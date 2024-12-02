Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Tvätt (9kg) och tork (8kg)-paket (Svart), Energiklass A/A++

Tvätt (9kg) och tork (8kg)-paket (Svart), Energiklass A/A++

F4T2RH80TS2

Tvätt (9kg) och tork (8kg)-paket (Svart), Energiklass A/A++

front view
Produkter i detta paket: 2
F4T2VYM1S

F4T2VYM1S

9kg Tvättmaskin(Svart ), Energiklass A, Steam™
EL_F4T2VYM1S (EU).PDF
Energiklass : SE
Produktinformationsblad
Front view

RH80T2SP7RM

8kg, A++ Torktumlare med värmepumpsteknologi
52476880_ENERGY.pdf
Energiklass : SE
Produktinformationsblad
There is a washer on the background of a smiling father and daughter.

Hygieniska tvättfunktioner

Rengör och ta bort allergener, kvalster och andra fläckar hygieniskt.

*Produktbilder är endast för illustrativa syften och kan skilja sig från den faktiska produkten.

Allergy Care

Tvätta bort 99,9 % av dammkvalster från dina tyger

99,9 % av dammkvalster tas bort av LG Allergy Care-cykeln.

Laundry is being done in the washing machine.

*Produktbilder är endast för illustrativa ändamål och kan skilja sig från den faktiska produkten.

*Allergy Care-cykeln godkänd av BAF (British Allergy Foundation) minskar 99,9 % husdammskvalster och allergener.

Various stains are escaping from the close-up fabric.
Stain Care

Tar bort envisa fläckar

Tvätta kläderna med varmt vatten för att effektivt ta bort envisa fläckar som en kraftig svett, en kaffefläck och olja och matblandning.

*Resultaten kan variera beroende på miljön.
*Bilden ovan är till för att hjälpa kunder att förstå produkten.

Värmepump

Skonsam torkning med värmepump

Torkar tvätt vid låga temperaturer och är skonsam mot kläder.

  • Värmetork
  • Värmepumpstork

*Det kan variera beroende på klädernas struktur.

It shows that the drying time is different for each fabric.
Sensorstyrd torkning

En optimal torkning vid första försöket

Sensorstyrd torkning ger dig torra kläder på en gång, där en fuktsensor automatiskt optimerar torktiden.

*Resultaten kan variera beroende på miljö.

There is the 'R290 refrigerant' mark.

Köldmedium R290

LG torktumlare med R290 kylmedel har lägre global uppvärmningspotential än R134a*.

*Global uppvärmningspotential : R290:3, R134a:1340

Sammanfattning

Skriv ut

Dimension (mm)

Viktiga specifikationer

Maximal tvättkapacitet (kg)

9,0

Produktmått (BxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 580

Centrifugeringshastighet (varvtal)

1 330

ezDispense

Nej

Ångprogram

Ja

Skrynkelreducering

Nej

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Nej

Alla specifikationer

MATERIAL & FINISH

Maskinens färg

Stone Silver

Dörrtyp

Svarttonad rund PC-lucka

KAPACITET

Maximal tvättkapacitet (kg)

9,0

PROGRAM

Täcke

Ja

Bomull

Ja

Babykläder

Nej

Allergi (tvättmaskin)

Ja

Automatisk tvätt

Nej

Kalltvätt

Nej

Färgbevaring

Ja

Bomull +

Nej

Mörka Kläder

Nej

Skonsam

Nej

Ladda ned program

Nej

Tömning + centrifugering

Ja

Syntet

Nej

Eco 40-60

Ja

Fintvätt

Nej

Hygien

Nej

Intensiv 60

Nej

Blandmaterial

Nej

Utomhus

Ja

Snabbtvätt 30min

Ja

Snabbtvätt

Nej

Uppfräschning

Nej

Sköljning+Centrifugering

Ja

Tyst tvätt

Nej

Hudvård

Nej

Snabbtvätt 14min

Ja

Snabbtvätt+tork

Nej

Sportkläder (Aktivkläder)

Nej

Fläckborttagning

Nej

Uppfräschning med ånga

Nej

Rengöring av trumman

Nej

TurboWash 39

Nej

TurboWash 49

Nej

TurboWash 59

Nej

Bomull 20°C

Ja

Handtvätt

Ja

Jeans / Mörktvätt

Ja

Förtvätt + Bomull

Ja

Snabb 12

Ja

Snabb 60

Ja

Sköljning

Ja

Centrifugering+Tömning

Ja

Tvätt+tork

Nej

Ylle (Handtvätt/Ylletvätt)

