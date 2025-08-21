Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
13 kg Tvättmaskin(Essence White) - Energiklass A, LCD-vred, TurboWash360™, AI DD™, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
MEZ62224883 F4X7013TWS 25.1.8.pdf
Energiklass : SE
Produktinformationsblad

13 kg Tvättmaskin(Essence White) - Energiklass A, LCD-vred, TurboWash360™, AI DD™, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi

MEZ62224883 F4X7013TWS 25.1.8.pdf
Energiklass : SE
Produktinformationsblad

13 kg Tvättmaskin(Essence White) - Energiklass A, LCD-vred, TurboWash360™, AI DD™, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi

F4X7013TWS
13 kg Tvättmaskin(Essence White) - Energiklass A, LCD-vred, TurboWash360™, AI DD™, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
13 kg Tvättmaskin(Essence White) - Energiklass A, LCD-vred, TurboWash360™, AI DD™, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
13 kg Tvättmaskin(Essence White) - Energiklass A, LCD-vred, TurboWash360™, AI DD™, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
13 kg Tvättmaskin(Essence White) - Energiklass A, LCD-vred, TurboWash360™, AI DD™, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
13 kg Tvättmaskin(Essence White) - Energiklass A, LCD-vred, TurboWash360™, AI DD™, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
13 kg Tvättmaskin(Essence White) - Energiklass A, LCD-vred, TurboWash360™, AI DD™, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
13 kg Tvättmaskin(Essence White) - Energiklass A, LCD-vred, TurboWash360™, AI DD™, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
13 kg Tvättmaskin(Essence White) - Energiklass A, LCD-vred, TurboWash360™, AI DD™, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
13 kg Tvättmaskin(Essence White) - Energiklass A, LCD-vred, TurboWash360™, AI DD™, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
13 kg Tvättmaskin(Essence White) - Energiklass A, LCD-vred, TurboWash360™, AI DD™, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
13 kg Tvättmaskin(Essence White) - Energiklass A, LCD-vred, TurboWash360™, AI DD™, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
13 kg Tvättmaskin(Essence White) - Energiklass A, LCD-vred, TurboWash360™, AI DD™, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
13 kg Tvättmaskin(Essence White) - Energiklass A, LCD-vred, TurboWash360™, AI DD™, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
13 kg Tvättmaskin(Essence White) - Energiklass A, LCD-vred, TurboWash360™, AI DD™, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
13 kg Tvättmaskin(Essence White) - Energiklass A, LCD-vred, TurboWash360™, AI DD™, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
13 kg Tvättmaskin(Essence White) - Energiklass A, LCD-vred, TurboWash360™, AI DD™, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
13 kg Tvättmaskin(Essence White) - Energiklass A, LCD-vred, TurboWash360™, AI DD™, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
13 kg Tvättmaskin(Essence White) - Energiklass A, LCD-vred, TurboWash360™, AI DD™, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
13 kg Tvättmaskin(Essence White) - Energiklass A, LCD-vred, TurboWash360™, AI DD™, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
13 kg Tvättmaskin(Essence White) - Energiklass A, LCD-vred, TurboWash360™, AI DD™, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi

Huvudfunktioner

  • AI DD™ - Skonsammare tvätt för alla typer av plagg
  • TurboWash360™ - Tvätta rent på endast 39 minuter
  • Microplastic Care program - Hållbar tvätt med Mikroplast-programmet
  • Mer hållbar tvätt - A-40% effektivitet, optimerad teknik
  • ThinQ™ med Wi-Fi - Kontrollera din maskin från var som helst
Mer

En smartare tvätt för ett bättre liv

Minimalistisk design

Ett informativt LCD-vred för enklare användning

Tvätta med A-40 %

Spara på energikostnaderna och njut av imponerande tvättresultat

Mindre mikroplastavfall

Milda rörelser minskar friktionen under tvättar

Klädvård med AI

Deep-learning AI DD™ känner av tyget för en optimal klädvård.

