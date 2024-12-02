We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Liten LG Edge LED TV
Alla specifikationer
PANEL
-
Skärmstorlek (tum)
22
BILD
-
Upplösning
1366x768
-
(OLED / LED/PLASMA)
LED
-
BLU-sort
Direct LED
-
Dynamisk MCI
(50Hz) MCI 100
-
Triple XD Engine
Ja
-
Bildläge
8 Mode (Vivid/Standard/Eco/ Cinema/Game/Photo/ isf Expert1/isf Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard III
Ja
-
Bildformat
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Real Cinema 24p
Ja
-
Just Scan (1:1 pixelmatchning) % OverScan
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
H.264 Codec
2K/60p
LJUD
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
Ja
-
Dolby Digital-dekoder
Ja
-
Högtalarsystem
2 Ch Speaker system
-
Ljudutgång
5W+5W
INSPELNING
-
USB
Ja
INGÅNG OCH UTGÅNG - SIDE
-
CI-kortplats
1 (V)
-
USB 2.0
1 (V)
INGÅNG OCH UTGÅNG - BACK
-
RF In
Ja (H)
-
Komposit in (CVBS + ljud)
1 (Sharing with Component)
-
Komponent in (YPbPr + ljud)
1 (H)
-
Scart (full)
1 (H)
-
HDMI Ethernet Channel
1 (H, 1.4)
-
Headphone out
1(H)
ÖVRIGT
-
EPG
Ja
-
Text-tv
1,000 page
-
Timer på/av
Ja
-
Conventional Remote
Ja
-
Dual Core CPU(GHz)
L14
-
RAM (GB)
L14
-
MHL
Ja
-
SimpLink
Ja
SÄNDNINGSSYSTEM
-
Antenn
DVB-T2
-
Kabel
DVB-C
-
Satellit
DVB-S2
-
CI+
Ja
MÅTT BXHXD (KG)
-
VESA-storlek
TBD
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
Det säger andra
-
Produkt-registrering
Du får snabbare support om du registrerar din produkt.
-
Produkt-support
Hitta handbok, felsökning och garanti för din LG-produkt.
-
Beställnings-support
Spåra din beställning och läs vanliga frågor om beställningar.
-
Reparations-begäran
Gör bekvämt reparationsbegäran online.
-
LiveChatt
Chatta med LG:s produktexperter för shoppinghjälp, rabatter och erbjudanden i realtid
-
Chatta med LG service support med den mest populära meddelandetjänsten
-
Skicka e-post till oss
Skicka e-post till LG service support
-
Ring oss
Tala direkt med våra supportrepresentanter.