We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Anpassade rörelsemönster för olika typer av tyger
Unikt för LG är att 6 Motion Direct Drive-tekniken rör trumman i flera olika mönster, vilket ger olika typer av tyg anpassad och grundlig behandling för att dina kläder ska bli perfekt rena på skonsammast möjliga sätt.