386L Fristående kylskåp (Matte Black) - Energiklass D, Door Cooling™, LINEARCooling™, Moist Balance Crisper™
GLT51MCGSF.pdf
Energiklass : SE
Produktinformationsblad

Funktioner

Galleri

Specifikationer

Recensioner

Support

386L Fristående kylskåp (Matte Black) - Energiklass D, Door Cooling™, LINEARCooling™, Moist Balance Crisper™

GLT51MCGSF.pdf
Energiklass : SE
Produktinformationsblad
GLT51MCGSF

386L Fristående kylskåp (Matte Black) - Energiklass D, Door Cooling™, LINEARCooling™, Moist Balance Crisper™

(3)
Front view

Framsidan av kylen och frysen eller visas passande sömlöst i ett modernt kök.

Bevara maten längre i en stilfull design

Varje tum i detta nya kylskåp är utformat för att ge elegans och förbättrad funktion till ditt kök

En bild på fräsch grönsallad är bredvid en bild på färska röda tomater och en bild på ljusa blåbär.

LINEARCooling™

Bibehåll fräschheten i gårdagens mat en längre tid

LINEAR Cooling™ minskar temperatursvängningar och bibehåller smakerna och fräschheten i upp till 7 dagar.

*Baserat på TUV-testresultat med LG:s interna testmetod för att mäta den tid det tog att uppnå 5% viktminskningshastighet för pak choi på hyllan i färskvarufacket i LGE Linear Cooling-modellGLT51PZGSZ. Resultatet kan variera under faktisk användning.

Kylskåpet visas öppen i en vinkel och fylld med råvaror. Vit luft blåser från toppen av inredningen och ner runt all mat för att hålla maten sval.

DoorCooling+™

Snabbare och jämnare kylning

Maten förblir fräsch och drycker blir iskalla på alla hyllor med jämn och snabbare kylprestanda

* Baserat på TUV-test som jämför dörrkorgens kyltid från25℃ till 5℃ mellan LGE R328S utan dörrkylning och dörrkylmodellen GLT51PZGSZ, enligt LG:s interna testmetod. Resultatet kan variera under faktisk användning. 

*Produktbilderna är endast till för illustrationssyfte och kan skilja sig åt från den faktiska produkten. Door Cooling+ ska sluta fungera när dörren öppnas.

En bild på Moist Balance Crisper-lådan visas fylld med färska råvaror och ett förstorat inlägg visar det gittermönstrade lådskyddet som hjälper till att hålla maten färsk.

Moist Balance Crisper™

Bibehåll fuktigheten för längre livslängd

Ett gittermönstrat lådskydd håller frukt och grönsaker fräscha genom att bibehålla den ideala fuktnivån

Framsidan av kylskåpet visas i ett kök med dörren öppen så att produkterna inuti kan ses. En blå fyrkant belyser interiören med pilar som skjuter ut för att indikera att det finns gott om utrymme inuti.
Stor kapacitet

Förvara mer i ett större utrymme

Med en stor kapacitet på 386L i kylen får du gott om plats för alla dina favoritsaker

Passande skåp med raka och rena linjer

Stilren design

Stilren design anpassad för ditt kök

Med sin raka och platta dörr passar denna design perfekt in i ditt kök och ger ett inbyggt utseende.

Välpassande skåp för rena linjer

Den nya designen passar perfekt i vanliga köksskåp för ett rent, minimalistiskt utseende.

En platt dörr till inspirerad inredning

Uppnå ett avancerat, inbyggt utseende med den extremt plana, ultra-skinande dörren.

Inget utrymme behövs

Gångjärnet som inte kräver avstånd gör att du kan installera precis bredvid en vägg för ett helt inbyggt utseende.

