Frequently asked questions

Find answers to your questions through our FAQ. 

Q.
How to sign-up as LG membership?
A.

Click on 'Join us' and create an account with us by completing few basic information. A verification code will be sent to you via your email address, for verification purpose.

 

Should you need more assistance, you can always contact us via Chatbot within LG.com/sg
Q.
What are the benefits of joining as LG member?
A.

1. $10 Welcome Coupon

2. Up to $150 OFF Purchase Coupon (depending on your products purchased)

3. Membership Discounts valid during our promotion event period

4. Free delivery for all purchases on LG.com/sg

5. Free installation and free disposal of all bulky items (such as TV, Monitors, Washing Machines, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Stylers.)

6. Receive notifications about offers and latest promotions for LG products

 

For terms & conditions, kindly visit https://www.lg.com/sg/membership
Q.
Do I have to create an account to purchase via LG.com?
A.

No, you can make a purchase as a guest without creating a LG.com/sg account.

 

It is important that you provide a valid email address, as you will be asked to log in during the purchase process. You will receive important details about your purchase via this email address - for instance your order confirmation, order progress status and order tracking information, such as dispatch noifications.

We would highly recommend you to create an account and join us as a LG Member, as we have a range of amazing member-only benefits on LG.com (such as Welcome Coupon, Purchase Coupon and additional discount during our promotion events)
Q.
Why did my coupon disappear?
A.

Rest assured that this will only occur when payment is not completed upon using the coupon.

 

Kindly please await 45mins - 1hour for the coupons to be reflected to your LG account. 

Furthermore, you may find your coupons at https://www.lg.com/sg/my-lg/
Q.
Can I redeem the Free Gifts? How?
A.

Yes! You are able to redeem the respective free gifts that are entitled.

However, this does not apply to display set, trade, corporate, and staff purchase.

 

For customers who placed an order online, please bring along the following documents to redemption center:

1. Tax Invoice or Delivery Order, and

2. A picture of the product serial number, found on carton box or the actual product

 

You may also find out more promotion related informations on https://www.lg.com/sg/promotion/
Q.
How do I reset my password?
A.

1. Click on the 'person' icon at the top right corner

2. Click on 'Log-in/Sign-Up'

3. Click on 'Forgot Password' (https://www.lg.com/sg/my-lg/forgot-password/)

4. Enter you email address to reset your password.

 

*Please enter your e-mail address to get the link for changing password.

*In case you turned back to this page because of no received mail, please check your spam box.

*If you can't find the mail in the spam box, please enter your e-mail address again.

 

5. You will receive an email with a password reset link

6. Click the link in your email and follow the on-screen instruction to reset your password

7. You will recieve an email notification that you have successfully reset your password
Q.
How do I update my account details or information?
A.

1. Sign in to your member account 

2. Click on the 'person' icon at the top right and go to "My Account" (https://www.lg.com/sg/my-account/)

2. Click on your Account Name under Profile section

3. Update your information, then click the 'Save' button
Q.
How do I place an order on LG online shop?
A.

Make a purchase on the LG Online Shop in 5 simple steps!

 

 1. Add to Cart:

 Select the product you want to buy on the relevant product information page and click the "Add to Cart" button. You can continue shopping after adding a product to your cart.

 *Select your required installation and disposal service for bulky products (such as TV, Monitors, Washing machines, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Stylers.)

 

 2. Check Out:

 When you are done shopping, click on "Your Basket" and click "Go to Checkout" then click "Place Order"

 

 3. Discount Coupon:

 Either Sign In / Sign up as member to enjoy discount. Enter a valid promotion code if you have any.

 *If you do not have a LG account, you may proceed to continue as guest with limited discount coupons.

 

 4. Delivery:

 Enter your shipping information for delivery.

 *Delivery is only available in mainland Singapore except for remote or restricted zones.

 

 5. Payment & Order Confirmation:

 Enter your payment information, click on "Next" to pay and place your order. Upon payment completion, an order confirmation email will be sent to your registered email address.

 *Mode of payment: Debit/Visa / Amex Cards (Debit/Credit), Paynow, Googlepay, and Grabpay.
Q.
Can I check out my order as a guest on LG online shop and how?
A.

Yes. You can complete your purchase with guest account.

 

At the checkout page, select "Continue as Guest".

Please ensure that you provide a valid email address as your order confirmation will be sent to this email. This email will also be used to check on your order status and recieve dispatch notifications.

 

We would strongly recommend you to create an account and join us as a LG Member. We have a range of amazing member-only benefits on LG.com/sg such as Welcome Coupon, Purchased Coupon and additional discount during our promotion events.

 

Find out more in our membership program.

 

For more information, kindly visit https://www.lg.com/sg/membership/
Q.
How can I confirm my order has been successful?
A.

You will receive an order confirmation email for successful order transactions. Please check your junk email or spam folder. Alternatively, log in to your LG account to view order summary. Otherwise, please contact us via chatbot within LG.com/sg.
Q.
What should I do if I'm having trouble placing an order?
A.

For any assistance, please contact us via Chatbot and chat with our service agent

 

 Our operating hours are as follows:

 Mon~Fri: 8.30am~6pm

 Sat: 8.30am~12pm 

 Sun / PH: Closed

 

 Our agents will be ready to attend to any your request regarding your orders.
Q.
How to obtain my purchased invoice?
A.

Once your product is delivered, you will receive an order confirmation email notification upon successful payment. An official invoice will be sent to your email address.

 

For further assistance, you can always contact us via Chatbot within LG.com.sg.
Q.
Can I cancel my order after making a purchase and how?
A.