Deep-learning AI DD™

Tvättning med optimerad rengöring och klädvård

AI Inverter DD™ känner av tyget och jämför resultatet med i inbyggda databasen med över 20 000 olika resultat för en optimal klädvård.

*Testat av Intertek i januari 2023.

*Al-Wash cykel med 3 kg belastning jämfört med bomullscykel (F4Y7RYW0W).

*Faktiska resultat kan variera beroende på kläder och miljö.

*AI-avkänning är inte aktiverat när alternativet Steam är valt.

TurboWash™360°

Noggrann rengöring på endast 39 minuter

Tack vare att TurboWash™360° använder fyra munstycken för att tvätta din tvätt kan du njuta av noggrant rengjorda kläder på mindre än 39 minuter, med en snabbare tvätt som inte kompromissar med tvättresultatet.

*Testat av Intertek, baserat på IEC 60456: utgåva 5.0.

TurboWash39 cykel med 5 kg IEC belastning jämfört med

Konventionell bomullscykel med TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W mot FC1450S2W).

*Faktiska resultat kan variera beroende på kläder och

miljö.

Microplastic Care program

Hållbar tvätt med Mikroplast-programmet

Sväng- och tumlingsrörelser minskar friktionen, vilket minskar mikroplastutsläppen med 60 %.

*Testat av Intertek i juli 2023. Microplastic Care-cykel med 3 kg belastning (100 % polyester träningsjacka) jämfört med Mixed Fabric-cykel (F4Y7EYPBW).

Jämföra genom att mäta mängden mikroplast som filtrerats genom ett 20㎛ filter.

*Faktiska resultat kan variera beroende på kläder och miljö.

Det finns grafer och energisparikoner bredvid tvättmaskinen.

Det finns grafer och energisparikoner bredvid tvättmaskinen.

Mer hållbar tvätt

A-40% effektivitet, optimerad teknik

Spara på elkostnaderna med tvättmaskiner som tvättar, sköljer och centrifugerar för optimal vatten- och energianvändning.

*40 % lägre i energieffektivitetsindexet jämfört med minimigränsen för energieffektivitetsklass A enligt EU-förordning 2019/2014

*Faktiska resultat kan variera beroende på kläder och miljö

LG ThinQ™

Smarta vitvaror

Anslut och kontrollera din maskin från var som helst

LG ThinQ™-appen låter dig ansluta till din tvättmaskin som aldrig förr. Starta din maskin med bara en knapptryckning.

Enkelt underhåll och övervakning

Oavsett om det är dagligt underhåll eller större uppgifter kan du enkelt övervaka din tvättmaskins energianvändning genom LG ThinQ™-appen.

Handsfree tvätt med röstassistent

Berätta för din smarta högtalare eller AI-assistent vad du behöver och låt din tvättmaskin ta hand om resten.

*Google och Google Home är varumärken som tillhör Google LLC.

*Amazon, Alexa, Echo och alla relaterade logotyper och rörliga märken är varumärken som tillhör Amazon.com, Inc eller dess dotterbolag.

*LG SmartThinQ döps nu om till LG ThinQ.

*Smarta funktioner och röstassistentprodukt kan variera beroende på land och modell. Kontakta din lokala återförsäljare eller LG för tillgänglighet.

*Röstaktiverad smart högtalarenhet ingår inte.

*Röststyrning aktiveras endast när tvättmaskinen är påslagen.

Flush Fit Design med platt front som gör maskinen perfekt för inbyggnad

Tvättmaskinen är inzoomad. Skärmen ändras och sidan av panelen visas och visar tre färger: vit, ljusgrå och mörkgrå.

*Relaterade bilder är endast för illustrativa syften och kan skilja sig från den faktiska produkten.

Optimerad tvätt

Program som är optimerade för dina tvättvanor

Njut av en enklare tvättning med färre olika moment. Din maskin kommer automatiskt att välja dina mest använda program och alternativ för tvättar skräddarsydda efter dina behov och vanor.

*Efter 10 tvättar är standardprogramvalet inställt på den mest använda programmet.

*När samma alternativ för ett visst program har valts tre gånger i följd, väljs de också automatiskt.

