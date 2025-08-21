Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
55-tums LG QNED evo AI QNED92 MiniLED 4K Smart TV 2025
55QNED92A6A_EU E.pdf
Energiklass : SE
Produktinformationsblad

55-tums LG QNED evo AI QNED92 MiniLED 4K Smart TV 2025

55QNED92A6A_EU E.pdf
Energiklass : SE
Produktinformationsblad

55-tums LG QNED evo AI QNED92 MiniLED 4K Smart TV 2025

55QNED92A6A
QNED92 USP-introduktionsvideo.
Vy framifrån av LG QNED evo QNED92 TV, LG QNED evo Al-logotypen i det övre hörnet. LG QNED evo TV avbildar färgglada, målade texturer som kommer samman.
Vy bakifrån av LG QNED evo QNED92 TV.
Vy från vänster av LG QNED evo QNED92 TV.
Vy framifrån och från sidan av LG QNED evo AI QNED92 4K Smart TV som visar dess längd, bredd, höjd och djupdimensioner.
Färgstänk sprutar upp från golvet i olika färger. Intertrek-certifiering som visar oberoende tester placerade under bilden. Titeln handlar om LG:s nya och unika breda färgskalateknik som låter dig se livfulla färger på skärmen.
3D-holografisk blomma i många olika nyanser och färgtoner mot en svart bakgrund. Blommans definition och detaljer visar QNED MiniLED:s förmåga att producera bilder med exceptionell färg, ljusstyrka och kontrast. Titeln talar om hur MiniLED förbättrar skärpan och ger exceptionell kontrast.
Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 lyser orange och rosa, och färgglada ljusglimtar skjuter ut från den. Titeln berättar om hur processorn levererar 4K-kvalitet, fantastisk färg och ljusstyrka. Bildtexten visar ungefär 1,7 gånger högre NPU-hastighet än AI-neural bearbetning och 1,4 gånger snabbare CPU-drift.
Papegoja på en trädgren i livfulla färger. Titeln handlar om hur LG Al Picture Pro ger imponerande visuella förbättringar av scenens upplösning, ljusstyrka, djup och klarhet.
En familj sitter i en soffa vända mot en LG QNED TV på ett TV-stativ med en liten flicka som pekar på en skärm som visar två delfiner. Titeln handlar om hur du kan njuta av hög upplösning på en enorm skärm.
LG TV-skärm med en AI Magic Remote i förgrunden. AI-knappen är markerad och en pratbubbla visar text som föreslår en film jag gillar. På skärmen ser vi användarikonen E, vilket indikerar hur AI Voice ID kunde identifiera vilken användare det var och ge personliga rekommendationer enbart baserat på deras röst.
LG AI Magic Remote med AI-knappen markerad. Runt den finns de olika funktioner som en användare kan komma åt från knappen. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. Texten förklarar att LG AI Magic Remote kompletterar din AI-upplevelse med en dedikerad AI-knapp och kan användas som en virtuell mus. Bara peka och klicka.
Närbild av en LG TV-skärm som visar hur AI Search fungerar. Ett litet chattfönster är öppet och visar hur användaren frågade efter tillgängliga sportspel. AI Search svarade via chatt och genom att visa miniatyrbilder av tillgängligt innehåll. Det visas även en uppmaning att fråga Microsoft Copilot.
LG AI Magic Remote framför en LG TV-skärm. På skärmen visas en personlig hälsning från LG AI med anpassade nyckelord baserade på användarens sök- och tittarhistorik. Bredvid fjärrkontrollen finns en ikon och etikett som visar att AI Concierge-funktionen är lättåtkomlig med ett kort tryck på AI-knappen.
Sci-fi-innehåll spelas upp på en LG QNED TV-skärm. På skärmen visas gränssnittet för AI Chatbot. Användaren skickade ett meddelande till chattbotten och sa att skärmen var för mörk. Chattbotten erbjöd lösningar på förfrågan. Hela scenen är också uppdelad i två delar. Ena sidan är mörkare, den andra sidan är ljusare, vilket visar hur AI Chatbot löste problemet automatiskt för användaren. Texten förklarar att AI Chatbot kan förstå användarens avsikt och erbjuda lösningar för felsökning.

