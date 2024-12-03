About Cookies on This Site

Ceiling Cassette, 4-Way Cassette_Inverter_C/O (1Φ), 34kBtu\t

ATNQ34GPLT6 ANWBIBR + AUUQ34GT6 ATWGIBR

Ceiling Cassette, 4-Way Cassette_Inverter_C/O (1Φ), 34kBtu\t

  • LG Ceiling Cassette consists of a white top and bottom. At the bottom, there are fans in each of the four directions, so air can flow.
  • LG Single Split Outdoor Unit has a long rectangular shape and has a large fan built-in inside.
Key Features

  • Safe Plus Internal Insulation to Provide Cleaner, Fresher Airflow
  • Powerful 5-Step Air Purification System for Healthier Indoor Spaces (Optional)
  • Smart Remote Control with ThinQ™, Allowing Maximized Comfort (Optional)
  • Flexible, Easy Installation
Clean Air with Advanced Purification

The 5-step air purification system reduces odors, germs, and fine dust particles as small as PM 1.0.1) The water-cleanable filter can be used semi-permanently while Safe Plus Insulation2) treats internal components to prevent mold and enable clean and fresh airflow.

Wide Coverage Area

Air purification extends beyond the cooled area up to 147m²,3) helping to achieve a clean and healthy environment even in closely packed spaces like kindergartens, schools, and shopping malls.

Integration of Smart Technology icon

The air conditioner can be controlled from anywhere using the LG ThinQ™ app. It maximizes energy efficiency and comfort by detecting human presence through the Human Detection Sensor4) and the adjusted airflow based on humidity levels tailors to various climate conditions.

Convenient Installation & Maintenance

The LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette powerfully cools and heats the space, featuring a compact design that is flexible and cost-efficient to install. All four vanes are controlled independently while the corner panels are easy to detach and reattach, and its auto-leveling function ensures easy filter cleaning.

1. Purchase of the Air Purification Kit is optional.

2. Safe Plus Insulation is applied to devices rolled out in May 2021. Please contact your local LG office for further information about product details.

3. The product being tested is the RNW1450T2S model.

 - The content of this test result of the certification examination of indoor air cleaner standard.

 - Ozone Concentration - TR (Trace) : refers to the case of less than 0.01.

4. Purchase of the Human Detection Sensor is optional.

Print

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Cooling¹ (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (kW)

    2.16~7.35~9.38

  • Cooling¹ (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (Btu/h)

    7,400~25,000~32,000

  • Cooling² (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (kW)

    2.16~6.50~9.38

  • Cooling² (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (Btu/h)

    7,400~22,200~32,000

POWER INPUT

  • Cooling¹ (Rated) (kW)

    2.02

  • Cooling² (Rated) (kW)

    2.55

EER / COP

  • Cooling¹ / Heating (W / W)

    12.40 / -

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Power Supply (V , Ø , Hz)

    220-230-240, 1, 50/60

  • Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    870 x 650 x 330

  • Net Weight (kg (lbs))

    43.0

  • Compressor Type

    Twin Rotary

  • Refrigerant Type

    R410A

  • Fan Air Flow Rate (m3/min x No.)

    50 x 1

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC

  • Sound Pressure Level Cooling (Rated) (dB(A))

    50

  • Piping Connections Liquid (Outer Dia.) (mm (inch))

    Φ9.52 (3/8)

  • Piping Connections Gas (Outer Dia.) (mm (inch))

    Φ15.88 (5/8)

  • Piping Length (Max.) (m (ft))

    50

  • Maximum Height Difference Outdoor Unit ~ Indoor Unit (Max.) (m (ft))

    30.00

INDOOR UNIT

  • Power Supply (V , Ø , Hz)

    220-230-240, 1, 50/60

  • Dimensions Body (W x H x D) (mm)

    840 x 246 x 840

  • Net Weight (kg (lbs))

    25.5

  • Air Flow Rate (H / M / L) (m3/min)

    23.0 / 21.0 / 19.0

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC

  • Sound Pressure Level Cooling (H / M / L) (dB(A))

    40.0 / 38.0 / 36.0

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.