Steam™

Allergireducering med ånga

LG Steam™ ger kläder en djuprengöring, minskar dammkvalster och höjer komforten.

Barnet och mamman ligger på sängen.

*Allergiprogrammet är godkänt av BAF (British Allergy Foundation) för minskning av  husdammskvalsterallergener.

Smart Pairing™

Koppla samman tvättmaskin och torktumlare

Med Smart Pairing™ kan torktumlaren ta emot programinformation från din LG tvättmaskin (Wi-Fi) och ställer automatiskt in ett korrekt torkprogram för att ge dina kläder klädvården  de förtjänar.

*Båda maskinerna måste vara anslutna till ett stabilt Wi-Fi-nätverk och LG ThinQ™-appen på en kompatibel mobil enhet för att använda Smart Pairing™.

Det finns en tvättmaskin i utrymmet.

Minimalisk och stilren design

Den visar tvättmaskinen i detalj.

Användarvänlig design

Den visar i detalj insidan av tvättmaskinskärlet.

Hållbara material

Den visar tvättmaskinens utseende.

Hygienisk hållbarhet

*Testat av Intertek i juli 2013. Baktericid effekt för P.aeruginosa av rostfritt stål mot initial mängd på 12 dagar.

FAQ

Q.

Vad är tvättmaskinen i standardstorlek?

A.

Alla LG tvättmaskiner finns i standardhöjd och bredd. Djupet på LG tvättmaskiner kan

variera beroende på trumstorlek/kapacitet.

Standardmått är: bredd 600 mm x höjd 850 mm x djup 565-675 mm.

Q.

Vilket är det bästa kg för en tvättmaskin?

A.

LG rekommenderar en tvättmaskin med en trumkapacitet på 8–9 kg för ett medelstort hushåll. Överväg en större 11-13 kg modell för en stor familj eller om

 du genererar särskilt stora tvättmängder. Större modeller klarar även av ett täcke upp till king size. Kom ihåg att LG:s innovativa teknik betyder vår

 vitvaror kan erbjuda ökad kapacitet för samma storlek tvättmaskin.

Q.

Hur väljer jag en energieffektiv tvättmaskin?

A.

Kontrollera energimärkningen på din tvättmaskin för betyget A (bäst) till G (sämst). Vissa LG-tvättmaskiner har Triple A-klassificeringar* för energi, centrifugering och

bullernivåer. AI inom LG-maskiner gör det också möjligt för dig att dra nytta av de mest lämpliga tvättrörelserna för din tvättmängd, och därmed behålla energin

förbrukningen till ett minimum.

 

*LG internt labbtest baserat på EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 med F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energi-, Cetrifugering- och Ljudnivå-klasserna är enligt EU 2019/2014. 3) Resultatet

kan bero på användningsmiljön.

Q.

Hur kan jag välja rätt tvättprogram?

A.

Allmänt sett bör du konsultera skötseletiketten på dina kläder och välja den matchande tvätprogram på din maskin. LG tvättmaskiner med AI DD

funktionen väger sedan automatiskt din tvätt och känner av mjukhet för att bestämma ett optimalt tvättmönster och justera tvättrörelserna

under tvätten i enlighet därmed. Om du länkar ihop din LG tvättmaskin och torktumlare kan de samarbeta för att säkerställa att rätt program väljs

automatiskt.

Q.

Hur kan jag minska ljudet från min tvättmaskin?

A.

En självklar början skulle vara att köpa en LG tvättmaskin som har Triple A-klassificering* för energi, centrifugering och ljudnivåer. Innovativ LG DirectDrive™

Motorteknik minskar antalet rörliga delar inuti din apparat, vilket minskar ljudet som genereras

(samt förlänger dess livslängd på grund av mindre slitage).

När du installerar din tvättmaskin, se till att den står på ett plant underlag och kontrollera den regelbundet. En obalanserad maskin kan röra sig eller vibrera som kan ge en ökad ljudeffekt. Att placera antivibrationsdynor under din tvättmaskin kan också hjälpa till att minska buller.