Frysens framsida visas i ett kök. En blå kvadrat på kanten av kylskåpet och pilar som markerar hur det passar sömlöst in i ett vanligt kök.
Den övre delen kylskåpet visas i en vinkel med två pilar som pekar in mot väggen för att indikera att den ligger i linje med skåpen som omger det.
Kylskåpets överdel visas med dörren öppen i fyra olika vinklar och ett förstorat inlägg av gångjärnet, som inte vidrör väggen den ligger bredvid.
Frysens framsida visas i ett kök. En blå kvadrat på kanten av kylskåpet och pilar som markerar hur det passar sömlöst in i ett vanligt kök.
Den övre delen kylskåpet visas i en vinkel med två pilar som pekar in mot väggen för att indikera att den ligger i linje med skåpen som omger det.
Kylskåpets överdel visas med dörren öppen i fyra olika vinklar och ett förstorat inlägg av gångjärnet, som inte vidrör väggen den ligger bredvid.
Frysens framsida visas i ett kök. En blå kvadrat på kanten av kylskåpet och pilar som markerar hur det passar sömlöst in i ett vanligt kök.

Välpassande skåp för rena linjer

Den nya designen passar perfekt i vanliga köksskåp för ett rent, minimalistiskt utseende.

Den övre delen kylskåpet visas i en vinkel med två pilar som pekar in mot väggen för att indikera att den ligger i linje med skåpen som omger det.

En platt dörr till inspirerad inredning

Uppnå ett avancerat, inbyggt utseende med den extremt plana, ultra-skinande dörren.

Kylskåpets överdel visas med dörren öppen i fyra olika vinklar och ett förstorat inlägg av gångjärnet, som inte vidrör väggen den ligger bredvid.

Inget utrymme behövs

Gångjärnet som inte kräver avstånd gör att du kan installera precis bredvid en vägg för ett helt inbyggt utseende.

Smart Inverter Compressor 10 års garanti-ikon bredvid Smart Inverter Compressor-ikonen.
Smart Inverter Compressor™

Energibesparingar med 10 års garanti

LG Smart Inverter Compressor säkerställer energieffektivitet vilket minskar slitaget över tid. Spara energi, pengar och få sinnesro med 10 års garanti.

*Testet är baserat på "KS C ISO 15502" Standard (modell: R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP)

Sammanfattning

Skriv ut

MÅTT

GLT51MCGSF

Viktiga specifikationer

  • Volym total (L)

    386

  • Produktens mått – (B x H x D, mm)

    595 x 1 860 x 707

  • Energiförbrukning (kWh/år)

    97

  • Energiklass

    D

  • Typ av kompressor

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Nej

  • Ytskikt (dörr)

    Matte Black PCM

Alla specifikationer

GENERELLA SPECIFIKATIONER

  • Energiklass

    D

  • Produkttyp

    LnF (Kyl)

  • Standard/bänkens djup

    Bänkdjup

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Dörr (Material)

    VCM

  • Ytskikt (dörr)

    Matte Black PCM

  • Platt metallplatta Metal Fresh)

    Nej

  • Handtagstyp

    Bar (Easy Open)

FUNKTIONER

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Ja

  • Door Cooling+

    Ja

PRESTANDA

  • Ljudnivå (dB)

    37

  • Klimatklass

    SN-T

  • Typ av kompressor

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • Energiförbrukning (kWh/år)

    97

  • Ljudnivå (Klass)

    C

SMART TEKONOLOGI

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ja

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Nej

KYLDEL

  • Flask-/vinställ

    hela

  • Dörrkorg_transparent

    5

  • Dörrkorg_allroundlåda/snackshörna

    Nej

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Ja

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nej

  • Belysning kyl

    LED överst

  • Hylla_härdat glas

    4

  • Grönsakslåda

    Ja (2)

  • Grönsakslåda (Fresh Balancer)　

    Nej

EAN-KOD

  • EAN-kod

    8806096123744

KONTROLLSKÄRM

  • Intern LED-skärm

    Ja, [Inner Dot Display]

MÅTT & VIKT

  • Djup utan dörr (mm)

    600

  • Djup med dörr (mm)

    707

  • Total höjd exklusive gångjärn eller dörrkåpa (mm)

    1 860

  • Total höjd till inklusive gångjärn eller dörrkåpa (mm)

    1 862

  • Produktens mått – (B x H x D, mm)

    595 x 1 860 x 707

  • Produktvikt (kg)

    75

IS & VATTENSYSTEM

  • Ismaskin_manuell

    Nej

  • Endast vattendispenser

    Nej

KAPACITET

  • Volym kylskåp (L)

    386

  • Volym total (L)

    386

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

