Single Package, S.PKG_Cooling Only, 4Ton

AK-C04820 AWGBIBR

AK-C04820 AWGBIBR

Single Package, S.PKG_Cooling Only, 4Ton

  • LG Single Package, square-shaped ducts on the right sides of the front.
LG Single Package, square-shaped ducts on the right sides of the front.

Key Features

  • Energy-saving Effect Through Both Cooling & Heating
  • Increased Capability and Compressor Durability with 18 years of LG Inverter Technology
  • Compressor Adjusting Output to Surrounding Environment, Having Maximum Energy Efficiency
  • Dual Sensing Control for Economical and Comfortable Operation
More

Exceptional Performance

The LG Inverter Single Package does not require additional installation to provide both heating and cooling. The compressor adjusts its output according to the surroundings, reducing the energy costs1) and maximizing energy efficiency.

Direct Drive Motor for Convenience

The Direct Drive Fan Motor has high static pressure, offering a wide range of E.S.P. coverage. It is convenient to manage as it does not require regular greasing, and the RPM is adjustable via remote control.

Easy Installation & Maintenance

The LG Single Package is designed for easy installation and maintenance, featuring convenient hinged doors for easy access and a Black Fin heat exchanger, optimized for performance in corrosive environments.

Intuitive Control

The LG Inverter Single Package controller features an intuitive GUI and supports managing up to 16 units with Group Control.2) It is also compatible with gateways supporting various protocols.

1. The cost may vary depending on the environment and region.

2. The maximum capacity may vary depending on regional specifications.

All Spec

POWER SUPPLY

  • Case 1

    230, 1, 60

NOMINAL CAPACITY

  • Nominal Capacity (RT)

    4

COOLING CAPACITY

  • Net(Min ~ Rated ~ Max) (kW)

    13.50

  • Net(Min ~ Rated ~ Max) (kcal/h)

    11,718

  • Net(Min ~ Rated ~ Max) (Btu/h)

    46,500

  • Gross(Min ~ Rated ~ Max) (kW)

    14.07

  • Gross(Min ~ Rated ~ Max) (kcal/h)

    12,096

  • Gross(Min ~ Rated ~ Max) (Btu/h)

    48,000

POWER INPUT

  • Cooling(Min ~ Rated ~ Max) (kW)

    3.86

EFFICIENCY

  • EER (Btu / Wh)

    12.05

OUTDOOR FAN

  • Type

    Propeller Fan

  • Diameter (mm(inch))

    460 (18.11)

  • Discharge direction

    Top

OUTDOOR FAN MOTOR

  • Drive

    BLDC Inverter

  • Output (W x No.)

    124.2 x 2

INDOOR FAN

  • Type

    Centrifugal Blower Fan

  • Diameter (mm(inch))

    285 (11.2)

  • Air Flow Rate(Nominal) (㎥/min)

    45.3

INDOOR FAN MOTOR

  • Drive

    Direct

  • Output (HP x No.)

    0.5 x 1

COMPRESSOR(#1, A CYCLE)

  • Type

    Inverter Twin Rotary

  • Motor Output (W x No.)

    4,000 x 1

  • Oil Type

    FVC68D

  • Oil Charging amount (cc x No.)

    1,300 × 1

OUTDOOR COIL

  • Rows x Columns x FPI

    (2 x 44 x 17) x 1

  • Fin Type

    Wide Louver Plus (Gold)

  • Tube size(Outer Dia.) (mm(inch))

    7.0 (9/32)

  • Face Area (㎡)

    1.33 (14.28)

INDOOR COIL

  • Rows x Columns x FPI

    (3 x 46 x 17) x 1

  • Fin Type

    Wide Louver Plus

  • Tube size(Outer Dia.) (mm(inch))

    7.0 (9/32)

  • Face Area (㎡)

    0.53 (5.71)

DIMENSIONS

  • Net(W x H x D) (mm)

    1280 x 1065 x 1110

WEIGHT

  • Net (kg)

    174

REFRIGERANT

  • Type

    R410A

  • Precharged Amount(A-Circuit) (kg)

    3.6

  • Control Type

    EEV

DEHUMIDIFICATION RATE

  • Dehumidification Rate (ℓ/h)

    3.47

DRAIN CONNECTION SIZE

  • Drain Connection Size (inch)

    19.05(3/4)

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL

  • Cooling / Heating (dB(A))

    75 / -

ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC

  • Minimium Circuit Amperes (MCA) (A)

    23.9

  • Maximum Fuse Amperes (MFA) (A)

    32

  • Comp_Rated Load Amperes (A)

    23.0

  • Outdoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (FLA) (A)

    0.5

  • Indoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (FLA) (A)

    2.0

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.