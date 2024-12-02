Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Soundbar för TV med Dolby Atmos 5.1.1-kanals NS70TR

Funktioner

Galleri

Specifikationer

Recensioner

Köp online

Support

LG Soundbar för TV med Dolby Atmos 5.1.1-kanals NS70TR

NS70TR

LG Soundbar för TV med Dolby Atmos 5.1.1-kanals NS70TR

(0)
Vy framifrån av LG Soundbar NS70TR och subwoofer

Bilderna som används i produktöversikten nedan är för representativa ändamål. Se bildgalleriet högst upp på sidan för en korrekt representation.

Optimalt ljud värdigt LG QNED

Komplettera LG QNED-upplevelsen med en Soundbar som kompletterar dess design och ljudprestanda.

Förtrollande ljudbilder omger dig

Vinklad vy av LG Soundbar och LG QNED TV som visar en man som spelar gitarr framför havet mot väggen med QNED Matching Bracket i ett grått vardagsrum i trä. Bilden visar en LG TV och LG Soundbar som spelar en orkesterföreställning i ett vardagsrum. Vita vågor av droppar som representerar ljudvågor skjuter uppåt och framåt från Soundbaren och projicerar från TV:n, medan subwoofern skapar en ljudeffekt från botten. Bilden visar en LG TV och LG Soundbar som spelar en musikföreställning i ett svart rum. Vita droppar som representerar ljudvågor skjuter uppåt och framåt från Soundbaren medan subwoofern skapar en ljudeffekt från botten.

                                *Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

LG Soundbars för LG
TV-upplevelsen

LG QNED matchande design

Passar utmärkt in med LG QNED

Uppskatta den visuella harmonin med LG QNED och den nya Crest Design LG Soundbar för fina interiörer.

Vinklad vy av LG Soundbar och LG QNED TV mot väggen med QNED Matching Bracket i ett grått vardagsrum i trä, medan LG QNED TV visar en man som spelar gitarr. LG Soundbar och LG QNED TV mot en krämfärgad vägg med QNED Matching TV Bracket. TV:n spelar en video av en kvinna som sjunger i en inspelningsstudio. Nedanför TV:n syns ett modernt geometriskt stativ i trä. LG Soundbar och LG QNED TV på väggen med QNED Matching TV Bracket i ett mysigt och svagt upplyst vardagsrum med barnleksaker. TV:n spelar en video med en liten pojke som spelar cello.

Synergy Bracket

Passar felfritt in i din LG QNED

Synergy Bracket är speciellt utformad för att passa in i din LG QNED TV för visuell harmoni och en boost i ljudprestanda.

*Gäller 2024 års QNED-modeller QNED 90/QNED 85/QNED 80.
**Synergy Bracket levereras med ett 1-poligt stativ eller 2-poligt stativ, vilket kan skilja sig åt beroende på land/produkt.

Enkelhet vid dina fingerspetsar

Få åtkomst till WOW Interface på din LG TV för enkel soundbarkontroll, med olika ljudlägen, profiler och andra praktiska funktioner.

Duetter med din LG TV-apparats ljud

Din LG Soundbars unika ljud-, omfångs- och tonkvaliteterna och kombineras i harmoni med din LG TV för en fängslande och effektfull ljudupplevelse.

*Skärmbilderna är simulerade.
**LG TV Remote-användning är begränsad till endast vissa funktioner.
***WOW Interface-kompatibla TV-apparater: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 Kompatibla TV-apparater kan variera beroende på årsmodell.
****WOW Orchestra-kompatibla TV-apparater: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Kompatibla TV-apparater kan variera beroende på årsmodell. QNED 80-stöd är begränsat till 2022- och 2023-års modeller.
*****Observera att tjänster kanske inte är tillgängliga vid köptillfället. En nätverksanslutning krävs för uppdateringar.
******WOW Interface kan variera beroende på Soundbar-modell.

Känn ljudpanoramats realism

Center Up-firing Channel

Ljudbilder som lägger dig i centrum

Center Up-firing Channel gör att ljudet känns som att det kommer från mitten av din LG TV för en realistisk känsla.

Bilden visar en LG TV och LG Soundbar som spelar en musikföreställning i ett svart rum. Vita droppar som representerar ljudvågor skjuter uppåt och framåt från en Soundbar. En subwoofer skapar en ljudeffekt från botten.

*Ovanstående bekräftas genom en undersökning av dess egna standarder.
**Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

Dolby Atmos

Filmkvällar låter som biokvällar med Dolby Atmos

Fördjupa dig i varje scen med Dolby Atmos klara, realistiska och rumsliga biovärdiga ljud.

