27GP950

27" UltraGear UHD 4K Nano IPS-spelskärm med 144 Hz uppdateringsfrekvens och HDR

vy framifrån
LG Ultragear-skärmen är din kraftfulla spelutrustning.

Avgör spelet

LG UltraGear™, mycket kraftfull utrustning som förbättrar dina vinstchanser.

Hastighet

IPS 1ms (GtG)*
144Hz (överklockad 160Hz)**

Skärm

UHD 4K Nano IPS
VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

Teknologi

VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
4K och VRR upp till 120Hz från HDMI 2.1
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

*Välj 'Snabbare läge' för att aktivera '1ms svarstid'. (Spelläge → Svarstid → Snabbare läge)

**För att aktivera överklockat 160Hz-läge behöver du ett grafikkort som stöder DSC och DisplayPort 1.4.

Njut av överlägsna färger och enastående hastighet samtidigt

Tack vare den nya UltraGear™ 27GP950 kan du njuta av en helt ny nivå av spelinlevelse med högupplöst UHD 4K med supersnabb hastighet.

UltraGears huvudkaraktär håller ett långt spjut. Snabb dynamisk rörelse med levande färger.

*Välj 'Snabbare läge' för att aktivera '1ms svarstid'. (Spelläge → Svarstid → Snabbare läge)

*För att visa 4K 160Hz måste ett grafikkort som stöder DSC användas. Kontrollera grafikkortstillverkarens webbplats för DSC-stöd.

*Denna produkt stöder endast DSC på DisplayPort 1.4.

27GP950-skärm med ett skjutarspel på skärmen. Ett konsolspel är bredvid skärmen.

4K och upp till 144Hz från HDMI 2.1

Tillräckligt kompatibel med den nya generationens spelstandard

LG 27GP950 kan bearbeta UHD 4K-video och varierande uppdateringsfrekvenser upp till 144Hz från HDMI 2.1. Detta gör att spelare kan njuta av en uppslukande spelupplevelse.

*Produkten stöder upp till 144Hz (O/C 160Hz). Men den stöder 4K och Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) 144Hz när du använder en HDMI 2.1-kabel.

DSC-funktionen är inbyggd i grafikkortet

Display Stream Compression

Stöd som en :
UHD 4K, 10-bit och 160Hz

Med VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC)-teknologi

stödjer 27GP950 4K-högupplösning,

144Hz (O/C 160Hz) hög uppdateringsfrekvens

med svarstid på 1ms (GtG), är HDR- och G-SYNC® Compatible

och har 10-bitars färg på en och samma DisplayPort-anslutning,

för minskad bildförlust.

*För att visa 4K 160Hz måste ett grafikkort som stöder DSC användas. Kontrollera grafikkortstillverkarens webbplats för DSC-stöd.

*Denna produkt stöder endast DSC på DisplayPort 1.4.

Nano IPS, VESA Display HDR™ 600-teknik ger livfulla färger och detaljer.

UHD 4K + Nano IPS + HDR 600

Levande färger och skarpa detaljer

Nano IPS-teknik gör det möjligt att uttrycka hög färgtrogenhet för att återskapa livfulla bilder, medan VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 ger dynamisk kontrast på den stora UHD 4K-skärmen.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

LG Calibration Studio.

LG Calibration Studio

Redo för hårdvarukalibrering

Optimera färgprestandan genom att använda hårdvarukalibrering via

LG Calibration Studio och få ut mesta möjliga av LG IPS 4K-skärmens breda

färgspektrum och konsekventa återgivning.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

*Programvaran och kalibreringssensorn ingår INTE i paketet. Besök LG.COM för att ladda ned den senaste programvaran från LG Calibration Studio.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Utformad för otrolig hastighet

Med IPS 1ms, jämförbart med TN Speed, får du minimerad reverse ghosting och en snabb svarstid, så att du kan njuta av en helt ny spelprestanda.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

*Hastighetsjämförelse med IPS 5ms (vänster bild) och IPS 1ms (GtG).

Upplev flytande spelrörelser med en uppdateringsfrekvens på 144Hz.

144Hz (O/C 160Hz) uppdateringsfrekvens

Smidiga spelrörelser

En ultrasnabb hastighet på 144Hz (överklockning 160Hz) gör att spelarna kan se nästa bildruta snabbt och får bilden att visas smidigt. Spelarna kan reagera snabbt på motståndare och enkelt sikta rätt.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

*För att aktivera överklockat 160Hz-läge behöver du ett grafikkort som stöder DSC och DisplayPort 1.4.

