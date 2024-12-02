We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Lång livslängd, mindre vibrationer, lägre ljudnivå
LG Direct Drive tar inte bara bättre hand om dina kläder – Inverter Direct Drive Motorn, som driver våra tvättmaskiner, är också mycket energisnål och dessutom väldigt tyst. Våra maskiner presterar länge och levereras med 10 års garanti på motorn – det innebär också att du inte behöver köpa ny tvättmaskin så ofta.