cie_1931_color_space_diagram__srgb_/ LG, 15_ larger color space

sRGB 115% (Area), Over 99% (Coverage)

Supporting sRGB 115% (Area), Over 99% (Coverage) and the standard DICOM Part 14, the 32HL714S-W surgical monitor is designed for accurate color recognition and depth perception during invasive surgery. It enables surgeons to view accurate, realistic images and allow precise surgery.
None Brightness Stabilization VS. Brightness Stabilization

Brightness Stabilization

LG surgical monitor with Brightness Stabilization can maintain constant brightness. Its sensor carefully measures the backlight and local lighting conditions. Then it optimizes the correct brightness for the surgical procedure.
None HDR10 VS. HDR10

Support HDR10

LG 4K surgical monitor is compatible with HDR-supported medical devices such as endoscope cameras. It can deliver images from devices vividly without crushing blacks in dark areas.
PBP, PIP & 12G-SDI Support

Multiple Signals on One Screen

The 32HL714S-W supports up to 4PBP, PIP and extended ports, allowing you to see multiple signals from several devices on one screen. You can set a combination screen of the endoscopic video from endoscopic camera, the vital sign imagery and the fluoroscopic imagery.

3pbp_/__4pbp_/__pip_/ 12G-SDI Support with 4K

12G-SDI Support : LG 4K Surgical Display enables long-distance transmission of 4K signals over a single coaxial cable without latency for stable surgery.

12G-SDI Support

The 32HL714S-W features a 31.5-inch 4K (3840x2160) IPS display with 12G-SDI Support, which enables long-distance transmission of 4K signals over a single coaxial cable without latency for stable surgery.(12G-SDI input transmission maximum distance may vary by manufacturers: Up to 50M using BELDEN 1694A cable / Up to 70M using CANARE UHD 5.5C cable).
Failover Input Switch : When the main sourceis missing, the display will automatically switch to a failover source and restore the main source once the signal is back.

Failover Input Switch

When the main source is missing, the display will automatically switch to a failover (backup) source and restore the main source once the signal is back. You can set the main input and failover input in the setting menu of monitor.
Original screen, Mirror screen and 180° Rotation
Mirror & Rotation

Find the Perfect Operating View

The 32HL714S-W with Mirror & Rotation functions, helps you to set the perfectly optimized operating view for improving your convenience in the operating room. You can select the 180 degrees rotated image or the mirror image you want to see.
Dustproof

Dustproof & Water Resistant

To ensure protection against contact with objects such as blood or bodily fluids, LG surgical monitors are cleanable and durable, with ratings of IP35 on the front and IP32 on the body except for front, securing them from any direction.
Print

All Spec

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

DC Output

24V, 7.5A

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

180W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

NO

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

Qubyx

NO

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

Normal

Display Position Adjustments

NO

Machanical Power Switch

YES

OneClick Stand

NO

Wall Mountable [mm]

200 x 100 & 100 x 100

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

18.5

Weight without Stand [kg]

13.5

Weight with Stand [kg]

NO

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

800

Color Bit

10bit

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.18159 x 0.18159

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

31.5

Surface Treatment

Protection Glass(1.6t, Anti-Reflection, Anti-fingerprint)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

ACCESSORY

Adapter

YES

Calibration Report (Paper)

YES

Display Port

YES

DVI-D (Color/Length)

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI (Color/Length)

YES

Power Cord

YES

USB3.0 Upstream Cable

NO

STANDARD

CE

YES

EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

YES

EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

YES

FDA

Class I

GMP

YES

IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

YES

IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

YES

IP(Front/Except for front)

IP35/IP32

ISO13485

YES

KC (for Rep. of Korea)

NO

KGMP

YES

MFDS

YES

REACH

YES

RoHS

YES

UL (cUL)

YES

Vandal-proof

IK06

WEEE

YES

CONNECTIVITY

12G-SDI

YES

3G-SDI

YES

Component (Resolution)

NO

Composite (Resolution)

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)

DVI-D

YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)

D-Sub

NO

HDMI

YES(1ea)

Headphone out

NO

RS-232

YES

S-Video

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB Downstream Port

YES(1ea/ver2.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver2.0)

FEATURES

Auto Luminance Sensor

NO

Black Stabilizer

YES

Brightness stabilization

YES

Color Temperature

6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)

DICOM Compliant

YES

Failover Input Switch

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Focus View

NO

Front Sensor

NO

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Hot Key

YES(2keys)

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

Lighting

NO

Light Box Mode

NO

Pathology Mode

NO

PBP

2PBP/3PBP/4PBP

PIP

YES

Presence Sensor

NO

Reader Mode

NO

Rotation & Mirror Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.