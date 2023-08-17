We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Expanding to serve enterprise customers
LG has a solid presence in B2C fields, such as home appliance and home entertainment. To support future growth in the B2B market, we are constantly developing our B2B portfolio, to prepare for changes in the industry as well as customers' needs.
Sustainable global partnership
LG Electronics has a strong global network. We have manufacturing and production plants, sales offices, and research and development facilities in 132 global operations.