Huvudfunktioner

  • Otroligt rik färgpalett med helt nya dynamiska QNED Color Pro
  • 4K-bildkvalitet, uppskalad bild och surroundljud med alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
  • Ny AI-knapp, röstkontroller, dra och släpp-funktioner med AI Magic Remote
  • Förbättrad klarhet och exceptionell kontrast med MiniLED
  • Högupplöst med massiva ultrastora TV-skärmar
Mer
T3-logotyp.

T3

”Den är väldigt ljusstark, det är helt klart – och den har en rätt bra förmåga att skapa äkta svärtor också.” (03/2025)

CES Innovation Awards-märke med 2025 Honoree-utmärkelse.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersäkerhet

AVForums Editor’s Choice-logotyp för LG webOS 24 som bästa smart-TV-system 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor’s Choice - Bästa Smart-TV-systemet 2024/25

”webOS 24 fortsätter att leverera en elegant, snabb och lättanvänd smart upplevelse som även är fräsch och prydlig.”

*CES Innovation Awards baseras på beskrivande material som skickats in till domarna. CTA har inte verifierat riktigheten i något bidrag eller några påståenden som gjorts och har inte testat det föremål som utmärkelsen beviljats.

LG QNED TV mot en färgglad mörk bakgrund. På skärmen visas ett ljust och färgglatt konstverk som visar QNED:s färgteknologi och förmåga att visa ett brett spektrum av nyanser med stor kontrast. Den helt nya LG QNED evo AI-logotypen visas. Med undertexter som nämner QNED Mini LED och ny alpha AI Processor. Titeln lyder Varje färg omdefinierad, en ny upplevelse börjar.

LG QNED TV mot en färgglad mörk bakgrund. På skärmen visas ett ljust och färgglatt konstverk som visar QNED:s färgteknologi och förmåga att visa ett brett spektrum av nyanser med stor kontrast. Den helt nya LG QNED evo AI-logotypen visas. Med undertexter som nämner QNED Mini LED och ny alpha AI Processor. Titeln lyder Varje färg omdefinierad, en ny upplevelse börjar.

Varje färg omdefinierad, en ny upplevelse börjar

*QNED och QNED evo är vardera utrustade med olika färglösningar som använder LG:s senaste och unika breda färgomfångsteknologi som omfattar ersättning av quantum dots.

BildkvalitetwebOS för AIDesignLjudkvalitetUnderhållning

Helt nya dynamiska QNED Color Pro

Med LG:s nya och unika breda färgomfångsteknik kan du se levande och intensiva färger på din skärm.

Färgstänk flyger från golvet upp i olika färger.

Intertrek-certifiering för 100 % färgvolym till DCI-P3.

Intertrek-certifiering för 100 % färgvolym till DCI-P3.

Certifierad 100 % färgvolym med LG QNED evo

*Skärmens CGV (Color Gamut Volume) motsvarar eller överskrider CGV för DCI-P3-färgomfånget enligt oberoende verifiering av Intertek.

MiniLED med precisionsljusreglering

MiniLED drivs av den nya alpha AI Processor och ger extremt skarp kontrast och livfulla detaljer på LG QNED evo.

3D-holografisk blomma i många olika nyanser och färgtoner mot en svart bakgrund. Blommans definition och detaljer visar upp QNED MiniLED:s förmåga att producera visuella bilder med exceptionell färg, ljusstyrka och kontrast.

*Specifikationer kan variera beroende på tumstorlek, modell och region. 

Den smartare och snabbare NYA alpha AI Processor efter ett decennium av innovation

Vår processors AI-motor kan identifiera innehåll efter genre. Baserat på denna information tillhandahåller den de mest optimala bildkvalitetsinställningarna för att ge bättre djup och detaljer.

Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 lyser orange och rosa, och färgglada ljusglimtar skjuter ut från den. Titeln berättar om hur processorn levererar 4K-kvalitet, fantastisk färg och ljusstyrka. Bildtexten visar ungefär 1,7 gånger högre NPU än AI-neural bearbetning och 1,4 gånger snabbare CPU-drift.

