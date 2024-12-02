We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Portabel DVD-spelare och fotoram
Alla specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Produkttyp
Portable DVD player
-
Blu-ray Disc-uppspelning
Nej
-
DVD inspelare
Nej
-
Uppskalning till full HD
Nej
-
VHS-funktioner
Nej
TUNER SYSTEM
-
Video-DAC
6 DAC 12 bit
-
Audio-DAC
192KHZ/24bit
SPELBAR SKIVA
-
DVD (PAL)
Ja
-
DVD (NTSC)
Ja
-
LJUD-CD
Ja
-
CD-R/-RW
Ja
-
DVD-R/-RW (Videoläge)
Ja
-
DVD+R/+RW
Ja
-
DVD+R (dubbel)
Ja
-
DVD-RAM
Nej
-
DVD-RW (VR-läge)
Ja
-
VCD/SVCD
Ja
AV-FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG4
Ja
-
Audio (Bitstream) – WMA
Nej
-
Audio (avkodning) – Dolby Digital
Nej
-
Audio (avkodning) – WMA
Nej
FUNKTIONER FÖR
-
Minne för senaste läge
Nej
-
1080p-uppskalning
Nej
-
Simplink
Nej
-
Automatisk dimmer
Ja
-
Återgå
Ja
-
Barnlås
Ja
FRONTPANEL
-
S-Video-ingång
Nej
-
USB
Ja
BAKPANEL
-
Dolby Digital 5.1 utkanal
Nej
-
Videoutgång – S-Video
Nej
TILLBEHÖR
-
A/V-RCA-kabel
Ja
-
Scartkabel
Nej
-
HDMI-kabel
Nej
