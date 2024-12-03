We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Floor Standing Unit
The LG Floor Standing Unit rapidly cools and heats a wide area, reaching every corner of the space. This air conditioner is an ideal solution for achieving the modern aesthetics of your home or office.
Why LG Floor Standing Unit
Award-winning Stylish Design
Winner of the 2013 Red Dot Design Award, the LG Floor Standing Unit is the ideal solution for the modern aesthetics of your home or office.1)
1. Winner of the 2013 Red Dot Design Award : All LG Floor Standing Unit models recognized with the award.
Powerful Wide Range Airflow
The LG Floor Standing Unit is ideal for large spaces due to its powerful cooling and heating capabilities, enabling airflow to reach up to 30 meters away. 2),3),4)
2. The airflow reach may vary depending on the surrounding environment.
3. The above image is for customer understanding.
4. The airflow reach distance of 30m was the result of CAE analysis.
- Airflow Rates: Super High (37CMM for ARNU48GPTA4 / 68CMM for ARNU96GPFA4)
- Cooling Conditions: Indoor Temperature 27°C / Discharge Air Temperature 13°C
- Heating Conditions: Indoor Temperature 20°C / Discharge Air Temperature 45°C
- Room Size: 30m x 2.7m x 20m (Width x Height x Depth)
Quick and Precise Temperature Control
The LG Floor Standing Unit has a pressure control system5) that allows it to reach the set temperature faster than previous LG model.6) Likewise, the optimal airflow angles in the power heating function provide reliable heating.
5. Performances are based on the following conditions.
- Cooling : Indoor Ambient Temp 27°C DB / 19°C WB, Outdoor Ambient Temp 35°C DB / 24°C WB
- Heating : Indoor Ambient Temp 20°C DB / 15°C WB, Outdoor Ambient Temp 7°C DB / 6°C WB
- Interconnected Pipe is standard length and difference of Elevation (Outdoor ~ Indoor Unit) is 0m.
6. While the previous model only includes a temperature sensor, the LG Inverter Floor Standing Unit is equipped with both temperature and pressure sensors, offering enhanced control.