Världens första bildskärm certifierad som VESA AdaptiveSync Display

UltraGear™-spelskärmen är den första i världen att få VESA AdaptiveSync Display-certifiering, lanserad av VESA. Den är fokuserad på spel med betydligt högre uppdateringsfrekvenser och låg latens, så det möjliggör jämnare bilder för spel och hackfri videouppspelning.

Världens första bildskärm certifierad som VESA AdaptiveSync Display.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Med FreeSync™ Premium Pro-teknik kan spelare uppleva sömlösa, flytande rörelser i högupplösta och snabba spel. Det minimerar tearing och hack.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

27GP950 är testad av NVIDIA och officiellt verifierad som G-SYNC® Compatible, vilket minimerar risken för tearing och hack och ger en jämn och snabb spelupplevelse.

Sphere Lighting 2.0

Tillfredsställelse för ögon och öron

Sound Sync-läge

Sphere Lighting 2.0 drar dig djupare in i spelet samtidigt som du minskar påfrestningen på ögonen. Med Sound Sync-läget lyser 27GP950 upp enligt de dynamiska ljuden i spelet.

Video Sync-läge

Video Sync-läget i Sphere Lighting 2.0 lyser upp i enlighet med de visuella effektfärgerna som visas på monitorn, så att du kan få full inlevelse i spelet.

*Videon är endast avsedd för illustrationsändamål. De faktiska ljuseffekterna av Sphere Lighting 2.0 kan variera beroende på innehåll och varje läge.

Stilfull design

Var elegant, chic och inlevelsefull

Tillfredsställelse för ögon och öron

Ergonomisk design med funktioner för justering av höjd, lutning och vridning.

Förbättra din spelupplevelse med en attraktiv design och en 4-sidig praktiskt taget kantlös design med Oxide TFT-teknik. Foten kan justeras för att luta, höja och vrida skärmen så att du kan spela spel mer bekvämt.

Skärm med 4-sidig praktiskt taget kantlös design

4-sidig praktiskt taget kantlös

Skärm med justerbar lutning

Lutning

Skärm med justerbar höjd

Höjd

Skärm med justerbar vridning

Vridning

Anpassade lägen för alla spel.

Förbättrad gaming GUI

Anpassade lägen
för alla spel

Spelare kan välja mellan Gamer-, FPS- eller RTS-läge

och anpassa sin upplevelse. Inställningarna kan

justeras och optimeras för vilken typ av spel som helst.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

  • Konventionellt

  • DAS

Dynamic Action Sync

Reagera snabbare på motståndare

Dynamic Action Sync minskar input-lagg, vilket hjälper spelaren att uppfatta kritiska ögonblicki realtid.

*Den konventionella bilden visar en LG-modell som inte har stöd för funktionen Dynamic Action Sync (DAS).

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

  • Av

Black Stabilizer

Attackera först i mörkret

Black Stabilizer hjälper spelare att undvika krypskyttar som gömmer sig på de mörkaste platserna och snabbt fly situationen när mynningsflamman syns.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

  • Av

Black Stabilizer

Attackera först i mörkret

Black Stabilizer hjälper spelare att undvika krypskyttar som gömmer sig på de mörkaste platserna och snabbt fly situationen när mynningsflamman syns.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

Viktiga specifikationer

  • Storlek [tum]

    27

  • Upplösning

    3840 x 2160

  • Paneltyp

    IPS

  • Bildförhållande

    16:9

  • Färgomfång (typ)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Ljusstyrka (typ.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/m²

  • Krökning

    NEJ

  • Uppdateringsfrekvens (Max.) [Hz]

    160 (O/C)

  • Svarstid

    1ms (GtG vid Snabbare)

  • Justering av bildskärmens position

    Lutning/Höjd/Pivot

Alla specifikationer

STANDARD

  • KC (för Rep. Korea)

    JA

  • UL (cUL)

    JA

  • CE

    JA

INFORMATION

  • Produktnamn

    UltraGear

  • År

    Y21

TILLBEHÖR

  • Adapter

    JA

  • Kalibreringsrapport (papper)

    JA

  • DVI-D (färg/längd)

    NEJ

  • HDMI (Färg/Längd)

    Svart / 1.5 m

  • Nätkabel

    JA

  • D-Sub

    NEJ

  • DVI-D

    NEJ

  • HDMI

    JA(2ea)

  • Thunderbolt

    NEJ

  • USB-C

    NEJ

  • Displayport

    JA(1ea)

  • USB A till B

    JA

  • Fjärrkontroll

    NEJ

  • Övrigt (tillbehör)

    Mushållare

DISPLAY

  • Storlek [tum]

    27

  • Storlek [cm]

    68.47 cm

  • Upplösning

    3840 x 2160

  • Paneltyp

    IPS

  • Bildförhållande

    16:9

  • Pixelavstånd [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554 mm

  • Ljusstyrka (Min.) [cd/m²]

    360 cd/m²

  • Ljusstyrka (typ.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/m²

  • Färgomfång (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Färgomfång (typ)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Färgdjup (antal färger)

    1.07B

  • Färgbit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Kontrastförhållande (Min.)

