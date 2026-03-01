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LGE Offer common

Get access to
exclusive offers

Benefits for LG benefits program

Exclusive offers

Exclusive offers

Always on exclusive corporate and education offers

welcome coupon

Welcome coupon

Receive $50 towards your first purchase over $350 on LG.com

free delivery

Free delivery

LG Offers Free Delivery for all Online Orders

trade in and save

Free product removal

Collect your old appliance at no cost when delivering a new appliance, saving you $40.

Become a LG member now

Select your eligible program below to unlock exclusive offers

corporate partner hub

Corporate Partner Hub

Register now and enjoy exclusive offers for partners

Register now
education hub

Education Hub

Register now and enjoy exclusive offers for students

Register now

How to access to exclusive offers

1. Select a program

Choose the LG offer program for which you are eligible

2. Sign-up and Verify

Verify your status with a valid corporate or school (edu.au) email address

3. Start Shopping

Discover special savings tailored just for you

FAQs

Q.

 Who is eligible to access the exclusive offers?

A.

Only employees of authorized LG corporate partners can access this program.

Please ask your HR or employee benefits team to confirm if your company is part of the program. 

Q.

Who do I contact if I need assistance creating the account?

A.

You can email obsanz@lge.com with your enquiry.

Q.

Is there a limit applicable to the quantity of products I can purchase

A.

There is a limit of $20,000 per eligible registered email address per calendar year. The calendar year limit resets automatically on 1 January each year.

Q.

Will there be LG special discounts on every product on the LG Online Store?

A.

The LG special discounts are available on eligible products marked in stock on the LG Online Store.Discounts have already been applied to the prices for the eligible products. From time to time, you may receive confidential coupon codes to unlock additional savings at checkout.

Q.

Can I share my LG discounts with anyone else?

A.

No. The discounts cannot be shared externally with any 3rd parties. Products must be purchased for personal use and the Re-Sale of any Partner purchase is strictly prohibited. Membership to the Special Partners Hub will be revoked if you are found to be in breach of this condition.

Q.

 Who is eligible to access the exclusive offers?

A.

Current students and employees of educational organisations in Australia who have a valid @.edu.au email address.

Q.

Who do I contact if I need assistance creating the account?

A.

You can email obsanz@lge.com with your enquiry.

Q.

Is there a limit applicable to the quantity of products I can purchase

A.

There is a limit of $20,000 per eligible registered email address per calendar year. The calendar year limiresets automatically on 1 January each year.

Q.

Will there be LG special discounts on every product on the LG Online Store?

A.

The LG special discounts are available on eligible products marked in stock on the LG Online Store.Discounts have already been applied to the prices for the eligible products. From time to time, you may receive confidential coupon codes to unlock additional savings at checkout.

Q.

Can I share my LG discounts with anyone else?

A.

No. The discounts cannot be shared externally with any 3rd parties. The offer applies only to the student, professional or employee for which the education, work or verified email address has been registered for. Products must be purchased for personal use and the Re-Sale of any Partner purchase is strictly prohibited. Membership to the Special Partners Hub will be revoked if you are found to be in breach of this condition.

Benefits for LG benefits program
  • Exclusive offers
    Exclusive offers
    Always-on specials, plus access to our exclusive partners only offers
  • welcome coupon
    Welcome coupon
    Receive $50 towards your first purchase over $350 on LG.com
  • free delivery
    Free delivery
    LG Offers Free Delivery for all Online Orders
  • trade in and save
    Free product removal
    Collect your old appliance at no cost when delivering a new appliance, saving you $40.
Become a LG member now
Select your eligible program below to unlock exclusive offers
  • Corporate Partner Hub
    Register now and enjoy exclusive offers for partners
    Register now
  • Education Hub
    Register now and enjoy exclusive offers for students
    Register now
How to access to exclusive offers
  1. Step 1
    1
    1. Select a program

    Choose the LG offer program for which you are eligible

  2. Step 2
    2
    2. Sign-up and Verify

    Verify your student status with a valid edu.au email address

  3. Step 3
    3
    3. Start Shopping

    Discover special savings tailored just for you

FAQs

Q.

