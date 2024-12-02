We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Blu-ray spelare med 3D och HDMI 1.4
Alla specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Produkttyp
Blu-ray Player
-
Blu-ray Disc-uppspelning
Ja
SPELBAR SKIVA
-
BD-ROM
Ja
-
BD-R
Ja
-
BD-RE
Ja
-
DVD (PAL)
Ja
-
DVD (NTSC)
Ja
-
LJUD-CD
Ja
-
CD-R/-RW
Ja
INTERAKTIVT INNEHÅLL
-
BD ROM Profile
2.0 profile
FUNKTIONER FÖR
-
3D
Ja
-
WiFi
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
USB-uppspelning
Ja
-
Uppspelning från extern hårddisk
Ja
-
1080p ut
Ja
-
1080p-uppskalning
Ja
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
