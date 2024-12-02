We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D Blu-ray-soundbar. SMART Blu-ray med DLNA, Private Sound och 3D-support. 5 sekunders starttid.
Alla specifikationer
HCK
-
Modellnamn
BB4330AN
FÖRSTÄRKARE
-
Kanaler
3,1
-
Effekt
330W
-
Främre vänster/höger
60WX2
-
Center
30WX2
-
Subwoofer
150W
3D-KOMPATIBILITET
-
3D
Ja
-
2D till 3D-konvertering (video)
Ja
ANSLUTNINGSMÖJLIGHETER
-
Kabel (Ethernet)
Ja
-
DLNA(Smart Share)
Ja
LG SMART TV
-
Premiuminnehåll
Ja
-
LG-appar
Ja
IN/UT
-
USB
1
-
Ljud in
Ja
-
Optisk
1
-
HDMI ut
1
-
HDMI-ingång
1
-
Radioantenn
Ja
-
Ethernet
Ja
-
Kanal-ihopsättning
3,1
BEKVÄMLIGHETER
-
Remote-app till smart telefon
Ja
-
Sound Privacy
Ja
-
Auto Volume Level
Ja
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
Omedelbar öppning av luckan
2 sec↓
-
Varmstart
3 sec↓
-
Starttid
5 sec↓
-
Laddningstid
10 sec↓
-
Uppspelning från extern hårddisk
Ja
-
Trådlös subwoofer
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
SKIVA
-
BD-ROM
Ja
-
BD-R
Ja
-
BD-RE
Ja
-
DVD(NTSC)
Ja
-
DVD(PAL)
Ja
-
DVD-R
Ja
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode)
Ja
-
DVD+R
Ja
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Ja
-
Audio CD
Ja
-
DTS-CD
Ja
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Ja
VIDEO
-
MPEG2
Ja
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Ja
-
DivX
Ja
-
DivX HD
Ja
-
MKV
Ja
-
AVCHD
Ja
-
M4V
Ja
-
WMV
Ja
-
FLV
Ja
-
3GP
Ja
-
MPEG-1
Ja
-
MP4
Ja
-
MOV
Ja
-
VOB
Ja
-
NTSC/PAL Hz
60Hz / 50Hz
-
Resolution
upto 1080p24/60Hz
-
NTSC⇔PAL Conversion
Ja
-
HDMI 1.4
Ja
-
ARC
Ja
LJUD
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Ja
-
Dolby TrueHD
Ja
-
DTS
Ja
-
DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
Ja
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Ja
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
STRÖM
-
Strömförbrukning i avstängt läge
TBD
-
Strömförbrukning
TBD
TILLBEHÖR
-
Fjärrkontroll
Ja
-
Fäste för väggmontering
Ja
MÅTT
-
Storlek (B x H x D) mm
950 x 136 x 75.0
-
Storlek på subwoofer (B x H x D) mm
196 X 390 X 398
-
Väggmonterad
Ja
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
