About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Water-cooled Scroll Geo Thermal Heat Pump

With LG's powerful technology, designed with thoughtful details, the Water Cooled Scroll Geothermal Heat Pumps delivers a consistent and powerful cooling solution to your office space. Learn about the product features below.

Water-cooled_Scroll_Geo_Thermal_Heat_Pump_01

Water-cooled Scroll Geo Thermal Heat Pump

Features Line Up
Features
INQUIRY TO BUY

Water-cooled_Scroll_Geo_Thermal_Heat_Pump_02

Water-cooled Scroll Geo Thermal Heat Pump

Water-cooled Scroll Geo Thermal Heat Pump uses geothermal heat system to provide cool/heat water and cooling/heating system, reducing operating costs and improving energy efficiency.

Twin All Inverter Compressor

Twin All Inverter Compressor allows wide operation range of 15Hz up to 120Hz

HiPOR™ Applied

HiPOR™ technology boosts compressor efficiency by directly returning oil into the compressor

Improved Heating Performance

Vapor Injection technology enables efficient heating operation by controlling the optimum refrigerant flow rate even if the outdoor temperature is low

Modular Design

Modular design allows flexible installation according to space, and convenient control.

Stable Control

Inverter control technology enables stable control of outflow water temperature.

Eco-friendly Refrigerant

R-410a is a highly efficient eco-friendly refrigerant with zero ozone depletion potential.

Oil-free_Centrifugal_Chiller_07

Optimized Central Control

Control solutions such as ACP IV and AC Smart enable easy monitoring and allow remote control to manage various HVAC models at anywhere.

Optimized Central Control Learn more

Water-cooled_Scroll_Geo_Thermal_Heat_Pump_06

Water-cooled Scroll Chiller Line Up

MULTI_V_5_13

Contact Us

Please contact us for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Contact Us Learn More