 

*LG internt labbtest baserat på EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 med F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energi-, Centrifugering- och Ljudnivå-klasserna är enligt EU 2019/2014. 3)

Resultatet kan bero på användningsmiljön.

Q.

Hur gynnar Deep-learning AI DD™ min tvätt?

A.

LG:s djupinlärande AI DD™-maskiner använder smart teknik för att individuellt analysera vikten och tygtypen på din tvätt. Resultatet? Automatisk rörelseoptimering av din maskin resulterar i förbättrat klädvård, vilket gör att dina kläder ser bättre ut längre. DirectDrive™-motorer

leverera 6-rörelses teknologi för en effektiv tvätt med färre rörliga delar, vilket ger en längre hållbarhet, mer energieffektiv maskin.

Q.

Vad är LG Quick Wash-funktionen?

A.

LG:s snabba TurboWash™ 360˚-teknik ger noggrant rengjorda kläder på bara 39 minuter, med en tvätt som är skräddarsydd efter dina klädbehov.

3D Multi Spray sprutar vattenstrålar från alla vinklar medan den intelligenta växelriktarpumpen styr kraften i vattensprayen – kombinerar för att uppnå

en optimal balans mellan spraykraft, tvättmedel och cykelrörelse som sparar din dyrbara tid utan att kompromissa med tvättkvalitet eller tygvård.

Det är snabbtvätt som ger en perfekt rengöring på rekordtid.

Q.

Vad kan en smart tvättmaskin göra?

A.

LG:s tvättmaskiner använder artificiell intelligens för att optimera tvättrörelser för varje belastning. Djup inlärning baserad på intelligens från tusentals

av stora datatvätthändelser gör att tvättmaskinen automatiskt känner av tygets egenskaper som vikt och mjukhet.

Resultatet? 10 %* bättre klädvård så att dina kläder ser bättre ut längre. LG:s WiFi-aktiverade smarta tvättmaskiner kan också nås

och styrs av röstigenkänning eller från LG ThinQ™-appen på din smartphone, som ansluts till din smarta tvättmaskin var du än är. Fjärrstarta

din maskin med antingen en knapptryckning eller röstassistentkontroll, få ett meddelande när en tvätt är klar, utför felsökning

Smart diagnos och ladda ner skräddarsydda förinställda program – allt via ThinQ™-appen.

 

* Testad av Intertek i januari 2023.

Al Wash  med 3 kg belastning jämfört med bomullscykel (F4Y7RYW0W). Resultaten kan vara olika beroende på kläder och miljö.

* AI-avkänning är inte aktiverat när alternativet Steam är valt.

Q.

Vad är ångfunktionen i LG tvättmaskin?

A.

LG:s egenutvecklade Steam™-teknologi (på utvalda modeller) hanterar effektivt allergener. Allergy Care-funktionen ångar kläder i början av tvätten

för att lossa fibrer och lösa upp allergener, inklusive pollen och dammkvalster.

Q.

Hur fungerar autodoseringsfunktionen?

A.

LG ezDispense™ autodoseringssystem låter dig fylla på diskmedelsbehållaren och lämna tvättmaskinen för att göra jobbet.

Tekniken i apparaten känner av vikten på din tvätt och fyller automatiskt på exakt rätt mängd tvättmedel varje gång. Det tar bort risken

av överdosering, sparar tid och förlänger livslängden på dina kläder.  Tvättmedels- och sköljmedelsfack rymmer tillsammans upp till 35 doser rengöringskraft. Stäng helt enkelt dörren och tryck på start!

Q.

Finns tvättmaskiner i olika färger?

A.

LG erbjuder flera olika färgalternativ för att säkerställa att du kan hitta en tvättmaskin som antingen matchar befintliga apparater eller som passar din smak.  Välj från följande urval av färger: klassisk vit, svart stål eller grafit.

