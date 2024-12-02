Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27'' UltraGear OLED-spelskärm med 240 Hz uppdateringsfrekvens och HDR400 True black
Energiklass : SE
27'' UltraGear OLED-spelskärm med 240 Hz uppdateringsfrekvens och HDR400 True black

Energiklass : SE
27GS95QE-B

27'' UltraGear OLED-spelskärm med 240 Hz uppdateringsfrekvens och HDR400 True black

front view

UltraGear™ OLED-spelmonitor.

Born to game

Den ljusare OLED-spelmonitorn med en 240Hz och 0,03ms (GtG) svarstid.

Skärm

27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED
HDR400 True black / DCI-P3 98,5%**
Bländskydd/låg reflektion

Hastighet

Uppdateringsfrekvens på 240 Hz
Svarstid på 0,03 ms (GtG)
QHD@240 Hz från HDMI 2.1

Teknik

NVIDIA® G-SYNC®-Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.
**DCI-P3 typiskt 98,5 %, minst 90 %.
*Skärmens ljusstyrka jämförs med den tidigare modellen, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE.

27 tums QHD OLED-skärm.
En ljusare 27-tums QHD OLED

Ger briljans till alla dina spel

Fördjupa dig i spel med en OLED, håll scenerna ljusa samtidigt som du ger levande färger för vad du än spelar. Förhöj din spelupplevelse med denna briljanta OLED-skärm.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.
*Skärmens ljusstyrka jämförs med den tidigare modellen, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE.

275nits upp till 1000nits

Evigt ljus OLED

Denna bildskärm har en ljusstyrka på 275nits vid standardanvändning och kan nå upp till 1000nits när den är som ljusast. Du kan vara säker på att du inte kommer att spela i mörkret då den nya OLED-skärmen håller bilden ljus och levande.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.
*275 nits är den typiska ljusstyrkan vid 100 % genomsnittlig bildnivå.

DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400/DCI-P3 98,5%

En explosion av färger

HDR TRUE BLACK 400 gör att varje scen, oavsett om den är ljus eller mörk, kommer till liv med realistiska detaljer och ett kontrastförhållande på 1,5M.
Fördjupa dig i spelet med den mer levande världen skapad av DCI-P3 98,5% (Typ).

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.
*TrueBlack 400 är på 10 % genomsnittlig bildnivå och 1,5 m:1 är kontrastförhållandet vid 25 % genomsnittlig bildnivå.

[Tips] Bästa sättet att njuta av ett ljusare OLED-spel?

För att njuta av en ljusare OLED-upplevelse i spelmiljö, stäng av Smart Energy Saving-läget.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.
*Smart Energy Saving-läget tillämpas som standard för att optimera strömförbrukningen, men du kan njuta av en klarare spelupplevelse om du inaktiverar det.
*Inaktivera Smart Energy Saving-läget (Allmänt → SMART ENERGY SAVING → Av).
*Strömförbrukningen kan öka när Smart Energy Saving-läget inaktiveras.

Bländskydd och låg reflektion.
Bländskydd & låg reflektion

Full fokus på spelet

Bländskydd & låg reflektion-teknik kan ge en bättre tittarupplevelse var som helst genom att minska distraktioner även i den omgivande ljusmiljön.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

Live Color Low Blue Light-logotyp.
Håll din spelupplevelse briljant och håll ögonen bekväma med LG:s Live Color Low Blue Light-teknik.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.
*Ovanstående funktion kan variera beroende på användarens datormiljö eller förhållanden.
*LG OLED-paneler har certifierats av UL.

OLED-skärm @ 240 Hz, 0,03 ms (GtG).
OLED-skärm @ 240 Hz, 0,03 ms (GtG)

Blixtsnabb OLED

LGs nya UltraGear™-skärm levererar den ultrasnabba 240Hz uppdateringsfrekvensen med 0,03ms (GtG) svarstid på OLED-skärmen.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

Otrolig hastighet,
OLED med 240 Hz uppdateringsfrekvens.

En snabb uppdateringsfrekvens på 240Hz gör att spelare kan se nästa bildruta snabbt och gör att bilden visas smidigt. Spelarna kan reagera snabbt på motståndare och enkelt sikta rätt.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

Extremt snabb svarstid på 0,03 ms

En svarstid (GtG) på 0,03 ms minskar reverse ghosting och hjälper objekt i spelet att återges tydligt, så att du kan njuta av ett spel med smidiga rörelser och grafik som flyter nästan overkligt bra.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

QHD-OLED@240 Hz från HDMI 2.1.
QHD-OLED@240 Hz från HDMI 2.1.