*Jämfört med samma års Smart TV på ingångsnivå med alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 baserat på en intern jämförelse av specifikationer.

AI Picture Pro väcker varje bildruta till liv

AI Super Upscaling och Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyserar varje bildrutas element för att förbättra upplösning, ljusstyrka, djup och klarhet.

Linjer animeras över en mycket matt och nästan grå bild av en papegoja i en skog, som om en superdator analyserar elementen i bilden. En laser följer papegojans silhuett och sedan förbättras den för att bli ljusare, skarpare och mer färgglad. Bakgrunden transformeras också från vänster till höger, nu med förbättrad kontrast, djup och färger.

*AI Super Upscaling och Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro gäller för QNED92, QNED9M och QNED85.

*AI Picture Pro fungerar inte på något upphovsrättsskyddat innehåll på OTT-tjänster.

*Bildkvaliteten på uppskalat innehåll varierar beroende på källupplösningen.

Nästa generations LG AI TV

Läs mer

AI Magic Remote kompletterar AI experience

Styr din TV enkelt med AI Magic Remote – ingen extra enhet behövs! Med en rörelsesensor och rullningshjul, peka och klicka för att använda den som en virtuell mus eller helt enkelt tala för röstkommandon.

*AI Magic Remotes design, tillgänglighet och funktioner kan variera beroende på region och språk som stöds, även för samma modell.

*Vissa funktioner kan kräva en internetanslutning.

*AI Voice Recognition tillhandahålls endast i länder som stöder NLP på sitt modersmål.

En familj på fyra personer samlas runt en LG AI TV. En cirkel visas runt personen som håller fjärrkontrollen och visar deras namn. Detta visar hur AI Voice ID känner igen varje användares röstsignatur. WebOS-gränssnittet visar sedan hur AI:n automatiskt växlar konto och rekommenderar personligt innehåll.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID känner igen varje användares unika röstsignatur och erbjuder personanpassade rekommendationer när du talar.

*Reducerat eller begränsat innehåll kan visas beroende på region och nätverksanslutning.

*Stöd för Voice ID kan variera beroende på region och land och är tillgängligt på TV-apparater med OLED, QNED, NanoCell och UHD som släpps från 2024 och framåt.

*Det fungerar bara med appar som stöder Voice ID-kontot.

Närbild av en LG OLED TV-skärm som visar hur AI-sökning fungerar. Ett litet chattfönster är öppet och visar hur användaren frågade efter tillgängliga sportspel. AI Search svarade via chatt och genom att visa miniatyrbilder av tillgängligt innehåll. Det visas även en uppmaning att fråga Microsoft Copilot.

Närbild av en LG OLED TV-skärm som visar hur AI-sökning fungerar. Ett litet chattfönster är öppet och visar hur användaren frågade efter tillgängliga sportspel. AI Search svarade via chatt och genom att visa miniatyrbilder av tillgängligt innehåll. Det visas även en uppmaning att fråga Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Fråga din TV vad som helst. Inbyggd AI känner igen din röst och ger snabbt personliga rekommendationer för dina önskemål. Du kan även få ytterligare resultat och lösningar med Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search är tillgängligt på TV-apparater med OLED, QNED, NanoCell och UHD som släpps från 2024 och framåt. 

*USA och Korea använder LLM-modellen.

*En internetanslutning krävs. 

Sci-fi-innehåll spelas upp på en LG QNED TV-skärm. På skärmen visas gränssnittet för AI Chatbot. Användaren skickade ett meddelande till chattbotten och sa att skärmen var för mörk. Chattbotten erbjöd lösningar på förfrågan. Hela scenen är också uppdelad i två delar. Ena sidan är mörkare, den andra sidan är ljusare, vilket visar hur AI Chatbot löste problemet automatiskt för användaren.

