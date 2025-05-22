Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Soundbar NS20A

Funktioner

Galleri

Specifikationer

Recensioner

Köp online

Support

LG Soundbar NS20A

LG Soundbar NS20A

NS20A
  • vy framifrån
  • vy framifrån och ovanifrån
  • vy ovanifrån
  • vy bakifrån
  • sidovy framifrån från vänster
  • sidovy framifrån från vänster med gallret separat
  • närbildsvy av höger ände
  • närbildsvy av knappar
  • närbildsvy av galler
  • närbildsvy av kabelportar
  • USP-kort: Balanserat ljud med inbyggda bashögtalare
  • USP-kort: AI Sound Pro AI optimerar ljud för alla genrer
  • WOW Interface integrerad kontroll av din soundbar på LG TV
vy framifrån
vy framifrån och ovanifrån
vy ovanifrån
vy bakifrån
sidovy framifrån från vänster
sidovy framifrån från vänster med gallret separat
närbildsvy av höger ände
närbildsvy av knappar
närbildsvy av galler
närbildsvy av kabelportar
USP-kort: Balanserat ljud med inbyggda bashögtalare
USP-kort: AI Sound Pro AI optimerar ljud för alla genrer
WOW Interface integrerad kontroll av din soundbar på LG TV

Huvudfunktioner

  • Nytt akustikpaket
  • AI Sound Pro
  • WOW Interface

LG Soundbar S20A placeras på en TV-konsol i trä, under en TV och mellan dess TV-stativ. På TV:n visas en röd bil med rök.

LG Soundbar NS20A

Balanserat ljud i kompakt form

Upplev det oväntade från en kompakt fristående soundbar. Ett klarare, mer balanserat ljud fyller rummet och lyfter ögonblicket.

*Visas på en 48-tums TV i demonstrationssyfte.

**Produktens utseende kan variera i faktisk användning, beroende på inställningar och andra faktorer.

På den vänstra bilden är två S20A Soundbar-enheter placerade, en som visar dess inre delar såsom bashögtalare och diskanthögtalare utan galler och en annan som visar baksidan. På höger sida visas DTS-logotypen och Dolby Digital Audio-logotypen. Mitt i bilden visas tre TV-skärmar. En kvinna på scen med en mikrofon i handen, en reporter som pratar med en mikrofon och en surfplatta i vardera hand och riddare till häst. Under TV:n finns en SH5A-soundbar med EQ-grafik. Nedtill visas tre ikoner: MUSIK, RÖST och BIO. På den högra bilden visar en väggmonterad TV LG webOS-startskärmen och SH5A är placerad under TV:n, på TV-bordet. På den vänstra visas en del av en fjärrkontroll till en LG TV och till höger visas fyra ikoner för WOW Interface-funktioner.

Inbyggda subwoofers i kompakt design

Den är utrustad med bashögtalare och levererar ett kraftfullt och omslutande ljud i en kompakt design. Ett förbättrat akustiskt paket med dubbla diskanthögtalare och passivt element skapar ett klart och balanserat ljud. 

Två S20A Soundbar-enheter är placerade, en som visar dess inre delar såsom bashögtalare och diskanthögtalare utan galler och en annan som visar baksidan. På höger sida visas DTS-logotypen och Dolby Digital Audio-logotypen.

AI Sound Pro

AI optimerar ljud för alla genrer

AI analyserar innehållets ljudgenre och levererar genom de tre optimerade lägena. Ställer automatiskt in det mest optimala läget enligt analysen.

*Denna video är endast för demonstrationsändamål.

WOW Interface

Integrerad kontroll av din soundbar på LG TV

Oöverträffad synergi i kombination med LG TV. Kontrollera soundbarens lägen, volym, anslutning och andra inställningar via det praktiska användargränssnittet, LG WOW Interface. Kontrollera och justera din soundbar enkelt direkt på TV-skärmen.