Ja

KONTROLLSKÄRM

Fördröjningstimer

Nej

Skärmtyp

Vred + Touch-LED

Visar dörrlås

Ja

Symbolindikator

18:88

FUNKTIONER

6 Motion DD

Nej

AI DD

Nej

Typ

Frontmatad Tvättmaskin

Signal vid programslut

Ja

Centum System

Nej

Dubbel torkning

Nej

Lägg till plagg

Nej

ezDispense

Nej

Automatisk omstart

Ja

Inverter DirectDrive

Nej

System för skumkontroll

Nej

LoadSense

Ja

Ångprogram

Ja

Belysning i trumman

Nej

Steam+

Nej

Justerbara ben

Ja

Rostfri ståltrumma

Ja

TurboWash360˚

Nej

Utåtbuktande inre trumma

Ja

Vibrationssensor

Nej

Trumvalk

Trumvalk av plast

Vattenanslutning (Varmt/Kallt)

Endast kallvatten

Vattennivå

Auto

TurboWash

Nej

MÅTT & VIKT

Produktens djup med luckan öppen 90˚ (D'' mm)

1 055

Förpackningens mått (BxHxD mm)

640 x 880 x 640

Produktmått (BxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 580

Vikt (kg)

73,5

Vikt inklusive förpackning (kg)

74,5

Produktens djup från baksida till lucka (D' mm)

615

ENERGI

Energieffektivitetsklass (Tvätt)

A

EXTRA TILLVAL

Wi-Fi

Nej

Lägg till plagg

Nej

Ljud (På / Av)

Nej

Barnspärr

Ja

Förlängd sluttid

Ja

Tvättmedelsnivå

Nej

Belysning i trumman

Nej

Förtvätt

Ja

Fjärrstart

Nej

Sköljning

2 gånger

Sköljning + Centrifugering

Ja

Sköljning+

Ja

Sköljmedelsnivå

Nej

Centrifugering

1400/1200/1000/800/400/Ingen centrifugering

Ångprogram

Nej

Temp.

Kallt/20/30/40/60/95℃

Trumrengöring

Nej

TurboWash

Nej

Tvätt

Ja

Skrynkelreducering

Nej

ColdWash

Nej

ezDispense Munstyckesrengöring

Nej

PRODUKTFICHE (TVÄTTOMGÅNG)

Energiförbrukning per 100 omgångar (kWh)

50

Belönats med ”EU Ecolabel Award”

Nej

Varaktighet i påslaget läge (min)

4

Eco 40-60 (Full belastning)

0,962

Eco 40-60 (Halv belastning)

0,342

Eco 40-60 (Kvartsbelastning)

0,193

Energieffektivitetsklass

A

Centrifugeringshastighet (varvtal)

1 330

Ljudnivå för centrifugering (nivå på ljudstyrka) (dB)

76

Elförbrukning (W) – när maskin är avstängd

0,5

Elförbrukning (W) – när maskin är påslagen

4,0

Centrifugeringseffektivitet – Energiklass

B

Centrifugeringseffektivitet – Fukthalt (%)

52,5

Standardprogram (endast tvätt)

Eco 40–60 40℃

Tid (Min) - (Full maskin)

228

Tid (min) - (Halv belastning)

165

Tid (min) - (Kvartsbelastning)

135

Tvättkapacitet (kg)

9

Vattenförbrukning per tvättcykel (ℓ)

36

EAN-KOD

EAN-kod

8806084477798

SMART TEKONOLOGI

Smart Diagnosis

Nej

Ladda ner program

Nej

Energiförbrukningskontroll

Nej

Fjärrstart och övervakning av program

Nej

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Nej

Trumrengöring (Tub Clean Coach)

Nej

Smart parkoppling

Nej

TILLVAL/TILLBEHÖR

Kompatibel med LG TWINWash

Nej

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

filtillägg:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(F4T2VYM1S)
filtillägg:pdf
Product information sheet (F4T2VYM1S)
filtillägg:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(F4T2VYM1S)
MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

Sammanfattning

Skriv ut

Dimension (mm)

RH80T2SP7RM

Viktiga specifikationer

Maskinens färg

Stone Silver

Torktumling kapacitet (kg)

8,0

Produktmått (BxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 610

Energieffektivitetsklass (Torktumlare)

A++

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Nej

Självrengörande kondensator

Nej

Typ av värmekälla

Elektrisk värmepump

Vändbar dörr

Nej

Smart parkoppling

Nej

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Nej

Alla specifikationer

MATERIAL & FINISH

Maskinens färg

Stone Silver

Dörrtyp

Svarttonad rund PC-lucka

KAPACITET

Torktumling kapacitet (kg)