Stärk din spelprestanda med en OLED-skärm

27GS95QE är kapabel till upp till 240Hz uppdateringsfrekvens från HDMI 2.1. Det betyder att spelare till fullo kan njuta av QHD-upplösning och 240Hz antingen via DisplayPort eller HDMI.

*Med stöd för en uppdateringsfrekvens på upp till 240 Hz. Ett grafikkort med stöd för HDMI 2.1 och HDMI 2.1-kabeln (som ingår i paketet) krävs för att detta ska fungera.
*Grafikkortet säljs separat.

Teknik fokuserad på en smidigare spelupplevelse

Teknik fokuserad på flytande spelupplevelse.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC®-Compatible

27GS95QE är en NVIDIA-testad och officiellt validerad som en G-SYNC®-Compatible bildskärm, vilket ger dig en bra spelupplevelse med avsevärt minskad tearing eller hack.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Med FreeSync™ Premium-teknik kan spelare uppleva sömlösa, flytande rörelser i högupplösta och snabba spel. Det minskar tearing och hack.

Design som sätter spelaren i centrum

Förbättra din spelupplevelse med en attraktiv design och en 4-sidig praktiskt taget kantlös design. Den justerbara basen stöder skärmens rotation, lutning, höjd och vridning för att hjälpa dig att spela mer bekvämt.

Design som sätter spelaren i centrum

Snurrbar skärm.
Snurrfunktion
Lutning/höjd på justerbar skärm.
Lutning/höjd
Svängbar skärm.
Svängning
Skärm med kantlös design.
Kantlös design
UltraGear™-fjärrkontroll

Ställ in och styr direkt

Med UltraGear™-fjärrkontrollen du enkelt ställa in och styra din skärm, du kan sätta på eller stänga av den, justera ljudet, ändra läge, med mera.

*Fjärrkontrollen ingår inte i paketet.

4-polig hörlursutgång.
4-polig hörlursutgång.

Koppla in dig för en uppslukande ljudupplevelse

Njut av dina spel samtidigt som du har röstchatt genom att enkelt ansluta med 4-polig hörlursutgång. Dessutom kan du känna dig ännu mer uppslukad med virtuellt 3D-ljud med DTS Headphone :X.

*Headset säljs separat.

Användargränssnitt för spel

Prisbelönt användargränssnitt för spel

Spelare kan använda On-Screen Display och OnScreen Control för att enkelt anpassa inställningarna, allt från att justera grundläggande bildskärmsalternativ till att ställa in en användardefinierad knapp med en genväg.

*För att ladda ner den senaste versionen av OnScreen Control, besök LG.COM.
*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

Skydda din skärm med OLED Care

OLED Care hjälper till att förhindra efterbilder och inbränning som kan inträffa när bilden ändras efter att en statisk högkontrastbild visats under en längre tid.

*Funktionen är enbart tillgänglig som en fjärrkontroll som ingår i paketet.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync hjälper spelare att fånga kritiska ögonblick i realtid, minska input-lagg och reagera snabbt på sina motståndare.

Svart stabilisator

Svart stabilisator hjälper spelare att undvika krypskyttar som gömmer sig på de mörkaste platserna och snabbt fly situationen när mynningsflamman syns.

Korshår

Målpunkten är fixerad i mitten för att förbättra precisionen.

FPS-räknare

FPS-räknaren låter dig se hur snabbt allt laddar. Varje bildruta räknas, oavsett om du redigerar, spelar spel eller tittar på film, och med FPS-räknaren får du data i realtid.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.
*Funktionen Korshårssikte är inte tillgänglig när FPS-räknaren är aktiverad.
*FPS-räknaren kan visa ett värde som överskrider skärmens maximala uppdateringsfrekvens.

LG Calibration Studio.
LG Calibration Studio

Uppdaterade och korrekta färger

Optimera färgprestandan genom att använda hårdvarukalibrering via LG Calibration Studio och få ut mesta möjliga av LG QHD OLED-skärmens breda färgspektrum och konsekventa återgivning.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.
*Programvaran och kalibreringssensorn ingår INTE i paketet. Besök LG.COM för att ladda ned den senaste programvaran från LG Calibration Studio.

