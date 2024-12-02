Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
3D Blu-ray-soundbar. SMART Blu-ray med DLNA, Private Sound och 3D-support. 5 sekunders starttid.

Specifikationer

Recensioner

Support

3D Blu-ray-soundbar. SMART Blu-ray med DLNA, Private Sound och 3D-support. 5 sekunders starttid.

BB4330AN

3D Blu-ray-soundbar. SMART Blu-ray med DLNA, Private Sound och 3D-support. 5 sekunders starttid.

(0)
Skriv ut

Alla specifikationer

HCK

  • Modellnamn

    BB4330AN

FÖRSTÄRKARE

  • Kanaler

    3,1

  • Effekt

    330W

  • Främre vänster/höger

    60WX2

  • Center

    30WX2

  • Subwoofer

    150W

3D-KOMPATIBILITET

  • 3D

    Ja

  • 2D till 3D-konvertering (video)

    Ja

ANSLUTNINGSMÖJLIGHETER

  • Kabel (Ethernet)

    Ja

  • DLNA(Smart Share)

    Ja

LG SMART TV

  • Premiuminnehåll

    Ja

  • LG-appar

    Ja

IN/UT

  • USB

    1

  • Ljud in

    Ja

  • Optisk

    1

  • HDMI ut

    1

  • HDMI-ingång

    1

  • Radioantenn

    Ja

  • Ethernet

    Ja

  • Kanal-ihopsättning

    3,1

BEKVÄMLIGHETER

  • Remote-app till smart telefon

    Ja

  • Sound Privacy

    Ja

  • Auto Volume Level

    Ja

  • SIMPLINK

    Ja

  • Omedelbar öppning av luckan

    2 sec↓

  • Varmstart

    3 sec↓

  • Starttid

    5 sec↓

  • Laddningstid

    10 sec↓

  • Uppspelning från extern hårddisk

    Ja

  • Trådlös subwoofer

    Ja

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

SKIVA

  • BD-ROM

    Ja

  • BD-R

    Ja

  • BD-RE

    Ja

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Ja

  • DVD(PAL)

    Ja

  • DVD-R

    Ja

  • DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode)

    Ja

  • DVD+R

    Ja

  • DVD+RW(Video mode)

    Ja

  • Audio CD

    Ja

  • DTS-CD

    Ja

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Ja

VIDEO

  • MPEG2

    Ja

  • MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Ja

  • SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Ja

  • DivX

    Ja

  • DivX HD

    Ja

  • MKV

    Ja

  • AVCHD

    Ja

  • M4V

    Ja

  • WMV

    Ja

  • FLV

    Ja

  • 3GP

    Ja

  • MPEG-1

    Ja

  • MP4

    Ja

  • MOV

    Ja

  • VOB

    Ja

  • NTSC/PAL Hz

    60Hz / 50Hz

  • Resolution

    upto 1080p24/60Hz

  • NTSC⇔PAL Conversion

    Ja

  • HDMI 1.4

    Ja

  • ARC

    Ja

LJUD

  • Dolby Digital

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Ja

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Ja

  • DTS

    Ja

  • DTS-HD High Resolution Audio

    Ja

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

    Ja

  • MPEG 1/2 L2

    Ja

  • MP3

    Ja

  • WMA

    Ja

STRÖM

  • Strömförbrukning i avstängt läge

    TBD

  • Strömförbrukning

    TBD

TILLBEHÖR

  • Fjärrkontroll

    Ja

  • Fäste för väggmontering

    Ja

MÅTT

  • Storlek (B x H x D) mm

    950 x 136 x 75.0

  • Storlek på subwoofer (B x H x D) mm

    196 X 390 X 398

  • Väggmonterad

    Ja

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

Det säger andra

Betala med Klarna
Köpnu. Betala senare med Klarna.
Så här fungerar det
  • Steg1
    Läggvarorna i din kundvagn och välj "Klarna" i kassan
  • Steg2
    Klarnaskickar en e-postbekräftelse och påminnelser när det är dags att betala
  • Steg3
    Du kan genomföra dina framtida Klarna-köp med bara ett klick
Betalasenare

Betala inom 30 dagar. Prova sakerna i lugn och ro hemma och bestäm vad du vill behålla. Inga räntor eller avgifter när du betalar i tid. Varavillkor

Dela upp
  • Delbetalningsplan Betala enligt en plan, så att köpet är fullt betalt efter till exempel 12månader. Vill du betala mer en månad går det bra och du kan närsomhelst betala den resterande skulden.
  • Flexibla delbetalningar Betala ett minimibelopp varje månad. Du väljer själv om du vill betala minimibeloppet eller valfritt belopp över minimibeloppet.

Närdu godkänts kan du hantera dina betalningar och få betalningspåminnelser iKlarna-appen. Varavillkor

Om Klarna

LG har ett samarbete med Klarna för att ge våra kunder flexibla betalningsalternativ för köp på LG.com. Läs mer

Vanliga frågor

Besök vår sida med vanliga frågor och läs mer om hur man använder Klarna. Läs mer

Klarnas dataskydd

Läs mer

 