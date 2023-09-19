We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Water-cooled Scroll Geo Thermal Heat Pump
With LG's powerful technology, designed with thoughtful details, the Water Cooled Scroll Geothermal Heat Pumps delivers a consistent and powerful cooling solution to your office space. Learn about the product features below.
Modular Design
Modular design allows flexible installation according to space, and convenient control.