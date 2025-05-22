Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Bergskedja med TV-ramen runt den som ett kreativt sätt att framhäva en stor TV-skärmstorlek. Med etiketten 100 tum.

Vad är rätt TV-storlek för ditt utrymme?

Välj en mer uppslukande tittarupplevelse med LG Ultra Big TV. Njut av film, sport och till och med spel med den mest levande bildkvaliteten som möjligt på en ultrastor skärm.¹

Större skärmar ger mer
uppslukande upplevelser

Med framsteg inom TV-tekniken kan du med dagens högupplösta skärmar njuta av samma uppslukande känsla även på kortare avstånd utan att förlora bildkvaliteten.¹

Olika vardagsrum med människor som njuter av sina ultrastora TV-apparater på olika sätt. I ett rum tittar de på sport. I det andra rummet tittar de på en film. I det sista rummet visas ett videospel på skärmen.

Hur hittar man rätt TV-storlek?

Välj rätt storlek på LG Ultra Stor TV.² ³ ⁴

Instruktionsserie som visar hur den ideala TV-storleken ändras baserat på tittaravståndet från TV:n. Den visar förändringar från 2,3 meter till 3 meter.

Med ett tittaravstånd på bara 3 meter kan du köpa en 100-tums TV

Hitta TV:n med rätt storlek. Mät tittaravståndet med hjälp av TV:ns storlek i centimeter och multiplicera det med 1,2. Med framsteg inom bildteknik kan även mindre rum nu njuta av större skärmar.

The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers: Rekommenderat avstånd för film (40°)

 
Inch rangeRecommended Cinema Distance (40°)
70 ~ 75 inch2.1m ~ 2.3m
76 ~ 85 inch2.3m ~ 2.6m
86 ~ 100 inch2.6m ~ 3.0m

Hur mäter man tittaravstånd?

• Ta reda på storleken på din TV genom att mäta skärmens diagonala längd i centimeter.

• Baserat på betraktningsvinkeln på 40 grader multiplicerar du din TV-storlek med 1,2 för att hitta lämpligt tittaravstånd för din TV. 

Varför välja en Ultra Stor LG TV?

Njut av uppslukande upplevelse med uppskalad kvalitet

LG TV-apparater som drivs av en alpha AI Processor kan skala upp innehåll och ljud i låg upplösning för att ge högkvalitativ bild och ljud på en ultrastor skärm.¹ ³ ⁵ 

Välj bland ett brett utbud av Ultra Stora TV-apparater 

Vi har ett varierat sortiment av LG TV-apparater. Varje Ultra Stor TV har en tunn design, vilket säkerställer att den trots den stora skärmstorleken fortfarande smälter in bra i ditt utrymme.¹ ³ ⁵

Olika vardagsrum med olika LG Ultra Stor TV-apparater monterade på väggen. I vart och ett av dessa utrymmen visas Ultra Stor TV:n tillsammans med en LG Soundbar.

Upptäck den perfekta storbilds-TV:n för dig

Jämför funktioner sida-vid-sida enkelt för att välja den bästa TV:n för dig.³ ⁵

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 QNED85 QNED92
LG OLED M5 produktbild
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 produktbild
OLED G5
LG QNED85 produktbild
QNED85
LG QNED92 produktbild
QNED92
Storlek Upp till 97-tum (97, 83, 77, 65-tum) Upp till 97-tum (97, 83, 77, 65-tum) Upp till 100 tum (100, 86, 75, 65-tum) Upp till 85 tum (85, 75, 65-tum)
Skärm LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 tum) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 tum) LG OLED evo LG QNED evo LG QNED evo
Processor αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
AI Upscaling AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 8K
Läs mer Läs mer

Smarta tips för att välja din TV

Vad är bra TV-bildkvalitet? >

Vilken är den bästa livsstils-TV:n för dig? >

Hur förbättrar AI TV smarta TV-apparater? >

Utforska alla köpguider för TV >

¹Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

 

²Förhållandet mellan TV-storlek och avstånd/vinklar baseras på mänskliga synfält.

 

³Funktionerna kan variera beroende på modell och skärmstorlek. Se varje respektive produktsida för detaljerade specifikationer.

 

⁴Rekommenderat filmavstånd av Electronics Review Magazine i Nordamerika (RTings.com) och The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers.

 

⁵Stöd för den här funktionen kan variera beroende på region och land.

Betala med Klarna
Köpnu. Betala senare med Klarna.
Så här fungerar det
  • Steg1
    Läggvarorna i din kundvagn och välj "Klarna" i kassan
  • Steg2
    Klarnaskickar en e-postbekräftelse och påminnelser när det är dags att betala
  • Steg3
    Du kan genomföra dina framtida Klarna-köp med bara ett klick
Betalasenare

Betala inom 30 dagar. Prova sakerna i lugn och ro hemma och bestäm vad du vill behålla. Inga räntor eller avgifter när du betalar i tid. Varavillkor

Dela upp
  • Delbetalningsplan Betala enligt en plan, så att köpet är fullt betalt efter till exempel 12månader. Vill du betala mer en månad går det bra och du kan närsomhelst betala den resterande skulden.
  • Flexibla delbetalningar Betala ett minimibelopp varje månad. Du väljer själv om du vill betala minimibeloppet eller valfritt belopp över minimibeloppet.

Närdu godkänts kan du hantera dina betalningar och få betalningspåminnelser iKlarna-appen. Varavillkor

Om Klarna

LG har ett samarbete med Klarna för att ge våra kunder flexibla betalningsalternativ för köp på LG.com. Läs mer

Vanliga frågor

Besök vår sida med vanliga frågor och läs mer om hur man använder Klarna. Läs mer

Klarnas dataskydd

Läs mer

 