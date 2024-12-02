Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Soundbar S80QR

Sedd framifrån med subwoofer och bakre högtalare
LG Soundbar S80QR och en LG TV står tillsammans i ett vardagsrum. TV:n är på, den visar en svartvit bild.

Den bästa matchningen med LG:s TV-apparater

Anslut LG Soundbar till LG TV för en uppslukande ljudupplevelse.

Hjälper dig att få ut det mesta av din LG TV

LG Soundbars är konstruerade för att sömlöst höja prestandan på LG TV och designade för att passa LG TV perfekt. Tillsammans skapar dessa två den bästa ljudupplevelsen.

Förbättrat ljud med LG TV AI-processor

LG Soundbar är den perfekta matchningen till LG TV, den har TV Sound Mode Share, en funktion som använder ljudprocessorn i din LG TV för att analysera ditt favoritinnehåll och ge dig ett tydligare och bättre ljud. Oavsett om du ser på nyheterna eller spelar spel, upplever du LG TV när den är som bäst.

*Delning av TV-ljudläge kan variera mellan olika TV-modeller.
**Versionen på TV:ns AI-processor varierar mellan olika TV-modeller.

Designad för att matcha

LG:s soundbars passar perfekt till LG:s TV-apparater och förhöjer både upplevelsen och inredningen. Komplettera LG TV med LG Soundbar för en elegant och modern inredning.

LG TV fjärrkontroll ger maximal bekvämlighet

Med LG TV fjärrkontroll kan du höja bekvämligheten några steg. Du kan starta och stänga av soundbaren och även ändra volym och ljudlägen med samma fjärrkontroll som du använder till din LG TV.

*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by soundbar models.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.

5.1.3-kanals hemmabioljud som omsluter dig helt

5.1.3-kanalsljud, 620 W uteffekt, trippla uppåtriktade kanaler, 2 bakre högtalare och en subwoofer – LG Soundbar S80QR är ett komplett paket med klart och omslutande ljud för en uppgraderad surroundljudsupplevelse.
I ett vardagsrum, LG TV:n är på väggen En film visas på TV-skärmen. LG Soundbar står precis under TV:n på en grå hylla med en subwoofer precis bredvid. Ett set med 2 bakre högtalare står bak i vardagsrummet. Grafik som visar ljudets effekt kommer ut från varje högtalare. Dolby Atmos, DTS:X och IMAX Enhanced logotyper visas längst ner i mitten av bilden.

*Dolby and Dolby Vision är registrerade varumärken som tillhör Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. Dubbel-D-symbolen är ett varumärke som tillhör Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Hör ljud på ett helt nytt sätt med trippla uppåtriktade kanaler

Möt LG:s moderna ljudteknik med tre uppåtriktade ljudkanaler. Det innebär att LG Soundbar S80QR kan leverera en upplevelse med fler nyanser, tydligare röster och en bredare ljudbild. Njut av den bästa och mest omslutande ljudupplevelsen hemma.

Sett ur fågelperspektiv står LG TV på golvet och LG Soundbar ligger precis under TV:n i det till synes oändliga rummet. På TV-skärmen syns silhuetten av ett par, i bakgrunden pågår fyrverkerier. Grafik som visar ljudvågor kommer ut från högtalarna i mitten, till vänster, till höger och uppe på soundbaren.

*Ovanstående bekräftas genom en undersökning av dess egna standarder.

En bredare ljudbild med trådlösa bakre högtalare

Upptäck nya djup i ljudbilden med LG:s trådlösa bakre högtalare. De sänder upp till 32 meter med mer än dubbelt så hög mottagningskänslighet, så att du kan utöka ljudbilden och uppleva äkta surroundljud.

