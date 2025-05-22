Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Induktionshäll 59 cm med två Flex-zoner och Boost-funktion

CBIZ2437B
  • Front
Huvudfunktioner

  • Styr hällen enkelt med 4 oberoende touchreglage med slidefunktion - Ger intuitiv och bekväm kontroll över varje kokzon med upp till 15 olika inställningar
  • Snabbare matlagning – Boost-funktion 3,3 kW - Ger högre tillagningseffekt, flexibilitet, tidsbesparing samt bättre temperaturkontroll och bekvämlighet vid matlagning.
  • 4 separata zoner med 2 Flexzoner - Gör det möjligt att använda kokkärl i olika storlekar och former inom samma utökade område. Ger större flexibilitet vid matlagning.
  • Tidsbesparing med bättre temperaturkontroll och ökad bekvämlighet vid matlagning
Mer

En animation som visar olika inredningsskärningar installerade Induktionshäll.

LG:s induktionshäll för inbyggnad

Enklare att lyckas i köket

Upptäck vad som händer när stil möter innovation, upplev matlagning i perfekt harmoni.

Smartare matlagning utan fördröjning

Den här bilden visar induktionshällens kontrollpanel.

Snabbt och säkert

Använd de smarta kontrollera på din LG Induktionshäll. Effektivt och snabbt!

En bred fläkt är placerad på två kokzoner på induktionshällen. Maten på pannan ångar.

Snabbt och enkelt med Boost-funktion

Göra klart dina måltider snabbare genom att använda Boost-funktionen. Laga mat med en maxeffekt på 3,7kW.

Enkel att använda

Kontrollera din mat med en knapptryckning

Fristående touchkontroller låter dig slå på/stänga av och justera effekten på varje kokzon.

Hög prestanda

Max effekt när du behöver det

Upplev en maximal effekt på 3,3 kW genom att använda två kokzoner i Flex Mode. Om du slår på Boost-funktionen i Flex-läge kokar du vattnet ännu snabbare och förkortar din tillagningstid.

Den här bilden är segmenterad. Till vänster är standardläget för induktionshällen, och det finns en kastrull på varje kokzon. Till höger finns induktionshällens boostfunktion, och det finns en kastrull på två kokzoner. Från grytan kan du se kötträtter som tillagas på hög värme så att rätterna ångar.

Håll ditt kök säkert

För att förhindra och oavsiktliga brännskador kommer hällen med indikatorlampor som visar när ytan är varm och förblir på tills den svalnar.

Barnlås

Använd barnlåsfunktionen för att förhindra att barn av misstag slår på induktionshällen.

Innovativ design

Den här bilden visar induktionshällens glänsande svarta glasfinish.

Svart glasfinish

Den här bilden visar induktionshällens vita LED-ljus.

Snygg design med vita LED-ljus.

Installationsguide för inbyggd induktionshäll

En animation som visar olika inredningsskärningar installerade Induktionshäll.

Klicka för mer information om hur den inbyggda induktionshällen passar in i ditt utrymme, inklusive en guide till mått och andra kriterier att följa.

1. Mätning av installationsområdet

Se till att installationsområdet har en minsta yta på 50 mm runt preforeringen.

Den här bilden visar dimensionen på induktionshällen.

2. Försiktighetsåtgärder vid installation

Se till att avståndet mellan hällen och skåpet är minst 500 mm och att luftvägarna inte är blockerade för att säkerställa ordentlig ventilation för hällen.

Den här bilden visar den marginal som krävs för installationen av induktionshällen.

Detta är dimensionstabellen för induktionshällen.

Se till att det finns minst 3 mm mellan innerytan och sidan av hällens arbetsbänk.

Den här bilden visar den marginal som krävs för installation av induktionshäll.

Se till att installera en träskruv minst 15 mm från botten av hällen för att undvika elektriska stötar från oavsiktlig kontakt.

Den här bilden visar den marginal som krävs för installation av induktionshäll.

Delar och tillbehör

Detta är en bild av lådor på köksbordet.

Se detaljer om de delar du får för installation.

Vilka delar ingår?

Det här är bilden av ugnstillbehöret hållarfästen.

Ladda ner manualen för instruktioner om produktanvändning och inställningar.

Användarhandbok

Alla specifikationer

GENERELLA SPECIFIKATIONER

  • Märke

    LG

  • Typ av spishäll

    Induktion

  • Ursprungsland

    Kina

  • Bränsletyp

    Elektrisk

  • Färg ytterhölje

    Svart

BEKVÄMLIGHETSFUNKTIONER

  • Låsbara kontroller

    Ja (spishäll)

  • Kökstimer

    Nej

  • Tidsberäknad tillagning

    Ja

FUNKTIONER SPISHÄLL

  • Typ av spishäll

    Induktion

  • EasyClean spishäll

    Nej

  • Typ av platta/brännartopp (enkel)

    Vänster fram, Vänster bak, Höger fram, Höger bak

  • Typ av platta/brännartopp (Bred)

    Vänster fram + vänster bak, Höger fram + höger bak

  • Bränsletyp

    Elektrisk

  • Värmare - Totalt (W)

    7 400

  • Varningsindikator för het yta

    Ja

  • Induktionselement - Vänster fram (W) (Turbo, mm)

    2 200(3 300, 185)

  • Induktionselement - Vänster bak (W) (Turbo, mm)

    2 200(3 300, 185)

  • Induktionselement - Höger fram (W) (Turbo, mm)

    2 200(3 300, 185)

  • Induktionselement - Höger bak (W) (Turbo, mm)

    2 200(3 300, 185)

  • Induktionshäll - Bredd (W) (mm)

    3 700(230x374)

  • Antal plattor/brännartopp på spishäll

    4

  • Säkerhetsfunktioner (Spishäll)

    Ja

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Kontrollskärm

    LED

  • Typ av spishällskontroller

    Glasknappar

  • Glas spishäll

    Keramiskt glas

MÅTT / VIKT

  • Installationsmått (B x H x D) (mm)

    560 x 61 x 480

  • Förpackningsmått (B x H x D) (mm)

    690 x 108 x 645

  • Produktmått (B x H x D) (mm)

    590 x 50 x 520

  • Produktvikt (kg)

    11,1

  • Bredd (mm)

    590

STRÖM / ENERGIKLASS

  • Uteffekt (W)

    7 400

  • Strömförsörjning (Volt/Hz)

    220~240V / 50Hz, 220~240V / 60Hz, 380–415V / 50Hz, 380–415V / 60Hz

SMART TEKONOLOGI

  • Kontroller & Styrning

    Nej

  • NFC tag på

    Nej

  • Smart recept (Recept-app från tredje part)

    Nej

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ja

  • Röststyrning (Tredjepartsenhet)

    Nej

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

Det säger andra