Sci-fi-innehåll spelas upp på en LG QNED TV-skärm. På skärmen visas gränssnittet för AI Chatbot. Användaren skickade ett meddelande till chattbotten och sa att skärmen var för mörk. Chattbotten erbjöd lösningar på förfrågan. Hela scenen är också uppdelad i två delar. Ena sidan är mörkare, den andra sidan är ljusare, vilket visar hur AI Chatbot löste problemet automatiskt för användaren.

AI Chatbot

Interagera med AI Chatbot via din AI Magic Remote och ta itu med alla problem från inställningar till felsökning. AI kan förstå användarnas avsikter och kommer att ge omedelbara lösningar.

*En internetanslutning krävs.

*AI Chatbot tillhandahålls endast i länder som stöder NLP på sitt modersmål.

*Det är möjligt att länka AI Chatbot till kundtjänst.

LG AI Magic Remote framför en LG TV-skärm. På skärmen visas en personlig hälsning från LG AI med anpassade nyckelord baserade på användarens sök- och tittarhistorik. Bredvid fjärrkontrollen finns en ikon och etikett som visar att AI Concierge-funktionen är lättåtkomlig med ett kort tryck på AI-knappen.

LG AI Magic Remote framför en LG TV-skärm. På skärmen visas en personlig hälsning från LG AI med anpassade nyckelord baserade på användarens sök- och tittarhistorik. Bredvid fjärrkontrollen finns en ikon och etikett som visar att AI Concierge-funktionen är lättåtkomlig med ett kort tryck på AI-knappen.

AI Concierge

Ett kort tryck på AI-knappen på din fjärrkontroll öppnar din AI Concierge som ger anpassade sökord och rekommendationer baserat på din sök- och visningshistorik. 

*Menyer och appar som stöds kan variera beroende på land.

*De menyer som visas kan vara annorlunda vid lanseringen.

*Nyckelordsrekommendationerna varierar beroende på app och tid på dygnet.

Skärmbild på en användare som går igenom personaliseringsprocessen i AI Picture Wizard. En bildserie visas med användarens val markerade. En laddningsikon visas och en liggande bild visas som förbättras från vänster till höger.

AI Picture Wizard

Avancerade algoritmer lär sig dina preferenser genom att gå igenom 1,6 miljarder bildmöjligheter. Baserat på dina val skapar din TV en personlig bild just för dig.

Skärmbild av en användare som går igenom AI Sound Wizard-anpassningsprocessen. En serie ljudklippsikoner väljs. En jazzsångare och en saxofonist visas, ljudvågor som representerar det personliga ljudet animeras över bilden.

AI Sound Wizard

Välj det ljud du gillar från ett urval av ljudklipp. Från 40 miljoner parametrar skapar AI en skräddarsydd ljudprofil som är finjusterad efter dina preferenser.

webOS Re:New Program-logotyp och -namn med CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-märket nära.

webOS Re:New Program-logotyp och -namn med CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-märket nära.

Ny uppgradering i 5 år med prisbelönta webOS Re:New Program

Få fullständiga uppgraderingar och dra nytta av de senaste funktionerna och programvaran. En CES Innovation Awardee i kategorin cybersäkerhet, känn dig trygg i att webOS håller dina data säkra.

*webOS Re:New Program gäller för 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TV-apparater.

*WebOS Re:New Program stöder totalt fyra uppgraderingar under fem år, tröskeln är den förinstallerade versionen av webOS, och uppgraderingsschemat varierar från månadsskifte till årsskifte.

*Uppdateringar och schemat för vissa funktioner, applikationer och tjänster kan variera beroende på modell och region.

*Uppgraderingar tillgängliga för OLED TV-apparater från 2022 och UHD TV-apparater från 2023 och högre modeller.

Upplev vad LG AI TV kan göra för dig!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot och AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

TV-fjärrkontroll framför en LG TV-skärm med Home Hub. Alla funktioner och kontroller från andra smarta enheter visas.

En person i deras vardagsrum håller sin telefon. En sändningsikon visas på telefonen för att visa att telefonskärmen speglas på TV:n. På TV:n visas en basketmatch bredvid en speglad skärm på sidan av som visar spelarstatistik.