Upptäck en djupare, starkare bas

Med en ny trådlös subwoofer och en större inbyggd woofer, känner du basen i din favoritmusik, dina favoritprogram och filmer som du aldrig känt den förut. Den är djupare och högre, och kan sändas över ett längre avstånd.
Collage. Från vänster, bild av subwoofer, den bakre högtalaren står på soffbordet i ett vardagsrum. På höger sida, uppifrån och ned, närbild av den uppåtriktade centerkanalen. LG Soundbar-kitet och LG TV står i vardagsrummet. TV-skärmen visar en strand i en solnedgång.
Teknologi från Meridian Audio

Ett samarbete som lyfter ljudet

LG:s samarbete med Meridian Audio, som är ledande inom högupplöst ljud, har resulterat i lösningar som lyfter musik- och filmljudet till nästa nivå. Upplev den ultimata ljudprestandan med LG Soundbars.

Närbild av LG Soundbars vänstra sida med Meridians logotyp i nedre vänstra hörnet på en produkt.

Prestigefyllt brittiskt ljud från experterna MERIDIAN

Meridian har åtagit sig att leverera den bästa möjliga lyssningsupplevelsen i alla miljöer. Genom expertis inom psykoakustik, vetenskapen om hur vi hör och uppfattar ljud, förstår Meridian vad som är viktigast för det mänskliga örat. Meridians DSP-teknologier och skräddarsydda ljudinställningar säkerställer att du alltid får den mest exakta och autentiska ljudprestandan, oavsett var du är eller vad du lyssnar på.
Collage. Medurs från vänster uppifrån: en strålkastarupplyst mikrofon på stativ, en närbild av Meridian, en svart Meridian-högtalare och ett skrivbord på Meridians forsknings- och utvecklingsavdelning.

Ledande teknik och expertis från Meridian

Meridians omfattande forskning gör att de ständigt ligger i framkant och tänjer gränserna för vad som är möjligt inom ljud. Som pionjärer inom högupplöst ljud och Master of Digital Signal Processing (DSP) har Meridian spelat en integrerad roll i utvecklingen och införandet av banbrytande tekniker.

Alt text

Digital signalbehandling

DSP ger absolut kontroll över ljudsignalen, vilket gör det möjligt att utforma avancerade teknologier och ljudinställningar som förbättrar ljudprestandan i alla miljöer.

En bild av ett DSP-chip

Meridian Horizon är en unik teknologi som kan konvertera tvåkanals stereo till en uppslukande flerkanalig mix för en riktig surroundupplevelse.

När man lyssnar på stereoinspelningar med två kanaler är den "sweet-spot" där man upplever en exakt stereobild väldigt liten, och om lyssnaren befinner sig bara en aning fel i rummet bryts ljudbilden. Meridian Horizon mixar om tvåkanaligt stereoljud till en flerkanalig mix i alla typer av högtalarkonfigurationer, den adaptiva teknologin behandlar höga och låga frekvenser separat för att lokalisera och optimera signalerna med hjälp av psykoakustik. Resultatet är en mer stabil ljudbild, med en större sweet-spot och en mer uppslukande lyssningsupplevelse.
Miniatyrbild av Meridian Horizon. Spela video.

Högupplöst ljud som det var tänkt att höras

Det högupplösta ljudet har en samplingsfrekvens på 96 kHz och 24 bitars djup, vilket ger ett mer exakt ljud och en bättre lyssnarupplevelse. Njut av musiken exakt som artisterna hade tänkt sig, med kristallklart och precist högupplöst ljud.

"Helbild av LG Soundbar med LG:s logotyp längst nere till höger på produkten. Logotypen för Hi-Res AUDIO syns till höger i bilden."

En oöverträffad innehållsupplevelse

Njut av den bästa bilden tillsammans med det bästa ljudet LG Soundbar har ett kraftfullt surroundljud som ger dig en mer realistisk ljudupplevelse.
"LG TV visar en person som hoppar bungyjump och LG Soundbar står under TV:n."
Filmer

4K Passthrough för upplösning utan kvalitetsförluster

LG Soundbar S80QR levererar 4K-innehåll, inklusive HDR och Dolby Vision med minimal förlust av kvalitet och prestanda för att ge en komplett bild- och ljudupplevelse.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

LG TV är på väggen, ett racing-spel visas. LG Soundbar står på en brun hylla, precis under LG TV. En man håller i en styrspak.
Spel

VRR och ALLM för en dynamisk spelupplevelse

LG Soundbar har stöd för VRR (variabel uppdateringsfrekvens ) och ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) för att kunna anpassa ljudet efter ändringar i bildfrekvensen och minska tearing.

