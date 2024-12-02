We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CURVED OLED TV 55'' EC93
Alla specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Lanseringsår
2014
-
Skärmstorlek (tum)
55
BILD
-
Upplösning
1920x1080
-
BLU-sort
Curved OLED
-
Triple XD Engine
Ja
-
Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)
Ja
-
Bildläge
8 Mode (Vivid/Standard/Eco/ Cinema/Game/Photo/ isf Expert1/isf Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard III
Ja
-
Bildformat
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Real Cinema 24p
Ja
-
Just Scan (1:1 pixelmatchning) % OverScan
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
HEVC Codec
2K/60p
-
H.264 Codec
2K/60p
LJUD
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
Ja
-
Dolby Digital-dekoder
Ja
-
DTS-dekoder
Ja
-
Högtalarsystem
2 Ch Speaker system
-
Ljudutgång
10W + 10W + 10W+10W (TBD)
-
Subwoofer
Ja
-
apt-X codec
Ja
-
Private Sound Sync
Ja
SMART TV
-
WebOS/NetCast
WebOS
-
Premium-innehåll
Ja
-
HbbTV (v1.5)
Ja
-
Magic Remote (B/in, Ready)
Ja
-
Conventional Remote
Ja
-
Webbläsare
Ja
-
Skype
Ready
SMART SHARE
-
Smartphone-fjärrkontroll (Remote-app)
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
MHL
Ja
-
Miracast, skärmdelare
Ja
-
2nd Display
Ja (TBD)
-
NFC
Ja (TBD)
-
WiDi från Intel
Ja
-
Inbyggd Wi-Fi
Ja
-
WiFi Direct
Ja
-
LG Cloud
Ja
-
Simplink
Ja
CINEMA 3D
-
3D Type
FPR
-
Dual Play
Ready
-
3D-glasögon
F14 2EA
INSPELNING
-
Extern hårddisk
Ja
INGÅNG OCH UTGÅNG - SIDE
-
CI-kortplats
1 (V)
-
HDMI Ethernet Channel
4 (V)
-
USB 2.0
3 (V)
INGÅNG OCH UTGÅNG - BACK
-
RF In
Ja (V)
-
Komposit in (CVBS + ljud)
1 (V, Gender)
-
Komponent in (YPbPr + ljud)
1 (V, Gender)
-
Scart (full)
1 (V, Gender)
-
Digital ljudutgång (optisk)
1 (V)
-
LAN
1 (V)
-
Headphone out
1 (V)
ÖVRIGT
-
EPG
Ja
-
E-manual
Ja
-
Text-tv
2,000 page
-
Timer på/av
Ja
SÄNDNINGSSYSTEM
-
ULTRA HD
TBD
-
Antenn
DVB-T2
-
Kabel
DVB-C
-
Satellit
DVB-S2
-
CI+
Ja
SKÅPBESKRIVNING
-
VESA-storlek
LG OSW100
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
