Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
2.03M 387L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Prime Silver) - Energiklass C, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™
GBV5240CPY+C+Grade+174+kWh+35+dB.pdf
Energiklass : SE
Produktinformationsblad

2.03M 387L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Prime Silver) - Energiklass C, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™

GBV5240CPY+C+Grade+174+kWh+35+dB.pdf
Energiklass : SE
Produktinformationsblad

2.03M 387L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Prime Silver) - Energiklass C, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™

GBV5240CPY
LG 2.03M 387L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Prime Silver) - Energiklass C, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™ , GBV5240CPY
LG 2.03M 387L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Prime Silver) - Energiklass C, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™ , GBV5240CPY
LG 2.03M 387L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Prime Silver) - Energiklass C, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™ , GBV5240CPY
LG 2.03M 387L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Prime Silver) - Energiklass C, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™ , GBV5240CPY
LG 2.03M 387L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Prime Silver) - Energiklass C, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™ , GBV5240CPY
LG 2.03M 387L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Prime Silver) - Energiklass C, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™ , GBV5240CPY
LG 2.03M 387L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Prime Silver) - Energiklass C, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™ , GBV5240CPY
LG 2.03M 387L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Prime Silver) - Energiklass C, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™ , GBV5240CPY
LG 2.03M 387L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Prime Silver) - Energiklass C, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™ , GBV5240CPY
LG 2.03M 387L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Prime Silver) - Energiklass C, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™ , GBV5240CPY
LG 2.03M 387L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Prime Silver) - Energiklass C, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™ , GBV5240CPY
LG 2.03M 387L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Prime Silver) - Energiklass C, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™ , GBV5240CPY
LG 2.03M 387L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Prime Silver) - Energiklass C, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™ , GBV5240CPY
LG 2.03M 387L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Prime Silver) - Energiklass C, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™ , GBV5240CPY
LG 2.03M 387L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Prime Silver) - Energiklass C, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™ , GBV5240CPY
LG 2.03M 387L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Prime Silver) - Energiklass C, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™ , GBV5240CPY
LG 2.03M 387L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Prime Silver) - Energiklass C, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™ , GBV5240CPY
LG 2.03M 387L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Prime Silver) - Energiklass C, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™ , GBV5240CPY
LG 2.03M 387L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Prime Silver) - Energiklass C, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™ , GBV5240CPY
LG 2.03M 387L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Prime Silver) - Energiklass C, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™ , GBV5240CPY
LG 2.03M 387L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Prime Silver) - Energiklass C, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™ , GBV5240CPY
LG 2.03M 387L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Prime Silver) - Energiklass C, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™ , GBV5240CPY
LG 2.03M 387L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Prime Silver) - Energiklass C, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™ , GBV5240CPY
LG 2.03M 387L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Prime Silver) - Energiklass C, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™ , GBV5240CPY
LG 2.03M 387L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Prime Silver) - Energiklass C, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™ , GBV5240CPY
LG 2.03M 387L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Prime Silver) - Energiklass C, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™ , GBV5240CPY
LG 2.03M 387L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Prime Silver) - Energiklass C, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™ , GBV5240CPY
LG 2.03M 387L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Prime Silver) - Energiklass C, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™ , GBV5240CPY
LG 2.03M 387L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Prime Silver) - Energiklass C, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™ , GBV5240CPY
LG 2.03M 387L Kombinerad kyl/frys(Prime Silver) - Energiklass C, Door Cooling+™ och Smart Diagnosis™ , GBV5240CPY

Huvudfunktioner

  • Premium design med helt platta dörrar
  • Förbättrad energieffektivitet med Smart Inverter Compressor™
  • Bevara maten fräschare längre med LGs NatureFRESH™
  • Total No Frost med Multi Air Flow
Mer

En snygg lösning för att uppgradera ditt kök

Premium design

Helt platta dörrar med ny design 

NatureFRESH™

Bevara maten fräschare längre

Total No Frost

Perfekt temperatur, jämnt fördelad

Förbättrad energieffektivitet

Energimedvetenhet anpassat till din livsstil

Helt platta dörrar med ny design 

Komplettera ditt kök på elegant, modernt sätt

Inred ditt  kök med en dörrar med platt design, för att få ett perfekt och stiligt resultat

Modernt kök med kylskåp som smälter in i omgivande skåp och som liknar att det vore en inbyggd modell.

Finns även i olika färger

Prime Silver

White

Överblicksbild över kylskåpet installerat intill väggen med noll spelrum för dörrgångjärnet.

Zero Clearance

Närbild av Metal Fresh™-loggan inuti kylskåpet.

Metal Fresh™

Närbild av Soft LED-belysning, som effektivt fördelar ljuset i hela kylskåpet.

Soft LED Belysning

Närbild av fyrkantigt handtag med en elegant och minimal design.