En film spelas upp på en LG OLED TV och LG Soundbar i en modern stadslägenhet i sidovinkel. Vita pärlor som visar ljudvågor projicerar uppåt och nedåt från Soundbar och TV:n, vilket skapar en kupol av ljud i rummet. Dolby Atmos-logotyp DTS X-logotyp

*Dolby och Dolby Vision är registrerade varumärken som tillhör Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**Dubbel-D-symbolen är ett varumärke som tillhör Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
***Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

Triple Level Spatial Sound

Ett virtuellt lager skapar realistiskt ljud

Triple Level Spatial Sound lägger till ett virtuellt lager för att skapa en ljudkupol runt dig med rikare ljud.

Bilden visar LG Soundbar och LG TV i en storslagen stadslägenhet. Tre röda band dyker upp ett i taget som föreställer virtuella lager. De går samman för att skapa en hel ljudkupol.

*Triple Level Spatial Sound är tillgängligt via Cinema och AI Sound Pro-lägena.
**Mellanlagret skapas med hjälp av Soundbars högtalarkanal. Ljudet från de front och front-top högtalarna syntetiseras för att skapa ett ljudfält. Om det inte finns någon bakre högtalare kan det bakre fältet inte skapas.
***Skärmbilderna är simulerade.
****Om det inte finns någon bakre högtalare kan det bakre fältet inte skapas.

5.1.1-kanals ultimat ljud

Förförande ljud

Fördjupa dig i scenen med realistiska ljudlandskap från Dolby Atmos och DTS:X ur ett 400W 5.1.1-kanaligt surround-ljudsystem och subwoofer.

LG TV, LG Soundbar och en subwoofer spelar en musikföreställning i ett vardagsrum i en skyskrapa. Vita ljudvågor som består av droppar projicerar från en Soundbar och slingrar sig runt soffan. En subwoofer skapar en ljudeffekt från botten. Dolby Atmos-logotyp DTS X-logotyp

*Dolby och Dolby Vision är registrerade varumärken som tillhör Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**Dubbel-D-symbolen är ett varumärke som tillhör Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
***Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

Smart ljud kan din smak

Ljudupplevelse med flera kanaler

Känn ett stort och uttrycksfullt ljud

LG Soundbar konverterar grundläggande 2-kanalsljud till flera kanaler för ett djupare ljud som resonerar.

En LG Soundbar, LG TV och en subwoofer visas i en modern stadslägenhet. LG Soundbar avger tre grenar av ljudvågor, gjorda av vita droppar som flyter längs botten av golvet. Fler vita droppljudvågor skjuts från toppen av soundbaren. Bredvid Soundbar syns en subwoofer, som skapar en ljudeffekt från botten. Som helhet skapar de en kupoleffekt över hela rummet.

*Smart uppmixningsalgoritm tillämpar ljudet för varje kanal i AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game och Sports-lägen.
**Ljudupplevelsen med flera kanaler fungerar via en smart uppmixningsalgoritm. Denna algoritm gäller inte för Standard- eller Music-lägena. Bass Blast använder inte den smarta uppmixningsalgoritmen utan kopierar 2-kanalsinformation och matar ut den till alla kanaler.
***Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

En LG Soundbar med tre olika TV-skärmar ovanför. TV:n direkt ovanför visar en musikkonsert med en kvinna som sjunger. TV:n på höger sida visar en nyhetsreporter som filmar ett repotage utanför en ståtlig byggnad. TV:n på vänster sida visar en stillbild från en actionfilm med en man i skugga. Mellan TV:n och soundbaren syns ett lila diagram över en ljudvåg.

AI Sound Pro

Varje känsla och genre låter rätt

AI Sound Pro kategoriserar olika ljud i effekter, musik och röster och tillämpar sedan de ideala inställningarna för att skapa den optimala ljudupplevelsen.

En LG Soundbar med tre olika TV-skärmar ovanför. TV:n direkt ovanför visar en nyhetsreporter som filmar ett repotage utanför en ståtlig byggnad. TV:n på höger sida visar en stillbild från en actionfilm med en man i skugga. TV:n på vänster sida visar en musikkonsert med en kvinna som sjunger. Mellan TV:n och soundbaren syns ett grönt diagram över en ljudvåg.

AI Sound Pro

Varje känsla och genre låter rätt

AI Sound Pro kategoriserar olika ljud i effekter, musik och röster och tillämpar sedan de ideala inställningarna för att skapa den optimala ljudupplevelsen.

En LG Soundbar med tre olika TV-skärmar ovanför. TV:n direkt ovanför visar en stillbild från en actionfilm med en bil som rusar mot en man och kvinna. TV:n på höger sida visar en musikkonsert med en kvinna som sjunger. TV:n på vänster sida visar en nyhetsreporter som filmar ett repotage utanför en ståtlig byggnad. Mellan TV:n och soundbaren syns ett blått diagram över en ljudvåg.

