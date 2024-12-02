We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Vit 32 tums SMART TV med Magc remote, 0,9 GHz dual core-processor och 1,25 GB RAM. Cinema 3D, Wi-Fi och DLNA.
Alla specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Skärmstorlek (tum)
32
BILD
-
Upplösning
1920x1080
-
BLU-sort
Edge LED
-
Dynamisk MCI
400
-
Micro Pixel Control (lokal dimming)
Ja
-
Triple XD Engine
Ja
-
Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)
Ja
-
Kontrastoptimerare
Ja
-
Bildläge
7 modes (Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, Eco, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard II
Ja
-
Bildformat
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Real Cinema 24p
Ja
-
Just Scan (1:1 pixelmatchning) % OverScan
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
LJUD
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
Ja
-
Dolby Digital-dekoder
Ja
-
DTS-dekoder
Ja
-
Högtalarsystem
1 way 2 speakers
-
Ljudutgång
10W+10W
SMART TV
-
Premium-innehåll
Ja
-
Webbläsare
Ja
-
Skype
Ready
-
3D World
Ja
-
2nd Display
Ja
SMART SHARE
-
DLNA
Ja
-
MHL
Ja
-
Miracast, skärmdelare
Ja
-
NFC
Ja
-
WiDi från Intel
Ja
-
Inbyggd Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi B/in
-
WiFi Direct
Ja
-
LG Cloud
Ja
-
Simplink
Ja
SMART-KONTROLL
-
Magic Remote-fjärrkontroll
Ja
-
Dual Core CPU(GHz)
0,9 GHz
-
RAM (GB)
1.25 GB
-
Röstigenkänning
Ja
-
Universalfjärrkontroll
Ja
-
Smartphone-fjärrkontroll (Remote-app)
Ja
-
Tv-kamera
Ready
CINEMA 3D
-
Uppskalning från 2D till 3D
Ja
-
Dual Play
Ja
-
Dual Play-glasögon
Ja
-
3D-glasögon
Party pack
INSPELNING
-
Extern hårddisk
Ja
INGÅNG OCH UTGÅNG
-
CI-kortplats
1 (V)
-
HDMI Ethernet Channel
3 (V)
-
USB 3/2
3 (V, 2.0) - Available for USB Hub
-
RF in
2 (T2/C, S2)
-
Komposit in (CVBS + ljud)
1 (H, Component & Audio Sharing)
-
Scart (full)
1 (H)
-
Komponent in (YPbPr + ljud)
1 (H)
-
Digital ljudutgång (optisk)
1 (Optical)
-
PC-ljudingång
Share with AV2
ÖVRIGT
-
EPG
Ja
-
E-manual
Ja
-
Text-tv
Ja
-
Språk
33 languages
-
Autojustering / programmering
Ja
-
Klocka
Ja
-
Timer på/av
Ja
-
Avstängningstimer
Ja
SÄNDNINGSSYSTEM
-
Antenn
DVB-T2
-
Kabel
DVB-C
-
Satellit
DVB-S2
-
CI+
Ja
ECO
-
Strömförbrukning på-läge
40W
-
Standbyläge
<0,3W
-
Årlig energiförbrukning
58kWh
-
Smart energibesparing
Ja
-
Luminans
65 %
-
Kvicksilver
0 g
-
Bly
>0 g
-
Presence of Lead
Ja - OBS Denna TV innehåller bly endast i vissa delar eller komponenter där ingen alternativ teknik finns i enlighet med gällande undantagsbestämmelser enligt RoHS-direktivet
-
ErP Class
Class A
-
Annual Energy Consumption (kWh)
58
-
Visual Screen Size (cm)
80
-
EU ECO Flower Approval
Approval
MÅTT BXHXD (KG)
-
1) Utan stativ
725*431*66.0(7.5)
-
2) Med stativ
725*501*241(8.7)
-
3) I förpackning
979*570*126(10.4)
SKÅPBESKRIVNING
-
Svängbar (vänster/höger)
Ja
-
VESA-storlek
200*199
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