*Både TV och soundbar måste ha stöd för VRR/ALLM

LG TV visar en konsert, och LG Soundbar står precis under LG TV. Till vänster står subwoofern på en brun hylla.
Musik

Kompatibel med streamad musik i HD

Lyssna på Spotify med uppslukande och verklighetstroget ljud.

Skannar ditt rum och levererar optimalt ljud

För att leverera ett naturligt och realistiskt ljud analyserar den AI-baserade rumskalibreringen ditt rum med hjälp av en intern mikrofon och en teknologi som använder sig av rumsuppfattning.

* AI Rumskalibrering är en automatisk ljudinställningsteknologi som kompenserar för den miljön som soundbaren är placerad i, med hjälp av algoritmer som förbättrar soundbarens ljudprestanda.

Ljud som alltid är optimalt för dig

AI Sound Pro, den intelligenta algoritmen i LG Soundbar, analyserar ditt innehåll och ger dig alltid det optimala ljudet, oavsett om du tittar på en film, kollar nyheterna eller lyssnar på musik.
LG Soundbar står på marken och LG:s logotyp är synlig i soundbarens högra hörn. Logotyperna för Alexa och OK GOOGLE är synliga på soundbaren.

Använd valfri plattform

LG Soundbars är nu kompatibla med fler AI-tjänster. Du kan enkelt styra LG Soundbar med valfri plattform.

*Vissa funktioner kräver tjänsteabonnemang eller konto hos tredje part.
** Google är ett varumärke från Google LLC.
***Google Assistent är inte tillgänglig på vissa språk och i vissa länder.
****Amazon, Alexa och alla relaterade logotyper är varumärken som tillhör Amazon.com, Inc. eller dess dotterbolag.

Bra för planeten hela vägen fram.

Hela processen är miljöcertifierad, från produktion till transport.
Från vänster visas i tur och ordning: ENERGY STAR (logo), UL VALIDATED (logo), Global Recycled Standard (logo), SGS ECO PRODUCT (logo).

Helt igenom återvunnen

Invändiga delar tillverkade av återvunnen plast

UL har validerat att LG Soundbars är ECV (Environmental Claims Validation) produkter eftersom de övre och undre delarna av soundbaren använder återvunnen plast. Ett bevis på att vi satsar på ett mer miljövänligt tillvägagångssätt i produktionen av soundbars.

En bild framifrån av baksidan på soundbaren och en bild av soundbarens framsida i en metallram.

Jerseytyg tillverkat av plastflaskor

Våra soundbars är designade med stor omsorg och vi vidtar åtgärder för att säkerställa att våra produkter använder mer återvunna material. Global Recycled Standard har certifierat att tyget vi använder är polyesterjersey tillverkat av plastflaskor.

Ett pictogram med plastflaskor och en pil åt höger och en återvinningssymbol och en pil åt höger och vänster sida av en soundbar.

*S75Q, SH7Q doesn’t have recycled materials.

Minskade koldioxidutsläpp

Lådorna har fått ny design för att minska CO2

Vi har tänkt igenom vår soundbarlåda och gett den en ny och smart design som förändrar dess form och gör den mindre. Soundbaren och woofern ligger på ett nytt sätt inuti den L-formade lådan, vilket gör att fler produkter kan skickas vid samma tillfälle. Det betyder färre lastbilar på vägarna, och därmed lägre koldioxidutsläpp.