AI Sound Pro

Varje känsla och genre låter rätt

AI Sound Pro kategoriserar olika ljud i effekter, musik och röster och tillämpar sedan de ideala inställningarna för att skapa den optimala ljudupplevelsen.

*Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

Fungerar i harmoni med dina favoriter

Intensivt spelande

Ljudet synkar med varje bildruta

Frigör portar på din TV och anslut konsoler till din LG Soundbar utan att kompromissa med grafikprestandan. VRR/ALLM-stöd ger spel utan lagg och tearing.

LG Soundbar och LG TV visas tillsammans. Ett racingspel visas på skärmen.

*Skärmbilderna är simulerade.
**TV, Soundbar och konsol måste alla stödja VRR/ALLM.
***VRR pass-through begränsad till 60Hz-innehåll.
****Observera att tjänsten kanske inte är tillgänglig vid köptillfället. En mjukvaruuppdatering kan krävas. En nätverksanslutning krävs för uppdateringen.
*****HDCP 2.3 stöder innehåll i 4K-upplösning. 120Hz-stöd varierar beroende på enhet, med stöd upp till YCbCr4:2:0 för 4K.

Rent ljud för en ren planet

Återvunnet inuti

Invändiga delar av återvunnen plast

LG Soundbars använder återvunnen plast på de övre och nedre delarna. Vi använder ett miljövänligt förhållningssätt med Soundbar.

Vy framifrån av Soundbarens baksida och en trådram i metall föreställande Soundbarens framsida. Vinklad vy av baksidan av Soundbarens trådram med orden "Recycled Plastic" vid kanten av ramen.

*Exakta certifieringar kan variera beroende på Soundbar-modell.
**Skärmbilderna är simulerade.
***Användning av återvunnen plast och certifieringar kan variera beroende på modell.

Återvunnen utsida

Jerseytyg tillverkat av plastflaskor

ALLA LG Soundbars är genomtänkt utformade med noggrant övervägande för att säkerställa en hög andel återvunnet material. Global Recycled Standard intygar att polyesterjerseytyget är tillverkat av plastflaskor.

Ett piktogram visar plastflaskor med ordet "plastflaskor" under. En högerpil pekar på en återvinningssymbol med frasen "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" under. En högerpil pekar mot den vänstra delen av en LG Soundbar med frasen "LG Soundbar med återvunnet tyg" under.

*Exakta certifieringar kan variera beroende på Soundbar-modell.
**Skärmbilderna är simulerade.
***Användning av återvunnen plast och certifieringar kan variera beroende på modell.

Miljöförpackning

Förpackning av återvunnet papper

LG Soundbar har certifierats av SGS som en Eco-produkt eftersom den invändiga förpackningen har ändrats från EPS-skum (frigolit) och plastpåsar till återvunnen formad pappersmassa - ett miljövänligt alternativ som fortfarande skyddar produkten.

LG Soundbar-förpackning mot en beige bakgrund med illustrerade träd. Energy Star logotyp SGS Eco Product logotyp

*Exakta certifieringar kan variera beroende på Soundbar-modell.
**Skärmbilderna är simulerade.
***Användning av återvunnen plast och certifieringar kan variera beroende på modell.

Skriv ut

Alla specifikationer

STRECKKOD

  • Streckkod

    8806087999907

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

Det säger andra

Hitta en butik nära dig

Upplev den här produkten nära dig.
Betala med Klarna
Köpnu. Betala senare med Klarna.
Så här fungerar det
  • Steg1
    Läggvarorna i din kundvagn och välj "Klarna" i kassan
  • Steg2
    Klarnaskickar en e-postbekräftelse och påminnelser när det är dags att betala
  • Steg3
    Du kan genomföra dina framtida Klarna-köp med bara ett klick
Betalasenare

Betala inom 30 dagar. Prova sakerna i lugn och ro hemma och bestäm vad du vill behålla. Inga räntor eller avgifter när du betalar i tid. Varavillkor

Dela upp
  • Delbetalningsplan Betala enligt en plan, så att köpet är fullt betalt efter till exempel 12månader. Vill du betala mer en månad går det bra och du kan närsomhelst betala den resterande skulden.
  • Flexibla delbetalningar Betala ett minimibelopp varje månad. Du väljer själv om du vill betala minimibeloppet eller valfritt belopp över minimibeloppet.

Närdu godkänts kan du hantera dina betalningar och få betalningspåminnelser iKlarna-appen. Varavillkor

Om Klarna

LG har ett samarbete med Klarna för att ge våra kunder flexibla betalningsalternativ för köp på LG.com. Läs mer

Vanliga frågor

Besök vår sida med vanliga frågor och läs mer om hur man använder Klarna. Läs mer

Klarnas dataskydd

Läs mer

 