    700:1

  • Kontrastförhållande (typ)

    1000:1

  • Svarstid

    1ms (GtG vid Snabbare)

  • Uppdateringsfrekvens (Max.) [Hz]

    160 (O/C)

  • Betraktningsvinkel (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Krökning

    NEJ

FUNKTIONER

  • HDR 10

    JA

  • Dolby Vision™

    NEJ

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 600

  • HDR-effekt

    JA

  • Mini-LED-teknik

    NEJ

  • Nano IPS™-teknik

    JA

  • Avancerad True Wide Pol.

    NEJ

  • Färgkalibrerad i fabrik

    JA

  • Kalibrering av HW

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Automatisk ljusstyrka

    NEJ

  • Säker mot flimmer

    JA

  • Läsarläge

    JA

  • Färgsvaghet

    NEJ

  • Superupplösning+

    NEJ

  • Teknik för reducering av rörelseoskärpa

    NEJ

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • VRR

    JA

  • Stabilisator för svart

    Svart Stabilizer

  • Dynamisk synkronisering av åtgärder

    JA

  • Hårkors

    JA

  • FPS-räknare

    JA

  • Överklockning

    JA

  • Användardefinierad nyckel

    JA

  • Automatisk ingångsomkopplare

    NEJ

  • RGB LED-belysning

    Sphere Lighting

  • PBP

    NEJ

  • PIP

    NEJ

  • Smart energibesparing

    JA

  • Kamera

    NEJ

  • Andra (funktioner)

    VESA DSC, Waves Maxx Audio(H/P out)

  • Mikrofon

    NEJ

SW-TILLÄMPNING

  • LG kalibreringsstudio (True Color Pro)

    JA

  • Dubbel kontrollenhet

    NEJ

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    JA

  • LG UltraGear™ kontrollcenter

    JA

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    NEJ

ANSLUTNING

  • D-Sub

    NEJ

  • DVI-D

    NEJ

  • HDMI

    JA(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    JA(1ea)

  • DP-version

    1.4

  • Thunderbolt

    NEJ

  • Thunderbolt (dataöverföring)

    NEJ

  • USB-C

    NEJ

  • USB-C (dataöverföring)

    NEJ

  • Daisy Chain

    NEJ

  • USB uppströms port

    JA(1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB nedströmsport

    JA(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Inbyggd KVM

    NEJ

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    NEJ

  • SPDIF-utgång (optisk digital ljudutgång)

    NEJ

  • Ljudingång

    NEJ

  • Mikrofoningång

    NEJ

  • Hörlursutgång

    3-polsanslutning (Endast Ljud)

  • Linje ut

    NEJ

LJUD

  • Högtalare

    NEJ

  • Maxx ljud

    NEJ

  • Fyllig bas

    NEJ

KRAFT

  • DC-utgång

    110W (19V / 5.79A)

  • AC-ingång

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Effektförbrukning (typ.)

    Extern strömförsörjning(Adapter)

  • Strömförbrukning (viloläge)

    Mindre än 0.5W

  • Strömförbrukning (DC av)

    Mindre än 0.3W

MEKANISK

  • Justering av bildskärmens position

    Lutning/Höjd/Pivot

  • Väggmonterbar [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

  • OneClick-stativ

    JA

MÅTT/VIKTER

  • Dimension med stativ (B x H x D) [mm]

    609.2 x 574.7 x 291.2mm(Up)
    609.2 x 464.7 x 291.2mm(Down)

  • Dimension utan stativ (B x H x D) [mm]

    609.2 x 352.9 x 54.3mm

  • Dimension vid leverans (B x H x D) [mm]

    735 x 200 x 522mm

  • Vikt med stativ [kg]

    7.9kg

  • Vikt utan stativ [kg]

    5.7kg

  • Vikt vid leverans [kg]

    11.5kg

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

Det säger andra