På vänster sida är ett pictogram av en vanlig rektangulär låda och en lastbil med många rektangulära lådor. Det finns också en CO2-ikon. På höger sida finns en L-formad låda och en lastbil med många L-formade lådor. Det är också en ikon för minskad CO2.

*Endast S75Q, S65Q, S60Q, S40Q har L-formad låda.

Miljövänligt förpackad med pappersmassa

Förpackningsmaterial av återvunnen pappersmassa

LG Soundbars har certifierats av SGS som en Eco-produkt eftersom den invändiga förpackningen har ändrats från EPS-skum (frigolit) och plastpåsar till återvunnen formad pappersmassa - ett miljövänligt alternativ som fortfarande skyddar produkten.

Det är en SGS ECO PRODUCT logotyp i övre vänstra hörnet. Till vänster är en grå förbudsmarkering över en bild som visar frigolit, och till höger är en bild av en förpackningslåda.

*SGS är ett schweiziskt multinationellt företag som erbjuder tjänster inom besiktning, verifiering, testning och certifiering.

Wi-Fi-dongel för ljud till din soundbar och TV

Skriv ut

Alla specifikationer

FÖRSÄLJNINGSREGION/SUB-REGION

  • Försäljningsregion

    EU

  • Sub-region

    SW

MODELLINFORMATION

  • Varumärkesinformation

    LG Sound Bar

  • Modellnamn

    S80QR

  • Bakre högtalare modellnamn

    SPQ8-S

  • Subwoofer modellnamn

    SPQ8-W

  • System (huvudchip)

    MT8532

  • Huvudanläggningen/subwooferfärg

    Dark Steel Silver

STORLEK(B X H X D, MM)

  • Huvuddel (m/fot)

    1000 x 63 x 105

  • Passar TV-storlek (`20 Ny)

    55 ~ 65 tum

  • Extra fot (h) mm

    Nej

  • Trådlös box

    175 x 61 x 175

  • Bakre högtalare (2EA)

    100 x 140 x 100

  • Subwoofer

    201,7 x 407 x 403

MATERIAL

  • Huvuddel - Framsida / Topp / Underdel

    Jersey/Mold/Mold

  • Trådlös box - Framsida / Huvuddel

    Form/Form

  • Trådlös högtalare - Framsida / Huvuddel

    Jersey / Mold

  • Subwoofer - Framsida / Huvuddel

    Jersey / Trä

VIKT(KG)

  • Huvuddel

    4,5Kg

  • Trådlös box

    0,71 kg

  • Bakre högtalare (2EA)

    1,38 kg

  • Subwoofer

    10 kg

  • Bruttovikt

    22,8 kg

KARTONGBOX

  • Storlek (B x H x D) mm

    1087 x 579 x 261

  • Typ

    Flexo

  • Färg

    Gul

ANTAL KANALER

  • Antal kanaler

    5.1.3 kan

UTSTRÖM(THD 10%)

  • Totalt

    620W

  • Framsida

    45 W*2

  • Mitten

    40 W

  • Surround (Sida)

    Nej

  • Topp

    45 W*2

  • Topp Center

    40 W

  • Baksida

    70W*2

  • Bakre surround (Sida)

    Nej

  • Baksida topp

    Nej

  • Subwoofer

    220 W (trådlös)

HÖGTALARENHET_FRAM(V/H)

  • SPL

    83 dB

  • System

    Stängd

  • Tweeter-enhet

    20 mm Silkekupol

  • Woofer-enhet

    52x99mm

  • Impedans

    4 ohm

HÖGTALARENHET_CENTER

  • SPL

    83 dB

  • System

    Stängd

  • Tweeter-enhet

    Nej

  • Woofer-enhet

    2 tum (ND)

  • Impedans

    4 ohm

HÖGTALARENHET_SURROUND(SIDA)(V/H)

  • SPL

    Nej

  • System

    Nej

  • Woofer-enhet

    Nej

  • Impedans

    Nej

HÖGTALARENHET_TOPP(V/H)

