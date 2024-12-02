We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.03M 384L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Shiny Steel) - Energiklass E, Door Cooling™ och Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
2.03M 384L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Shiny Steel) - Energiklass E, Door Cooling™ och Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
Sammanfattning
MÅTT
Alla specifikationer
NYCKELFUNKTIONER
-
Kapacitet (Total)
384 L
-
Kapacitet (Kyl)
277 L
-
Kapacitet (Frys)
107 L
-
Placering
Fristående
-
Höjd
2.03m
-
Multi Air Flow
Ja
-
Energieffektivitetsklass (A - G)
E
-
Ljudnivå (A - D)
36dB (C)
-
Färg
Shiny Steel
DESIGN
-
Färg
Shiny Steel
-
Display
Utvändig
SMART FUNKTION
-
Smart Diagnosis™
Ja
-
Wi-Fi
Ja
KYLSKÅP
-
Door Cooling™
Ja
-
Multi Flow
Ja
-
Vikbar hylla
Ja
-
Flaskställ (vin)
Ja
-
Äggbricka
Ja
-
Fresh Converter™
Ja
-
Fresh Balancer™
Ja
-
Moist Balance Crisper™
Nej
FRYSSKÅP
-
Isbricka
Ja
-
Låda
3
-
No Frost
Ja
MÅTT
-
Produktmått (BxHxD, mm)
595 x 2030 x 682
-
Förpackningsmått (BxHxD, mm)
634 x 2135 x 745
-
Djup utan dörr
615
-
Nettovikt
74kg
-
Bruttovikt
78kg
-
EAN-kod
8806098343522
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
Det säger andra
-
Produkt-registrering
Du får snabbare support om du registrerar din produkt.
-
Produkt-support
Hitta handbok, felsökning och garanti för din LG-produkt.
-
Beställnings-support
Spåra din beställning och läs vanliga frågor om beställningar.
-
Reparations-begäran
Gör bekvämt reparationsbegäran online.
-
LiveChatt
Chatta med LG:s produktexperter för shoppinghjälp, rabatter och erbjudanden i realtid
-
Chatta med LG service support med den mest populära meddelandetjänsten
-
Skicka e-post till oss
Skicka e-post till LG service support
-
Ring oss
Tala direkt med våra supportrepresentanter.