En väggmonterad TV visar LG webOS-startskärmen och en SH5A är placerad under TV:n, på TV-bordet. Till vänster visas en del av en fjärrkontroll till en LG TV och till höger visas fyra ikoner för WOW Interface-funktioner.

*Visas med en LG TV-fjärrkontroll i demonstrationssyfte.

Kompakt men elegant look

Kompakt men elegant design som passar perfekt för små till medelstora TV-apparater. Placera din soundbar under TV-stativet för ett rent och prydligt utseende.

En S20A soundbar är placerad på en TV-konsol i trä. Ovanför visas en del av en TV som visar en konsertspelning med ett band.

*Visas på en 55-tums TV i demonstrationssyfte.

LG ThinQ

Styr din soundbar via LG ThinQ-appen på din smartphone

Kontrollera din soundbar med din telefon. Anslut till enheten, justera volymen och byt ljudläge enkelt och bekvämt i ThinQ-appen. 

Strävan efter ett bättre liv

LG strävar efter att skapa ett bättre liv för alla. Vi omformar tillverkningsprocesserna för att använda hållbara material, inklusive återvunnet harts. Vi kommer att fortsätta utforska och introducera ny teknik för hållbarhet. Våra produkter är ett uttryck för vårt löfte.

Skriv ut

Viktiga specifikationer

  • Antal Kanaler

    2.0

  • Output

    50 W

  • Main

    650 x 63 x 99 mm

Alla specifikationer

GENERELLT

  • Antal Kanaler

    2.0

  • Output

    50 W

  • Antal Högtalare

    4 EA

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Ja

  • Standard

    Ja

  • Cinema

    Ja

  • Game

    Ja

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Digital

    Ja

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Ja

  • AAC

    Ja

ANSLUTNING

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Bluetooth Codec

    SBC / AAC

HDMI-STÖD

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Ja

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Ja

  • HDMI Version

    1.4

BEKVÄMLIGHET

  • Fjärstyrningsapp - iOS/Android OS

    Ja

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Ja

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • WOW Interface

    Ja

MÅTT (WXHXD)

  • Main

    650 x 63 x 99 mm

  • Förpackningsmått

    898 x 145 x 123 mm

VIKT

  • Main

    2,2 kg

  • Gross Vikt

    2,8 kg

STRÖM

  • Strömförbrukning Av (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Strömförbrukning (Main)

    15 W

TILLBEHÖR

  • Fjärrkontroll

    Ja

STRECKKOD

  • Streckkod

    8806096364185

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

Det säger andra

Hitta en butik nära dig

Upplev den här produkten nära dig.

Våra rekommendationer

Betala med Klarna
Köpnu. Betala senare med Klarna.
Så här fungerar det
  • Steg1
    Läggvarorna i din kundvagn och välj "Klarna" i kassan
  • Steg2
    Klarnaskickar en e-postbekräftelse och påminnelser när det är dags att betala
  • Steg3
    Du kan genomföra dina framtida Klarna-köp med bara ett klick
Betalasenare

Betala inom 30 dagar. Prova sakerna i lugn och ro hemma och bestäm vad du vill behålla. Inga räntor eller avgifter när du betalar i tid. Varavillkor

Dela upp
  • Delbetalningsplan Betala enligt en plan, så att köpet är fullt betalt efter till exempel 12månader. Vill du betala mer en månad går det bra och du kan närsomhelst betala den resterande skulden.
  • Flexibla delbetalningar Betala ett minimibelopp varje månad. Du väljer själv om du vill betala minimibeloppet eller valfritt belopp över minimibeloppet.

Närdu godkänts kan du hantera dina betalningar och få betalningspåminnelser iKlarna-appen. Varavillkor

Om Klarna

LG har ett samarbete med Klarna för att ge våra kunder flexibla betalningsalternativ för köp på LG.com. Läs mer

Vanliga frågor

Besök vår sida med vanliga frågor och läs mer om hur man använder Klarna. Läs mer

Klarnas dataskydd

Läs mer

 