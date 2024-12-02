We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42 tums SMART TV i Cinema Screen-design med Magic Remote, 0,9 GHz dual core-processor och 1,25 GB RAM. Cinema 3D, Wi-Fi och DLNA.
Alla specifikationer
PANEL
-
Skärmstorlek (tum)
42
BILD
-
Upplösning
1920x1080
-
(OLED / LED/PLASMA)
LED
-
BLU-sort
Direct LED
-
Dynamisk MCI
(200Hz) MCI 700
-
Micro Pixel Control (lokal dimming)
Ja
-
Triple XD Engine
Ja
-
Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)
Ja
-
Kontrastoptimerare
Ja
-
Bildläge
8 Mode (Vivid/Standard/Eco/ Cinema/Game/Photo/ isf Expert1/isf Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard III
Ja
-
Bildformat
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Real Cinema 24p
Ja
-
Just Scan (1:1 pixelmatchning) % OverScan
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
HEVC Codec
2K/60p
-
H.264 Codec
2K/60p
LJUD
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
Ja
-
Dolby Digital-dekoder
Ja
-
DTS-dekoder
Ja
-
Högtalarsystem
2.1 Speaker system
-
Ljudutgång
12W+12W
-
Subwoofer
Ja
SMART TV
-
WebOS/NetCast
WebOS
-
Premium-innehåll
Ja
-
HbbTV (v1.5)
Ja
-
Magic Remote (B/in, Ready)
Ja
-
Conventional Remote
Ja
-
Webbläsare
Ja
-
Skype
Ready
SMART SHARE
-
Smartphone-fjärrkontroll (Remote-app)
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
MHL
Ja
-
Miracast, skärmdelare
Ja
-
2nd Display
Ja (TBD)
-
NFC
Ja (TBD)
-
WiDi från Intel
Ja
-
Inbyggd Wi-Fi
Ja
-
WiFi Direct
Ja
-
LG Cloud
Ja 1(SU)
-
Simplink
Ja
CINEMA 3D
-
3D Type
FPR
-
Dual Play
Ready
-
3D-glasögon
F310 2EA
INSPELNING
-
Extern hårddisk
Ja
INGÅNG OCH UTGÅNG - SIDE
-
CI-kortplats
1 (V)
-
HDMI Ethernet Channel
3 (V)
-
USB 2.0
3 (V)
INGÅNG OCH UTGÅNG - BACK
-
RF In
Ja (H)
-
Komposit in (CVBS + ljud)
1 (H, Sharing with Component)
-
Komponent in (YPbPr + ljud)
1 (H)
-
Scart (full)
1 (H)
-
Digital ljudutgång (optisk)
1 (H)
-
PC-ljudingång
Sharing with AV2
-
LAN
1(H)
-
Headphone out
1(H)
ÖVRIGT
-
EPG
Ja
-
E-manual
Ja
-
Text-tv
2,000 page
-
Timer på/av
Ja
SÄNDNINGSSYSTEM
-
Antenn
DVB-T2
-
Kabel
DVB-C
-
Satellit
DVB-S2
-
CI+
Ja
ECO
-
Strömförbrukning på-läge
46W
-
Standbyläge
0,3W
-
Årlig energiförbrukning
67,16 kWh
-
Luminans
65 %
-
Kvicksilver
0,0
-
Presence of Lead
Ja - OBS Denna TV innehåller bly endast i vissa delar eller komponenter där ingen alternativ teknik finns i enlighet med gällande undantagsbestämmelser enligt RoHS-direktivet
-
ErP Class
A+
MÅTT BXHXD (KG)
-
VESA-storlek
TBD
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