Home Hub, allt-i-ett-plattformen för ditt smarta hem

Hantera sömlöst olika LG-hushållsapparater, tillsammans med dina Google Home-enheter och mer. Upplev den ultimata bekvämligheten med att styra hela ditt hem via en enda, intuitiv instrumentpanel. 

*LG har stöd för WiFi-enheter av typen ”Matter”.Tjänster och funktioner som stöds av "Matter" kan variera beroende på anslutna enheter. Den första anslutningen för ThinQ och Matter bör ske via ThinQ-mobilappen.

*Användning av handsfree-röstfunktionen utan fjärrkontroll är endast möjlig med alpha 9 AI Processor och alpha 11 AI Processor. Det kan variera beroende på produkt och region.

Smidig design

Lägg till en modern touch med en elegant design som smälter in i ditt utrymme.

Förhöj ditt ljud med LG TV och LG Soundbar

*AI Clear Sound måste aktiveras via Sound Mode-menyn.

*Ljudet kan variera beroende på lyssningsmiljön. 

Förhöj ditt ljud med LG TV och LG Soundbar

*Soundbar kan köpas separat. 

*Soundbar Mode-kontroll kan variera beroende på modell.

*Observera att tjänsten kanske inte är tillgänglig vid köptillfället. En nätverksanslutning krävs för uppdateringar. 

*Soundbar-modellerna som är kompatibla med TV:n kan variera beroende på region och land.

*Fjärranvändning av LG TV är begränsad till endast vissa funktioner.

Hitta det bästa LG Soundbar och LG TV-paret

*Funktionerna kan variera beroende på modell. Se varje produktsida för detaljerade specifikationer.

En person i sitt vardagsrum håller sin telefon. På telefonen finns en sändningsikon som visar att telefonskärmen speglas på TV:n. På TV:n visas en basketmatch bredvid, och den speglade skärmen visar spelarstatistik.

En person i sitt vardagsrum håller sin telefon. På telefonen finns en sändningsikon som visar att telefonskärmen speglas på TV:n. På TV:n visas en basketmatch bredvid, och den speglade skärmen visar spelarstatistik.

 Maximera nöjet, använd flera skärmar med Multi view

Få ut det mesta av din TV med Multi View. Spegla dina enheter via Google Cast och AirPlay. Dela upp skärmen i två separata vyer för sömlös underhållning över flera skärmar.

*Bild- och ljudinställningarna på båda skärmarna är desamma. 

*Apple, Apple-logotypen, Apple TV, AirPlay och HomeKid är varumärken som tillhör Apple Inc, registrerade i USA och andra länder.

*Stöd för AirPlay 2, HomeKit och Google Cast och kan variera beroende på region och språk.

LG Channels startskärm visar det varierade utbudet av innehåll som finns på en LG TV.

Een persoon in een woonkamer die een telefoon vasthoudt. Op de telefoon staat een zendpictogram dat aangeeft dat het telefoonscherm wordt gespiegeld op de TV. Op de tv is een basketbalwedstrijd te zien en aan de zijkant staat een gespiegeld scherm met spelersstatistieken.

Streama en mängd olika innehåll. Gratis.

LG:s exklusiva streamingtjänst, LG Channels, ger dig ett brett utbud av live- och on-demand-kanaler gratis till hands. 

*Tillgängligt innehåll och appar kan variera beroende på land, produkt och region. 

Kostnadsfritt. Avtalsfritt. Kabelfritt.

Allt du behöver göra är att ställa in och börja titta utan att oroa dig för dolda kostnader eller installera en avkodare. 

Tre olika ikoner visar hur LG Channels kan användas utan att behöva prenumerera, betala eller ställa in en extra box.

Gaming Portal förvandlar din TV till den ultimata spelhubben

Spela tusentals spel direkt på din LG TV med tillgång till GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid och nu Xbox-appen! Njut av en mängd olika spelupplevelser – från AAA-titlar med gamepad till vardagsspel som kan spelas med din fjärrkontroll.

