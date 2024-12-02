Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
8 kg Tvättmaskin(Vit) - Steam, Energiklass A, 6 Motion DD, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
MEZ69313907 F4X1008NWH 24.5.8.pdf
Energiklass : SE
F4X1008NWH

8 kg Tvättmaskin(Vit) - Steam, Energiklass A, 6 Motion DD, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi

(3)
Front view
Den visar tvättmaskinens insida

Stilren med ny design

Lägg till en stilfull touch till varje interiör med vår nydesignade LG tvättmaskin.

*Produktbilder är endast för illustrativa syften och kan skilja sig från den faktiska produkten.

Genomtänkt designad

Den visar tvättmaskinens insida

Avtagbar topplatta

Designad för begränsade utrymmen

Det finns en 6 Motion DD-logotyp i mitten av en rund ström

6 Motion DD

Det optimala sättet att tvätta

Det finns tvättmaskinsmotor och 10 års garanti

10 års garanti

Tillförlitlighet garanterad

Den visar fiberns tyg och damm

Allergiprogram

Ånga bort dammkvalster

Avtagbar topplatta

Tillverkad för att passa även i trånga utrymmen

Perfekt för kompakta ytor, ta enkelt bort topphöljet för en sömlös, inbyggd look.

Den visar att den övre delen av tvättmaskinen kan tas bort och det kompakta området

*Produktbilder är endast för illustrativa syften och kan skilja sig från den faktiska produkten.

Snygg design

Höj kvaliteten på ditt hems interiör

Välj den tvättmaskin som matchar din inredning.

*Produktbilder är endast för illustrativa syften och kan skilja sig från den faktiska produkten.

6 Motion DD

Det optimala sättet att tvätta

Denna tvättmaskins Inverter Direct Drive™-motor kan skapa sex olika tvättrörelser, vilket ger dina tyger ordentlig skötsel och ultrarenhet.

*Produktbilder är endast för illustrativa syften och kan skilja sig från den faktiska produkten.

Steam™

Ånga bort allergener från dina tyger

Bär dina kläder med tillförsikt och vet att husdammskvalster och bakterier avlägsnas med ånga.

*Allergy Care-cykeln godkänd av BAF (British Allergy Foundation) minskar husdammskvalsterallergen.

Tub clean

Rengör insidan av tvättmaskinen

Håll en ren tvättmaskin och hygienisk tvätt.

Tvättmaskinens motor virvlar med vatten

*Produktbilder är endast för illustrativa syften och kan skilja sig från den faktiska produkten.

Smart Diagnosis™

 

Håll dig lugn och upptäck eventuella problem

Smart Diagnosis™ gör det enkelt att identifiera eventuella problem med tvättmaskinen.

Smart Diagnosis™

*Produktbilder är endast för illustrativa syften och kan skilja sig från den faktiska produkten.

*Funktionen kan ge olika tillgänglighet beroende på hur uppdaterat smarttelefonens program är.

Den har en tvättmaskinsmotor och logotyp på en svart porlande bakgrund

Ett decennium av sinnesfrid

LG erbjuder en omfattande 10-års garanti för Inverter Direct Drive™-motorn. 

*Den 10-åriga garantin gäller endast för Direct Drive-motorn. (endast del)

Uppgradera din tvättupplevelse med tvättmaskinens eleganta och enkla design

*Produktbilder är endast för illustrativa syften och kan skilja sig från den faktiska produkten.

Sammanfattning

Skriv ut

MÅTT

F4X1008NWHvv

Viktiga specifikationer

  • Maximal tvättkapacitet (kg)

    8

  • Produktmått (BxHxD mm)

    600x850x550

  • Centrifugeringshastighet (varvtal)

    1 350

  • ezDispense

    Nej

  • Ångprogram

    Ja

  • Skrynkelreducering

    Nej

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ja

Alla specifikationer

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Maskinens färg

    Essence White (blank)

  • Dörrtyp

    Rund dörr (ingen lucka)

KAPACITET

  • Maximal tvättkapacitet (kg)

    8

PROGRAM

  • Täcke

    Nej

  • Bomull

    Ja

  • Babykläder

    Nej

  • Allergi (tvättmaskin)

    Nej

  • Automatisk tvätt

    Nej

  • Sängkläder

    Nej

  • Kalltvätt

    Nej

  • Färgbevaring

    Nej

  • Bomull +

    Nej

  • Mörka Kläder

    Nej

  • Skonsam

    Ja

  • Ladda ned program

    Ja

  • Dunjacka

    Nej

  • Syntet

    Ja

  • Eco 40-60

    Ja

  • Fintvätt

    Nej

  • Hygien

    Nej

  • Intensiv 60

    Nej

  • Blandmaterial

    Ja

  • Utomhus

    Nej

  • Quick 14 (Snabb 14)