Fyrkantigt handtag

NatureFRESH™

Bibehåll fräschheten i gårdagens mat en längre tid

Njut av fräsch mat som håller längre med LG:s temperaturkontroll och kylteknik 

Skål med färska nyskördade grönsaker som håller längre tack vare LGs temperaturkontroll och kylteknik

En graf för Linear Cooling som visar temperaturfluktuationer som hålls inom ±0,5 ℃ för matens färskhet.

Håll maten fräsch i upp till 7 dagar

LINEAR Cooling™ minskar temperatursvängningar med ±0.5℃, och bibehåller smakerna och fräschheten i upp till 7 dagar.

*Produktbilden är endast i illustrativt syfte och kan skilja sig från den faktiska produkten.

*Baserat på UL-testresultat med hjälp av LG:s interna testmetod för att mäta tiden det tog att nå 5 % viktminskning av pak choi på hyllan i färskvarufacket i LG Linear Cooling-modellen. Endast tillämpliga modeller. Resultatet kan variera i faktisk användning.

Närbild av luftventiler placerade på insidan av kylskåpet, som säkerställer effektiv och jämn kylning.

Behåller fräschheten och kyler snabbare

DoorCooling+™ ger snabbare kylning som fördelar luften sig jämnt även till dörren. Maten förblir fräsch och drycker blir iskalla på alla hyllor med jämn och snabbare kylprestanda

*Produktbilden är endast i illustrativt syfte och kan skilja sig från den faktiska produkten.

*Baserat på UL-testresultat med LG:s interna testmetod som jämför den tid som behövs för temperaturen på den övre dörrkorgen att sjunka från 24,8 ℃ till 8 ℃ mellan LGE:s Non-DoorCooling+-modell (GBB60NSZHE) och DoorCooling+-modell (GBB72NSDFN).

*DoorCooling+™ ska sluta när dörren öppnas.

Välj optimal temperatur efter typ av livsmedel

FRESHConverter™ bibehåller ditt kött, fisk eller grönsaker i bästa skick genom att ge dig möjligheten att välja rätt temperatur för respektive alternativ

Närbild av FRESHConverter™, inställd på rätt temperatur för kött av alternativen för kött, fisk och grönsaker.

Snabb nedkylning på ett ögonblick

Express Cool behåller fräschheten genom snabb nedkylning med hjälp av kall luft.

Närbild på Express Cool-knappen som finns på displayen av kylskåpet.

Kall luft flyter i alla riktningar för att omge din mat med sval luft för att hålla den så färsk som möjligt.

Fräschare och enklare med Multi Air Flow

Total No Frost jobbar ihop med Multi Air Flow som gör att kall luft flyter i alla riktningar, vilket sparar  dig besväret med manuell avfrostning.

*Produktbilden är endast för illustrativt syfte och kan skilja sig från den faktiska produkten.

Bättre förvaring

Smarta funktioner i ditt kylskåp

Smart och praktiska lösningar för att kunna förvara matvaror, oavsett form och storlek

Ett kylskåp fullt med färsk mat med dörren öppen som visar vinställ och vikbar hylla.

Ett vinställ designat för att förvara 5 vinflaskor

Vinstället har plats för upp till 5 flaskor vin, vilket möjliggör effektiv användning av utrymmet.

Förvara stora föremål på ett enkelt sätt

Den stora fryszonen kan lagra stora föremål som fryst kött och fisk, eller mat.

Smart Inverter Compressor™

Energibesparingar med 10 års garanti

LG Smart Inverter Compressor säkerställer energieffektivitet vilket minskar slitaget över tid. Spara energi, pengar och få sinnesro med 10 års garanti.

Smart Inverter Compressor 10 års garanti-ikon bredvid Smart Inverter Compressor-ikonen.

* Testet är baserat på "KS C ISO 15502" Standard (modell: R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP)

FAQ

Q.

Hur stor kombinerad kyl/frys behöver jag?

A.

Även om det beror på din livsstil, som en bra tumregel: LG Kombinerade kyl/frysar (kapacitet: 340-387L) räcker för ett litet hushåll med 1-2 personer; Slimmade SxS med French Door modeller (506-508L) passar en familj på 3-4; för en större familj rekommenderar vi rymliga LG French Door eller Side-by-Side eller 1Door, fristående kyl och frysar (kapacitet 625-710L). Multi-Door-modeller ger extra bredd för förvaring av brickor, tallrikar etc. Eftersom vi på LG önskar att varje kund ska hitta den kyl/frys som passar dem bäst, erbjuder vi ett urval av storlekar per serie.

Q.

Är ett kylskp med dubbla dörrar ett bra alternativ?

A.

Kylskåp med dubbla dörrar, även kända som kombinerade kyl/frysar, är uppbyggda så att de har en separat kyldel och även en separat frysdel för all din frysta mat. LGs kombinerade kyl/frysa har 70 % kylutrymme och 30 % frysutrymme, vilket ger dig enkel åtkomst till de mer frekvent använda delarna.

Q.

Hur ändrar jag temperaturen på min kombinerade LG kyl/frys?

A.