8,0

PROGRAM

Babykläder

Ja

Hygien

Ja

Utomhus

Ja

Snabb 34

Ja

Skjorta 20

Ja

Syntetmaterial

Ja

Tidsprogram

Ja

Ulluppfräschning

Ja

AI-tork

Nej

Allergi (torktumlare)

Nej

Uppfräschning av sängkläder

Nej

Stort föremål

Nej

Kalluft

Nej

Bomull

Ja

Bomull+

Nej

Skonsam

Ja

Uppfräschning av dunjacka

Nej

Ladda ned program

Nej

Täcke

Ja

Syntet

Nej

Jeans

Nej

Blandmaterial

Ja

Snabb 30min

Nej

Snabbtork

Nej

Torkhylla

Nej

Uppfräschning

Ja

Hudvård

Nej

Ångrengöring

Nej

Ångfräschning

Nej

Handdukar

Ja

Varmluft

Nej

Ylle

Nej

Träningskläder (Sportkläder)

Ja

Eco

Nej

Tidsbestämd torkning

Nej

Turbo torkning

Nej

KONTROLLSKÄRM

Fördröjningstimer

1-23 Timmar

Skärmtyp

Full Touch LCD

Visar dörrlås

Nej

Symbolindikator

18:88

FUNKTIONER

6 Motion DD

Nej

AI DD

Nej

Typ

Kondensortorktumlare (utan ventilering)

Självrengörande kondensator

Nej

Signal vid programslut

Nej

Dubbel torkning (EcoHybrid)

Nej

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Nej

Dubbelt luddfilter

Nej

Töm vatten indikator

Ja

Typ av värmekälla

Elektrisk värmepump

Invertermotor

Nej

Automatisk omstart

Nej

Inverter DirectDrive

Nej

Vändbar dörr

Nej

LoadSense

Nej

Sensor för torkning

Nej

Belysning i trumman

Ja

Justerbara ben

Ja

Utåtbuktande inre trumma

Nej

MÅTT & VIKT

Förpackningens mått (BxHxD mm)

640 x 880 x 640

Produktens djup med öppen dörr 90° (mm)

1 043

Produktmått (BxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 610

Vikt (kg)

48,0

Vikt inklusive förpackning (kg)

49,5

ENERGI

Energieffektivitetsklass (Torktumlare)

A++

PRODUKTFICHE (TORKTUMER)

Automatisk torktumlare

Ja

Belönats med ”EU Ecolabel Award”

Nej

Kondenseringseffektivitet

B

Varaktighet i påslaget läge (min)

N/A

Edry (kWh)

1,88

Edry1/2 (kWh)

1,10

Energiförbrukning per år (kWh)

235

Effektivitet vid kondensering (Full belastning)

81

Effektivitet vid kondensering (Halv belastning)

81

Ljudnivå (nivå på ljudstyrka) (dB)

65

Elförbrukning (W) – när maskin är avstängd

0,5

Elförbrukning (W) – när maskin är påslagen

1,0

Standard TorkProgram

Bomull, Skåptorrt

Tid (Min) - (Full maskin)

179

Tid (min) - (Delbelastning)

107

Viktad kondenseringseffektivitet (%)

81

Viktad programtid

138

EXTRA TILLVAL

Skrynkelreducering

Ja

Kondensorrengöring

Nej

Trumrengöring

Nej

Torrhetsnivå

4 Nivåer

Favorit

Nej

Mindre tid

Nej

Mer tid

Nej

Torkhylla

Nej

Tidsstyrd torkning

Ja

Wi-Fi

Nej

Ljud (På / Av)

Ja

Barnspärr

Ja

Förlängd sluttid

Nej

Belysning i trumman

Nej

Fjärrstart

Nej

Ångprogram

Nej

EAN-KOD

EAN-kod

8806084477651

SMART TEKONOLOGI

Smart Diagnosis

Nej

Smart parkoppling

Nej

Ladda ner program

Nej

Energiförbrukningskontroll

Nej

Fjärrstart och övervakning av program

Nej

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Nej

TILLVAL/TILLBEHÖR

Kit för tömningsslang

Ingår

Montering av torksställ

Nej

Staplingskit

Ingår ej

Kompatibel med LG TWINWash

Nej

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

filtillägg:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(RH80T2SP7RM)
filtillägg:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(RH80T2SP7RM)
filtillägg:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(RH80T2SP7RM)
MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