  • SPL

    83 dB

  • System

    Stängd

  • Woofer-enhet

    2,5 tum

  • Impedans

    4 ohm

HÖGTALARENHET_TOPP CENTER

  • SPL

    85 dB

  • System

    Öppen

  • Woofer-enhet

    20 mm Silkekupol

  • Impedans

    4 ohm

HÖGTALARENHET_BAK(V/H)

  • SPL

    82 dB

  • System

    Stängd

  • Woofer-enhet

    3-tum (Papper, BK)

  • Impedans

    3 ohm

HÖGTALARENHET_BAK SURROUND(SIDA)(V/H)

  • SPL

    Nej

  • System

    Nej

  • Woofer-enhet

    Nej

  • Impedans

    Nej

HÖGTALARENHET_BAK TOPP(V/H)

  • SPL

    Nej

  • System

    Nej

  • Woofer-enhet

    Nej

  • Impedans

    Nej

HÖGTALARENHET_SUBWOOFER

  • SPL

    86dB

  • System

    Basreflex

  • Woofer-enhet

    8 tum

  • Impedans

    3 ohm

ANTAL HÖGTALARENHETER

  • Antal högtalare

    11EA

ANSLUTNING_ALLMÄNT

  • Ljudingång (3.5Ø)

    Nej

  • Optisk

    Ja (1)

  • HDMI in / ut

    Ja (1) /Ja (1)

  • USB

    Ja

  • FM-radio

    Nej

ANSLUTNING_TRÅDLÖST

  • Bluetooth-version

    5.0

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC

    Ja / Ja

  • Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)

    Ja

  • Redo för trådlös bakre

    Ja (1:2)

DISPLAYINFORMATION

  • Skärmtyp

    LCD (5 pos.)

  • LED-indikatorfärg

    Nej

  • AI-indikator

    Nej

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling - 24 bit/192 kHz/ "24bit/96kHz"

    Nej / Ja

  • Upbit/upsampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"

    Nej / Ja

LJUDEFFEKT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Ja

  • Standard

    Ja

  • Musik

    Ja (w/ Meridian)

  • Bio

    Ja

  • Clear Voice

    Ja

  • Sport

    Ja

  • Spel

    Ja

  • Baspump / Baspump+

    Ja

  • Dolby ATMOS

    Ja

  • DTS:X

    Ja

  • DTS Virtual:X

    Ja

  • IMAX Enhanced

    Ja

LJUDKONTROLL

  • Användar-EQ RCU / App

    Ja / Ja

  • Nattid På/Av - RCU / App

    Ja / Ja

  • Dynamiskt omfång På/Av - RCU / App

    Nej / Ja

  • Autovolymnivellerare På/Av - RCU / App

    Nej / Ja

  • Surround På/Av - RCU / App

    Ja / Ja

  • Auto Sound Engine (standard)

    Nej

  • SFX (standard))

    Nej

  • AI Kalibrering av rum (2 MIC In) - App

    Ja

  • Styrning av soundbarläge (genom användargränssnitt på TV)

    Ja

  • Delning av TV-ljudläge

    Ja

HDMI STÖDS

  • Pass-through

    Ja

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Ja

  • VRR / ALLM

    Ja

  • HDR10 / HDR 10+

    Ja/Nej

  • Dolby Vision

    Ja

  • Ljudreturkanal (ARC)

    Ja

  • HDMI ljudreturkanal (e-ARC)

    Ja

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Ja

ALEXA STÖDS

  • Inbyggd Alexa (Styrning)

    Nej

  • Fungerar med Alexa (Styrning)

    Ja

SPOTIFY STÖDS

  • Spotify-anslutning

    Ja

APPLE STÖDS

  • AirPlay 2

    Ja

GOOGLE STÖDS

  • Google Assistant inbyggt (Controller, 2 MIC In)

    Nej

  • Fungerar med Google Assistent (Controllee)

    Ja

  • Chromecast

    Ja

  • Google Multi Zone (En källa → Flera högtalare)

