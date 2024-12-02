We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32-tums Full HD 1080p LCD-TV
Alla specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Visningstyp
LCD TV
-
Skärmstorlek (tum)
32
BILD
-
Upplösning
1920x1080
-
Ljusstyrka (cd/m2)
500
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
50,000:1
-
Färgåtergivning (R,G,B)
10bit
-
Full HD
Ja
-
Livslängd (tim)
60.000h
VIDEO
-
Dual XD Engine
Ja
-
Bara skanning (0 % överskanning)
Ja
-
24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 pull down-läge)
Ja
FUNKTION
-
Smart energisparfunktion
Nej
-
TruMotion
Nej
-
HD Ready
Nej
-
Bluetooth
Nej
-
Ingång för 1080P-källor
HDMI 60p/50p/24p, Component 60p/50p
-
Vridbarhet (°)
Ja
-
MP3/JEPG
Nej
-
MPEG 2/4
Nej
-
Intelligent sensor
Ja
GRÄNSSNITT
-
Hörlursuttag
Ja
-
AV-ingång
Ja
-
PC-ljudingång
Nej
-
USB 2.0
Nej
-
CI-fack
Nej
-
AV-utgång
Nej
-
RGB-ingång (D-sub 15 stift)
Nej
-
Komponent i (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
Ja
-
SCART
Ja
-
Digital ljudutgång
Ja
-
RS-232C (kontroll/SVC)
Ja
Det säger andra
-
Produkt-registrering
Du får snabbare support om du registrerar din produkt.
-
Produkt-support
Hitta handbok, felsökning och garanti för din LG-produkt.
-
Beställnings-support
Spåra din beställning och läs vanliga frågor om beställningar.
-
Reparations-begäran
Gör bekvämt reparationsbegäran online.
-
LiveChatt
Chatta med LG:s produktexperter för shoppinghjälp, rabatter och erbjudanden i realtid
-
Chatta med LG service support med den mest populära meddelandetjänsten
-
Skicka e-post till oss
Skicka e-post till LG service support
-
Ring oss
Tala direkt med våra supportrepresentanter.