Startskärmen för Gaming Portal. Markören rör sig och klickar för att visa många populära speltitlar, och den extra funktionen att kunna välja spel beroende på vilken typ av handkontroll du har, oavsett om det är en gamepad eller fjärrkontrollen.

Een persoon in een woonkamer die een telefoon vasthoudt. Op de telefoon staat een zendpictogram dat aangeeft dat het telefoonscherm wordt gespiegeld op de TV. Op de tv is een basketbalwedstrijd te zien en aan de zijkant staat een gespiegeld scherm met spelersstatistieken.

*Stöd för Gaming Portal kan variera beroende på land.

*Stöd för molnspeltjänster och spel inom Gaming Portal kan variera beroende på land.

*Visa speltjänster kan kräva en prenumeration och en gamepad.

Avancerat spelande

Upplev höjden av gaming med 144Hz VRR och AMD FreeSync Premium. Få igång ditt spel utan lagg eller rörelseoskärpa som hindrar din prestanda. 

Två bilder av en bil i ett videospel sida vid sida. Den ena visar mycket rörelseoskärpa. Den andra är skarp och i fokus och visar den höga bildfrekvensen hos LG QNED TV. VRR-logotypen och 144Hz-logotypen finns i det övre högra hörnet.

*QNED92 fungerar endast med konsol- eller PC-ingångar som stöder 144Hz.

*HGiG är en volontärgrupp av företag från spel- och TV-industrin som träffas för att specificera riktlinjer för att förbättra konsumenternas spelupplevelser i HDR och göra dem tillgängliga för allmänheten.

*Stöd för HGiG kan variera beroende på land.

Den bästa QNED TV:n för filmer

Se filmer komma till liv i din hemmabio med inlevelsefullt ljud och FILMMAKER MODE som anpassar sig till din miljöbelysning för bildkvalitet som uppfyller de bästa filmskaparstandarderna.

Dolby Vision och FILMMAKER MODE

Upplev bio som regissören tänkt sig med Dolby Vision och FILMMAKER MODE som anpassar sig till omgivningen och håller bilder så nära sin ursprungliga form som möjligt.

Dolby Atmos

Låt verklighetstroget surroundljud ljuda runt omkring dig, så att du känner att du är i mitten av all action.

*FILMMAKER MODE är ett varumärke som tillhör UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*FILMMAKER MODE med Dolby Vision stöds.

*FILMMAKER MODE startar automatiskt med AppleTV+ och Amazon Prime Video-appen.

*QNED92 stöder inte Ambient FILMMAKER MODE.

*Bilderna ovan på denna produktsida är endast i illustrativt syfte. Se galleribilderna för en mer korrekt representation.

*Alla bilder ovan är simulerade.

*Tjänstens tillgänglighet varierar beroende på region och land.

*Personanpassade tjänster kan variera beroende på policyerna för tredjepartsapplikationen. 

*AI Magic Remote kan kräva ett separat köp beroende på din TV:s storlek, modell och region.

Skriv ut

Viktiga specifikationer

  • Skärmtyp

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Uppdateringsfrekvens

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Color

  • Bildprocessor

    α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Ja

  • Ljuduteffekt

    40W

  • Högtalarsystem

    2.2 kanaler

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • TV mått utan fot (BxHxD mm)

    1 226 x 709 x 57,9

  • TV vikt utan fot (kg)

    12,5

Alla specifikationer

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Skärmtyp

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Bildupplösning

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Bakgrundsbelysning

    Mini LED

  • Uppdateringsfrekvens

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Color

BILD (PROCESSOR)

  • Bildprocessor

    α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

  • AI Uppskalning

    α8 AI Superuppskalning 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Ja (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Ja (SDR/HDR)

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Ja

  • Dimming Teknologi

    Precision Dimming

  • Rörelsehantering

    Motion Pro

  • Bildläge

    10 lägen

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • AI Picture Pro

    Ja

  • Automatisk kalibrering

    Ja

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Ja

GAMING

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Ja

  • Stöd för HGIG

    Ja

  • Game Optimizer

    Ja (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Ja

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Ja (Upp till 144Hz)