 Who is eligible to access the exclusive offers?

A.

Only employees of authorized LG corporate partners can access this program.

Please ask your HR or employee benefits team to confirm if your company is part of the program. 

Q.

Who do I contact if I need assistance creating the account?

A.

You can email obsanz@lge.com with your enquiry.

Q.

Is there a limit applicable to the quantity of products I can purchase

A.

There is a limit of $20,000 per eligible registered email address per calendar year. The calendar year limit resets automatically on 1 January each year.

Q.

Will there be LG special discounts on every product on the LG Online Store?

A.

The LG special discounts are available on eligible products marked in stock on the LG Online Store.Discounts have already been applied to the prices for the eligible products. From time to time, you may receive confidential coupon codes to unlock additional savings at checkout.

Q.

Can I share my LG discounts with anyone else?

A.

No. The discounts cannot be shared externally with any 3rd parties. Products must be purchased for personal use and the Re-Sale of any Partner purchase is strictly prohibited. Membership to the Special Partners Hub will be revoked if you are found to be in breach of this condition.

Q.

 Who is eligible to access the exclusive offers?

A.

Current students and employees of educational organisations in Australia who have a valid @.edu.au email address.

Q.

Who do I contact if I need assistance creating the account?

A.

You can email obsanz@lge.com with your enquiry.

Q.

Is there a limit applicable to the quantity of products I can purchase

A.

There is a limit of $20,000 per eligible registered email address per calendar year. The calendar year limiresets automatically on 1 January each year.

Q.

Will there be LG special discounts on every product on the LG Online Store?

A.

The LG special discounts are available on eligible products marked in stock on the LG Online Store.Discounts have already been applied to the prices for the eligible products. From time to time, you may receive confidential coupon codes to unlock additional savings at checkout.

Q.

Can I share my LG discounts with anyone else?

A.

No. The discounts cannot be shared externally with any 3rd parties. The offer applies only to the student, professional or employee for which the education, work or verified email address has been registered for. Products must be purchased for personal use and the Re-Sale of any Partner purchase is strictly prohibited. Membership to the Special Partners Hub will be revoked if you are found to be in breach of this condition.

Delbetala med Klarna
Betala för dina LG produkter tryggt med Klarna! Nu med 0% ränta upp till 12 månader för ordrar från 9 990 kr och uppåt.
Så här fungerar det
  • 1. Shoppa smidigare
    Köp det du älskar med Klarna. Det är precis som shopping ska vara – enkelt, säkert och roligt
  • 2. Dela upp
    Betala lite då och då. Genom att dela upp din betalning kan du köpa nu och sprida dina kostnader upp till 36 månader. Nu med 0% ränta upp till 12 månader, för ordrar från 9 990 kr och uppåt
  • 3. Betala senare
    Betala inom 30 dagar. Få din order och betala bara för det du väljer att behålla, utan räntor eller avgifter.
Observera att det kan förekomma små avvikelser i beräkningen av månadskostnaden och den totala kostnaden.Det slutliga beloppet visas på Klarnas webbplats när du slutför köpet.
Exempel på delbetalning

Vid köp av denna produkt för kronor med 12 månaders räntefri delbetalning är räntan 0 %, den månatliga administrationsavgiften 0 kronor och uppläggningsavgiften 0 kronor. Den effektiva räntan är 0 % och det totala beloppet att betala blir kronor.

Att låna kostar pengar!

Om du inte kan betala tillbaka skulden i tid riskerar du en betalningsanmärkning. Det kan leda till svårigheter att få hyra bostad, teckna abonnemang och få nya lån. För stöd, vänd dig till budget- och skuldrådgivningen i din kommun. Kontaktuppgifter finns på konsumentverket.se

 