Använd kontrollpanelen på dörren eller inuti kylen för att ställa in önskad temperatur för din kyl eller frysdel. På modeller som stöd för Wi-Fi kan du också använda LG ThinQ™-appen på din smartphone för att ändra temperaturen utan att vara i närheten av din kombinerade kyl/frys.

Q.

Vad menas det med att en kombinerade kyl/fry är frostfri?

A.

Frost bildas när vattenånga träffar iskalla kylslingor och kondenserar sedan till vatten som omedelbart fryser. Ett frostfritt kylskåp använder en timer för att regelbundet slå på en värmeslinga runt kylslingan för att smälta isen, vilket automatiskt förhindrar frostuppbyggnad.

Sammanfattning

Skriv ut

MÅTT

GBV5240CPY

Viktiga specifikationer

  • Volym total (L)

    387

  • Produktens mått – (B x H x D, mm)

    595 x 2 030 x 675

  • Energiförbrukning (kWh/år)

    174

  • Energiklass

    C

  • Typ av kompressor

    Smart Inverter kompressor (BLDC)

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Nej

  • Ytskikt (dörr)

    Prime Silver

Alla specifikationer

GENERELLA SPECIFIKATIONER

  • Produkttyp

    B/Frys

  • Energiklass

    C

KAPACITET

  • Volym total (L)

    387

  • Volym frys (L)

    110

  • Volym kylskåp (L)

    233

  • Volym kylfack (L)

    44

KONTROLLSKÄRM

  • Intern LED-skärm

    LED-display

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

MÅTT & VIKT

  • Förpackningsvikt (kg)

    86

  • Produktvikt (kg)

    79

  • Total höjd till inklusive gångjärn eller dörrkåpa (mm)

    2 030

  • Total höjd exklusive gångjärn eller dörrkåpa (mm)

    2 030

  • Djup med dörr (mm)

    682

  • Djup utan dörr (mm)

    610

  • Produktens mått – (B x H x D, mm)

    595 x 2 030 x 675

FUNKTIONER

  • Door Cooling+

    Ja

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Ja

  • InstaView

    Nej

IS & VATTENSYSTEM

  • Ismaskin_manuell

    Normal isbricka

  • Endast vattendispenser

    Nej

  • Automatisk ismaskin

    Nej

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Dörr (Material)

    VCM

  • Ytskikt (dörr)

    Prime Silver

  • Platt metallplatta Metal Fresh)

    B Metall

  • Handtagstyp

    Horisontell handtag

PRESTANDA

  • Typ av kompressor

    Smart Inverter kompressor (BLDC)

  • Energiförbrukning (kWh/år)

    174

  • Klimatklass

    T

  • Ljudnivå (dB)

    35

  • Ljudnivå (Klass)

    B

KYLDEL

  • Dörrkorg_transparent

    4

  • Belysning kyl

    LED överst

  • Hylla_härdat glas

    3

  • Grönsakslåda

    Ja (2)

  • Flask-/vinställ

    hela

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    Nej

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Ja

  • Vikbar hylla

    Nej

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nej

  • Grönsakslåda (Fresh Balancer)　

    Nej

SMART TEKONOLOGI

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ja

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Nej

EAN-KOD

  • EAN-kod

    8806084256683

FRYSDEL

  • Låda_frys

    3 transparenta

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

Det säger andra

Våra rekommendationer

Hitta en butik nära dig

Upplev den här produkten nära dig.
Delbetala med Klarna
Betala för dina LG produkter tryggt med Klarna! Nu med 0% ränta upp till 12 månader för ordrar från 9 990 kr och uppåt.
Så här fungerar det
  • 1. Shoppa smidigare
    Köp det du älskar med Klarna. Det är precis som shopping ska vara – enkelt, säkert och roligt
  • 2. Dela upp
    Betala lite då och då. Genom att dela upp din betalning kan du köpa nu och sprida dina kostnader upp till 36 månader. Nu med 0% ränta upp till 12 månader, för ordrar från 9 990 kr och uppåt
  • 3. Betala senare
    Betala inom 30 dagar. Få din order och betala bara för det du väljer att behålla, utan räntor eller avgifter.
Observera att det kan förekomma små avvikelser i beräkningen av månadskostnaden och den totala kostnaden.Det slutliga beloppet visas på Klarnas webbplats när du slutför köpet.
Representativt exempel

För ett representativt exempel vid ett kreditköp på 12 000 kronor och 12 månader räntefritt är räntan 0 %, månatlig administrationsavgift 0 kronor och en uppläggningsavgift på 0 kronor tillkommer. Den effektiva räntan blir 0% och totalt att betala 12 000 kronor.

Att låna kostar pengar!

Om du inte kan betala tillbaka skulden i tid riskerar du en betalningsanmärkning. Det kan leda till svårigheter att få hyra bostad, teckna abonnemang och få nya lån. För stöd, vänd dig till budget- och skuldrådgivningen i din kommun. Kontaktuppgifter finns på konsumentverket.se

 