  • Dolby Vision för gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Ja

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Hög Kontrast

    Ja

  • Gråskala

    Ja

  • Invertera Färger

    Ja

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV mått utan fot (BxHxD mm)

    1 226 x 709 x 57,9

  • TV mått med fot (BxHxD mm)

    1 226 x 709 x 57,9

  • Paketets mått (BxHxD mm)

    1 560 x 830 x 128

  • TV fot (BxD mm)

    1 039 x 319

  • TV vikt utan fot (kg)

    12,5

  • TV vikt med fot (kg)

    12,9

  • Paketets vikt (kg)

    18

  • VESA montering (BxH mm)

    300 x 300

STRECKKOD

  • Streckkod

    8806096447239

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • AI Ljud

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Ja (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • WiSA-Kompatibel

    Ja (Upp till 2.1 Kanaler)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Surround Redo

    Ja (2 Way Playback)

  • Ljuduteffekt

    40W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Ja

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (se manualen)

  • Högtalarriktning

    Nedåt

  • Högtalarsystem

    2.2 kanaler

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ja

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Ja (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Ingångar

    1 st

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1 st

  • CI Slot

    1st

  • HDMI Ingångar

    4st (stödjer 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

  • RF Ingångar (Antenn/Kabel)

    2 st

  • USB Ingångar

    2 st (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja (Wi-Fi 6)

SMART TV

  • Operativsystem (OS)

    webOS 25

  • Kompatibel med USB-kamera

    Ja

  • AI Chatbot

    Ja

  • Always Ready

    Ja

  • Full Webbläsare

    Ja

  • Google Cast

    Ja

  • Google Home / Hub

    Ja

  • Home Hub

    Ja

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Ja

  • LG Channels

    Ja

  • Magic Remote Control

    Ingår

  • Multi View

    Ja

  • Fjärrstyrning via Smartphone-App

    Ja (LG ThinQ)

  • Röst-ID

    Ja

  • Fungerar med Apple AirPlay

    Ja

  • Works with Apple Home

    Ja

POWER

  • Strömförsörjning (Volt, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby-strömförbrukning

    Under 0.5W

INKLUDERADE TILLBEHÖR

  • Fjärrkontroll

    Magic Remote MR25GA

  • Nätkabel

    Ja (avtagbar)

MOTTAGARE

  • Analog TV-mottagning

    Ja

  • Digital TV-mottagare

    DVB-T2/T (Marksänd), DVB-C (Kabel), DVB-S2/S (Satellit)

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

Delbetala med Klarna
Betala för dina LG produkter tryggt med Klarna! Nu med 0% ränta upp till 12 månader för ordrar från 9 990 kr och uppåt.
Så här fungerar det
  • 1. Shoppa smidigare
    Köp det du älskar med Klarna. Det är precis som shopping ska vara – enkelt, säkert och roligt
  • 2. Dela upp
    Betala lite då och då. Genom att dela upp din betalning kan du köpa nu och sprida dina kostnader upp till 36 månader. Nu med 0% ränta upp till 12 månader, för ordrar från 9 990 kr och uppåt
  • 3. Betala senare
    Betala inom 30 dagar. Få din order och betala bara för det du väljer att behålla, utan räntor eller avgifter.
Observera att det kan förekomma små avvikelser i beräkningen av månadskostnaden och den totala kostnaden.Det slutliga beloppet visas på Klarnas webbplats när du slutför köpet.
Representativt exempel

För ett representativt exempel vid ett kreditköp på 12 000 kronor och 12 månader räntefritt är räntan 0 %, månatlig administrationsavgift 0 kronor och en uppläggningsavgift på 0 kronor tillkommer. Den effektiva räntan blir 0% och totalt att betala 12 000 kronor.

Att låna kostar pengar!

Om du inte kan betala tillbaka skulden i tid riskerar du en betalningsanmärkning. Det kan leda till svårigheter att få hyra bostad, teckna abonnemang och få nya lån. För stöd, vänd dig till budget- och skuldrådgivningen i din kommun. Kontaktuppgifter finns på konsumentverket.se

 