Skriv ut

Viktiga specifikationer

  • Storlek [tum]

    26.5

  • Upplösning

    2560 x 1440

  • Paneltyp

    OLED

  • Bildförhållande

    16:9

  • Färgomfång (typ)

    DCI-P3 98,5% (CIE1976)

  • Ljusstyrka (typ.) [cd/m²]

    275

  • Uppdateringsfrekvens (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Svarstid

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Justering av bildskärmens position

    Tilt/Höjd/Svivel/Pivot

Alla specifikationer

INFORMATION

  • Produktnamn

    UltraGear

  • År

    Y24

DISPLAY

  • Storlek [tum]

    26.5

  • Bildförhållande

    16:9

  • Paneltyp

    OLED

  • Ytbehandling

    Antireflexbehandling, låg reflektion av den främre polarisatorn

  • Svarstid

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Upplösning

    2560 x 1440

  • Pixelavstånd [mm]

    0.2292 x 0.2292

  • Färgdjup (antal färger)

    1.07B

  • Betraktningsvinkel (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Ljusstyrka (typ.) [cd/m²]

    275

  • Kontrastförhållande (typ)

    1500000:1

  • Färgomfång (typ)

    DCI-P3 98,5% (CIE1976)

  • Färgomfång (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90,0% (CIE1976)

  • Uppdateringsfrekvens (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Ljusstyrka (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Kontrastförhållande (Min.)

    1200000:1

  • Färgbit

    10bit

  • Storlek [cm]

    67.3

ANSLUTNING

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP-version

    1.4

  • Hörlursutgång

    4-polig (ljud+mikrofon)

  • SPDIF-utgång (optisk digital ljudutgång)

    JA

  • USB nedströmsport

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB uppströms port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

FUNKTIONER

  • HDR 10

    JA

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Färgsvaghet

    JA

  • Smart energibesparing

    JA

  • Färgkalibrerad i fabrik

    JA

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    Kompatibel med G-SYNC

  • Kalibrering av HW

    Förberedd för HW-kalibrering

  • Dynamisk synkronisering av åtgärder

    JA

  • Stabilisator för svart

    JA

  • Hårkors

    JA

  • Andra (funktioner)

    VESA DSC Tech

  • Läsarläge

    JA

  • FPS-räknare

    JA

  • VRR

    JA

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR True Black 400

  • Användardefinierad nyckel

    JA

  • Automatisk ingångsomkopplare

    JA

  • RGB LED-belysning

    Hexagon belysning

  • HDR-effekt

    JA

MEKANISK

  • Justering av bildskärmens position

    Tilt/Höjd/Svivel/Pivot

  • Gränslös design

    4-sidig praktiskt taget gränslös design

  • Väggmonterbar [mm]

    100 x 100

  • OneClick-stativ

    JA

MÅTT/VIKTER

  • Dimension vid leverans (B x H x D) [mm]

    808 x 181 x 532

  • Dimension med stativ (B x H x D) [mm]

    604.4 x 574.4 x 258

  • Dimension utan stativ (B x H x D) [mm]

    604.4 x 350.6 x 45.3

  • Vikt vid leverans [kg]

    11

  • Vikt med stativ [kg]

    7.35

  • Vikt utan stativ [kg]

    5.05

KRAFT

  • Strömförbrukning (viloläge)

    Mindre än 0,5 W

  • Strömförbrukning (DC av)

    Mindre än 0,3 W

  • AC-ingång

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Typ av

    Extern strömförsörjning (adapter)

  • DC-utgång

    19V, 7.37A

TILLBEHÖR

  • Adapter

    JA

  • Kalibreringsrapport (papper)

    JA

  • Displayport

    JA

  • HDMI

    JA (ver 2.1)

  • HDMI (Färg/Längd)

    Svart / 1,8 m

  • Övrigt (tillbehör)

    Stativ Kabelhållare

  • Nätkabel

    JA

  • Fjärrkontroll

    JA

  • USB A till B

    JA

SW-TILLÄMPNING

  • LG kalibreringsstudio (True Color Pro)

    JA

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    JA

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    JA

  • CE

    JA

  • KC (för Rep. Korea)

    JA

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

Det säger andra