Skriv ut

Viktiga specifikationer

  • Maximal tvättkapacitet (kg)

    13

  • Produktmått (BxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 615

  • Centrifugeringshastighet (varvtal)

    1 350

  • ezDispense

    Nej

  • Ångprogram

    Ja

  • Skrynkelreducering

    Nej

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ja

Alla specifikationer

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Maskinens färg

    Essence White (blank)

  • Dörrtyp

    Svarttonad lucka av härdat glas

KAPACITET

  • Maximal tvättkapacitet (kg)

    13

PROGRAM

  • Täcke

    Ja

  • Bomull

    Ja

  • Ångprogram för babykläder

    Ja

  • AI Tvätt

    Ja

  • Allergi (tvättmaskin)

    Ja

  • Automatisk tvätt

    Nej

  • Sängkläder

    Ja

  • Kalltvätt

    Ja

  • Färgbevaring

    Nej

  • Bomull +

    Nej

  • Mörka Kläder

    Nej

  • Skonsam

    Ja

  • Dunjacka

    Ja

  • Syntet

    Ja

  • Eco 40-60

    Ja

  • Fintvätt

    Nej

  • Hygien

    Nej

  • Intensiv 60

    Nej

  • Blandmaterial

    Ja

  • Utomhus

    Nej

  • Quick 14 (Snabb 14)

    Ja

  • Snabbtvätt 30min

    Nej

  • Snabbtvätt

    Nej

  • Snabbtvätt+tork

    Nej

  • Uppfräschning

    Nej

  • Sköljning+Centrifugering

    Ja

  • Tyst tvätt

    Ja

  • Hudvård

    Nej

  • Fållar och kragar på ärmar

    Ja

  • Endast centrifugering

    Ja

  • Sportkläder (Aktivkläder)

    Ja

  • Fläckborttagning

    Nej

  • Uppfräschning med ånga

    Nej

  • Rengöring av trumman

    Ja

  • TurboWash 39

    Ja

  • TurboWash 49

    Nej

  • TurboWash 59

    Nej

  • Tvätt+tork

    Nej

  • Ylle (Handtvätt/Ylletvätt)

    Ja

KONTROLLSKÄRM

  • Fördröjningstimer

    3–19 timmar

  • Skärmtyp

    Vred + Touchknappar & LCD+LED-skärm

  • Visar dörrlås

    Ja

  • Symbolindikator

    LCD

FUNKTIONER

  • 6 Motion DD

    Ja

  • AI DD

    Ja

  • Typ

    Frontmatad Tvättmaskin

  • Signal vid programslut

    Ja

  • Centum System

    Nej

  • Lägg till plagg

    Ja

  • ezDispense

    Nej

  • Automatisk omstart

    Ja

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Ja

  • System för skumkontroll

    Ja

  • LoadSense

    Ja

  • Ångprogram

    Ja

  • Belysning i trumman

    Nej

  • Steam+

    Nej

  • Justerbara ben

    Ja

  • Rostfri ståltrumma

    Ja

  • TurboWash360˚

    Ja

  • Utåtbuktande inre trumma

    Ja

  • Vibrationssensor

    Ja

  • Trumvalk

    Smal trumvalk i rostfritt stål

  • Vattenanslutning (Varmt/Kallt)

    Endast kallvatten

  • Vattennivå

    Auto

  • Valbar maximal centrifugeringshastighet (RPM)

    1400

MÅTT & VIKT

  • Förpackningens mått (BxHxD mm)

    660x890x705

  • Produktmått (BxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 615

  • Vikt (kg)

    73,0

  • Vikt inklusive förpackning (kg)

    77,0

  • Produktens djup från baksida till lucka (D' mm)

    655

  • Produktens djup med luckan öppen 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1 145

ENERGI

  • Energieffektivitetsklass (Tvätt)

    A

EXTRA TILLVAL

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja

  • Lägg till plagg

    Ja

  • Ljud (På / Av)

    Ja

  • Barnspärr

    Ja

  • Förlängd sluttid

    Ja

  • Tvättmedelsnivå

    Nej

  • Belysning i trumman

    Nej

  • Förtvätt

    Ja

  • Fjärrstart

    Ja

  • Sköljning

    Skölj+ och stopp / Skölj och stopp / Skölj++ / Skölj+ / Standard / Nej

  • Sköljning + Centrifugering

    Ja

  • Sköljning+

    Ja

  • Sköljmedelsnivå

    Nej

  • Centrifugering

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/Ingen centrifugering

  • Ångprogram

    Ja

  • Temp.

