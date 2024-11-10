The global scroll chiller market is on the rise, projected to hit $3,981 million by 2032, driven by the efficiency and adaptability of Air-Cooled Scroll Chillers. These systems excel at providing heating, cooling, and hot water, making them perfect for various environments like schools, hospitals, and factories. Air-Cooled Scroll Chillers are often compared with Air-Cooled Screw Chillers, boasting their advantages in each suitable situation. LG's Air-Cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller (ISC) units lead the pack with their compact design, advanced technology, and low GWP refrigerant, setting a new standard in HVAC solutions.

Get the full insights in our white paper below!