    Nej

  • Snabbtvätt 30min

    Ja

  • Snabbtvätt

    Nej

  • Snabbtvätt+tork

    Nej

  • Uppfräschning

    Nej

  • Sköljning+Centrifugering

    Nej

  • Tyst tvätt

    Nej

  • Hudvård

    Nej

  • Fållar och kragar på ärmar

    Nej

  • Endast centrifugering

    Nej

  • Sportkläder (Aktivkläder)

    Ja

  • Fläckborttagning

    Nej

  • Uppfräschning med ånga

    Nej

  • Rengöring av trumman

    Ja

  • TurboWash 39

    Nej

  • TurboWash 49

    Nej

  • TurboWash 59

    Nej

  • Tvätt+tork

    Nej

  • Ylle (Handtvätt/Ylletvätt)

    Ja

KONTROLLSKÄRM

  • Fördröjningstimer

    3–19 timmar

  • Skärmtyp

    Vred + Touchknappar & LCD+LED-skärm

  • Visar dörrlås

    Ja

  • Symbolindikator

    18:88

FUNKTIONER

  • 6 Motion DD

    Ja

  • AI DD

    Nej

  • Typ

    Frontmatad Tvättmaskin

  • Signal vid programslut

    Ja

  • Centum System

    Nej

  • Dubbel torkning

    Nej

  • Lägg till plagg

    Nej

  • ezDispense

    Nej

  • Automatisk omstart

    Nej

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Ja

  • System för skumkontroll

    Ja

  • LoadSense

    Ja

  • Ångprogram

    Ja

  • Belysning i trumman

    Nej

  • Steam+

    Nej

  • Justerbara ben

    Ja

  • Rostfri ståltrumma

    Ja

  • TurboWash360˚

    Nej

  • Utåtbuktande inre trumma

    Ja

  • Vibrationssensor

    Nej

  • Trumvalk

    Trumvalk av plast

  • Vattenanslutning (Varmt/Kallt)

    Endast kallvatten

  • Vattennivå

    Auto

  • TurboWash

    Nej

MÅTT & VIKT

  • Förpackningens mått (BxHxD mm)

    660x890x660

  • Produktmått (BxHxD mm)

    600x850x550

  • Vikt (kg)

    58,0

  • Vikt inklusive förpackning (kg)

    62,0

  • Produktens djup från baksida till lucka (D' mm)

    590

  • Produktens djup med luckan öppen 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1 030

ENERGI

  • Energieffektivitetsklass (Tvätt)

    A

EXTRA TILLVAL

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja

  • Lägg till plagg

    Ja

  • Ljud (På / Av)

    Nej

  • Barnspärr

    Ja

  • Förlängd sluttid

    Ja

  • Tvättmedelsnivå

    Nej

  • Belysning i trumman

    Nej

  • Förtvätt

    Ja

  • Fjärrstart

    Ja

  • Sköljning

    2 gånger

  • Sköljning + Centrifugering

    Ja

  • Sköljning+

    Nej

  • Sköljmedelsnivå

    Nej

  • Centrifugering

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/Ingen centrifugering

  • Ångprogram

    Nej

  • Temp.

    Kallt/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Trumrengöring

    Nej

  • TurboWash

    Nej

  • Tvätt

    Ja

  • Skrynkelreducering

    Nej

  • ColdWash

    Nej

  • ezDispense Munstyckesrengöring

    Nej

PRODUKTFICHE (TVÄTTOMGÅNG)

  • Energiförbrukning per 100 omgångar (kWh)

    48

  • Belönats med ”EU Ecolabel Award”

    Ja

  • Varaktighet i påslaget läge (min)

    5

  • Eco 40-60 (Full belastning)

    0,75

  • Eco 40-60 (Halv belastning)

    0,45

  • Eco 40-60 (Kvartsbelastning)

    0,189

  • Energieffektivitetsklass

    A

  • Centrifugeringshastighet (varvtal)

    1 350

  • Ljudnivå för centrifugering (nivå på ljudstyrka) (dB)

    75

  • Elförbrukning (W) – när maskin är avstängd

    0,5

  • Elförbrukning (W) – när maskin är påslagen

    0,5

  • Centrifugeringseffektivitet – Energiklass

    B

  • Centrifugeringseffektivitet – Fukthalt (%)

    53,9

  • Standardprogram (endast tvätt)

    Eco 40–60 40℃

  • Tid (Min) - (Full maskin)

    218

  • Tid (min) - (Halv belastning)

    168

  • Tid (min) - (Kvartsbelastning)

    163

  • Tvättkapacitet (kg)

    8

  • Vattenförbrukning per tvättcykel (ℓ)

    48

EAN-KOD

  • EAN-kod

    8806096097168

SMART TEKONOLOGI

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ja

  • Ladda ner program

    Ja

  • Energiförbrukningskontroll

    Ja

  • Fjärrstart och övervakning av program

    Ja

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ja

  • Trumrengöring (Tub Clean Coach)

    Ja

  • Smart parkoppling

    Ja

TILLVAL/TILLBEHÖR

  • Kompatibel med LG TWINWash

    Nej

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