    Kallt/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Trumrengöring

    Ja

  • TurboWash

    Ja

  • Tvätt

    Ja

  • Skrynkelreducering

    Nej

  • ColdWash

    Nej

  • ezDispense Munstyckesrengöring

    Nej

PRODUKTFICHE (TVÄTTOMGÅNG)

  • Energiförbrukning per 100 omgångar (kWh)

    33

  • Belönats med ”EU Ecolabel Award”

    Ja

  • Varaktighet i påslaget läge (min)

    5

  • Eco 40-60 (Full belastning)

    0,800

  • Eco 40-60 (Halv belastning)

    0,370

  • Eco 40-60 (Kvartsbelastning)

    0,176

  • Energieffektivitetsklass

    A

  • Centrifugeringshastighet (varvtal)

    1 350

  • Ljudnivå för centrifugering (nivå på ljudstyrka) (dB)

    71

  • Elförbrukning (W) – när maskin är avstängd

    0,5

  • Elförbrukning (W) – när maskin är påslagen

    2,0

  • Centrifugeringseffektivitet – Energiklass

    B

  • Centrifugeringseffektivitet – Fukthalt (%)

    53,9

  • Standardprogram (endast tvätt)

    Eco 40-60

  • Tid (Min) - (Full maskin)

    240

  • Tid (min) - (Halv belastning)

    180

  • Tid (min) - (Kvartsbelastning)

    130

  • Tvättkapacitet (kg)

    13

  • Vattenförbrukning per tvättcykel (ℓ)

    46

EAN-KOD

  • EAN-kod

    8806096098363

SMART TEKONOLOGI

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ja

  • Ladda ner program

    Ja

  • Energiförbrukningskontroll

    Ja

  • Fjärrstart och övervakning av program

    Ja

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ja

  • Trumrengöring (Tub Clean Coach)

    Ja

  • Smart parkoppling

    Ja

TILLVAL/TILLBEHÖR

  • Kompatibel med LG TWINWash

    Nej

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

Det säger andra

Våra rekommendationer

Hitta en butik nära dig

Upplev den här produkten nära dig.
Delbetala med Klarna
Betala för dina LG produkter tryggt med Klarna! Nu med 0% ränta upp till 12 månader för ordrar från 9 990 kr och uppåt.
Så här fungerar det
  • 1. Shoppa smidigare
    Köp det du älskar med Klarna. Det är precis som shopping ska vara – enkelt, säkert och roligt
  • 2. Dela upp
    Betala lite då och då. Genom att dela upp din betalning kan du köpa nu och sprida dina kostnader upp till 36 månader. Nu med 0% ränta upp till 12 månader, för ordrar från 9 990 kr och uppåt
  • 3. Betala senare
    Betala inom 30 dagar. Få din order och betala bara för det du väljer att behålla, utan räntor eller avgifter.
Observera att det kan förekomma små avvikelser i beräkningen av månadskostnaden och den totala kostnaden.Det slutliga beloppet visas på Klarnas webbplats när du slutför köpet.
Representativt exempel

För ett representativt exempel vid ett kreditköp på 12 000 kronor och 12 månader räntefritt är räntan 0 %, månatlig administrationsavgift 0 kronor och en uppläggningsavgift på 0 kronor tillkommer. Den effektiva räntan blir 0% och totalt att betala 12 000 kronor.

Att låna kostar pengar!

Om du inte kan betala tillbaka skulden i tid riskerar du en betalningsanmärkning. Det kan leda till svårigheter att få hyra bostad, teckna abonnemang och få nya lån. För stöd, vänd dig till budget- och skuldrådgivningen i din kommun. Kontaktuppgifter finns på konsumentverket.se

 