    Ja

  • Google snabbparning

    Nej

TIDAL STÖDS

  • Tidal (via C4A)

    Ja

BEKVÄMLIGHET

  • Fjärrkontrollsapp - iOS / Android OS

    Ja / Ja

  • Uppspelning av filer från smarttelefoner (Bluetooth)

    Ja

  • EZ Setup (BLE)

    Ja

  • NSU / FOTA

    Ja / Nej

  • Styr med TV:ns fjärrkontroll (Vol+/-, Tyst)

    Ja / Ja

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optisk

    Nej / Ja

  • Automatisk på och av ström - Bluetooth (LG TV) / Optisk

    Nej / Ja

  • Automatisk på och av ström - RCU / APP

    Ja / Ja

  • A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / APP

    Nej / Ja

  • Woofer-nivå (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Steg)

    Ja

  • Kanalnivå (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Steg)_Soundbar Huvuddel - Topp/ Center (Top) / Surround

    Ja / Ja / Nej

  • Kanalnivå (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Steg)_Soundbar Baksida - Baksida_Framsida / Baksida Surround / Baksida Topp

    Ja / Nej / Nej

  • Tysta

    Ja

  • Auto-dimmer

    Ja

  • Vilolägestimer - RCU /App

    Nej / Nej

  • USB-värd / laddning

    Nej / Nej

  • Inbyggd musik

    Ja (2)

  • Bluetooth standby

    Nej

  • Automatisk upptäckt (Bluetooth)

    Nej

LJUDFORMAT(BITSTREAM)

  • LPCM

    Ja

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital

    Ja

  • DTS:X

    Ja

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

    Ja

  • DTS-HD Hög upplösning

    Ja

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Ja

  • AAC / AAC+

    Ja / Ja

FILFORMAT

  • FLAC - C4A / USB

    Nej / Nej

  • OGG - C4A / USB

    Nej / Nej

  • WAV - C4A / USB

    Nej / Nej

  • MP3 - C4A / USB

    Nej / Nej

  • WMA - C4A / USB

    Nej / Nej

  • AAC - C4A / USB

    Nej / Nej

STRÖM_HUVUD

  • SMPS ("(SMPS)" Sheet)

    Ja

  • Adapter

    Nej

  • Ström av-förbrukning

    0,5 W ↓

  • Strömförbrukning

    59W

BAKRE_HÖGTALARE/TRÅDLÖS BOX

  • Type (SMPS, "(SMPS)" Sheet)

    Ja

  • S95QRA - 2 trådlösa bakre högtalare - Ström av-förbrukning

    0,5 W ↓

  • S80QYA - trådlös box + 2 högtalare - Strömförbrukning

    30 W

  • Trådlös frekvens

    5GHz

STRÖM_SUBWOOFER

  • Type (SMPS, "(SMPS)" Sheet)

    Ja

  • Ström av-förbrukning

    0,5 W ↓

  • Strömförbrukning

    40 W

  • Trådlös frekvens

    5GHz

TILLBEHÖR_MANUAL

  • Webbmanual (fil)

    Ja (Full)

  • Inbyggd manual (bok) (översiktlig eller fullständig)

    Ja (Enkel)

  • Väggmonteringsguide

    Ja

  • Trådlös högtalare återställningsguide

    Ja

  • Open Source - Ja (Fullständig eller enkel) / Nej

    Ja (Full)

  • Garantisedel

    Nej

TILLBEHÖR_FJÄRRKONTROLL

  • Modellnamn

    RAV21 (21)

  • Batteri (storlek)

    AA x 2

  • Inbyggt batteri

    Ja

TILLBEHÖR_ANNAT

  • Bakre högtalarkabel

    Ja

  • Optisk kabel

    Nej

  • Väggfäste

    Ja

  • Kabelband

    Nej

  • Extra fot

    Nej

  • FM-antenn

    Nej

  • HDMI-kabel

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi Tx-dongel (WTP3)

    Nej

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

Det säger andra