Upon your completing your purchase on LG.com/sg, you can cancel your order with the following steps

 

 1. If the product is not prepared for delivery:

- Go to your account

- Go to "My Orders" (https://www.lg.com/sg/my-account/order-list/)

- Click on the "Cancel Order" button

 

2. If the product is prepared for delivery:

- Notify us via our Chatbot within LG.com/sg

- Our agents will assist you on the cancellation request

- You will be notified via email on the cancellation and refund

 

 *Kindly take note: Once the product is under preparation and has been picked by our warehouse, the cancellation button will not be available. For further assistance, please contact us via Chatbot within LG.com/sg
Q.
How do I compare the product models I'm interest in?
A.

Select the 'Compare' function under the product page.

You can edit your comparsion models in Comparision Results page.

 

*You are able to compare up to 4 models
Q.
What if the item I want is out of stock. Can I still place an order, so that I receive the item when it’s back in stock?
A.

No, you are unable to place an order if the item is out of stock

However, you could place an order once the item is restocked.

 

1. Click on 'Get stock alert'

2. Key in the desired email address to receive restock email notification, click on 'OK' button

3. You will recieve an email alert once the item is restocked.

 

Should you need more assistance, you can always contact us via Chatbot within LG.com/sg.
Q.
How do I apply promo codes on my order?
A.

At the 'Checkout' page, enter the code into the “Promo Code” field.

 

For the coupons that you already have, you may select it in "Select Coupon" selection
Q.
Can I make a purchase over the phone?
A.

We apologise that ordering products over the phone is not possible.

 

Should you need more assistance, you can always contact us via Chatbot within LG.com/sg
Q.
How do I know when my purchase will arrive?
A.

You will be receiving email notification, at every stage of your purchase journey:

 

 1. Upon receiving notification that the product has been picked and packed by our warehouse, you should be expecting to receive your product within 3-5 working days.

 2. For non-installation products, you will be receiving an SMS from our logistic vendor one day before delivery. On the day of delivery, we would also send another reminder and tracking link via SMS. 

 3. For products that require installation, we would call you on the same day where product is picked to arrange an appointment with you. We will also send a reminder SMS 1 day before delivery and on actual day.
Q.
What are the available delivery slots and timings?
A.

Our delivery services are available from Monday to Saturday, 11am to 8pm, except Public Holidays.

We do not provide any delivery services on Sundays.

 

You may choose your desired delivery time slots either 11am - 3pm or 4pm - 8pm, subjected to availability.

Do arrange your desired delivery slot with our friendly logistic partner!
Q.
What online payment methods do we accept?
A.

Debit/Visa / Amex Cards (Debit/Credit), Paynow, Googlepay, and Grabpay.
Q.
How do I track my order?
A.

1. Go to LG.com/sg > Support > Order Support > Track My Order (https://www.lg.com/sg/support/order-support/track-my-order/)

2. Input your Order Number & Email address respectively

3. Click on the 'Submit' button

 

If you are a LG Member, you may also view your order details at "My Orders" (https://www.lg.com/sg/my-account/order-list/).
Q.
Can I amend the delivery address for my order?
A.

We recommend you to contact us via Chatbot within LG.com/sg ASAP if you require an address change for your order. Whilst we make every effort to change a delivery address after purchase, we cannot make any guarantees.
Q.
How long is the refund?
A.

You should receive an email notification upon successful cancellation or return process. 

 

Afterwhich, the refund will credit back to your payment account should be within 10~14 business days (depending on your issuing bank)
Q.
What is LG's return/change of mind policy?
A.

You may return Products at any time within fourteen (14) days, beginning on the day you purchase the Products.

However, you are need to meet the following requirements:

 

1. Within 14 days or purchase from the LG Online Shop you contact us via Chatbot within LG.com/sg to lodge your request for a 'Change of Mind' return;

2. Product is unused and product packaging is unopened and packing seal is intact.

3. Packaging of product is not damaged.

 

We are sorry that we would not accept any return for used or opened product.

 

Upon receiving your request, our agent will assist you on the collection and the refund of the product.
Q.
What if I received a faulty product?
A.

If you encounter situation where you receive a product that is faulty or not working, kindly please contact us via Chatbot within LG.com/sg.

Upon receiving your request, we will assigned our technical support specialist to check and diagnose your product.
Q.
Where can I find LG warranty information?
A.

Go to LG.com/sg > Support >  Product Support > Warranty Information

(https://www.lg.com/sg/support/warranty-terms/)
Q.
What is LG's installation coverage?
A.

Depending on the purchase product, we offer different installation coverage.

 We are offering free basic installation for TVs, Washing machines, Refrigerators. Dishwasher, Stylers, Monitors, Air Purifiers, and micorwave ovens.

 

 Free Basic installation includes:

 a) Connecting the product to Local Wifi Network (If product has built-in Wifi)

 b) Connecting the product to power unit

 c) Shift product to desired location (required by Customer)

 d) Installation of washing machine does not include making modification of the tap and drainage pipes

 e) Installation of washing machine and Dishwasher and refrigerator (Plumbing Type) include connecting product to water inlet.

 d) Installation of TVs includes either setting up the TV on your assigned TV console or wall mount at your desired location.

e) Installation of monitor stand on table top 

 

 Should you have other installation requirements, charges may apply. Kindly please share any special request when our logistics partner contact you during the appointment phase.

 

For more assistance, you can always contact us via Chatbot within LG.com/sg.
Q.
What is the LG's delivery coverage?
A.

We can only be delivered to addresses within mainland Singapore to which LG’s third party delivery partner delivers. We may not be able to do deliveries in areas with security restrictions such as but not limited to army camps, immigrations areas, Changi Airport and off-shore islands. You will be contacted by our logistics partner in the event such situation arise.
Q.
If I need support regards to my order, how can I contact LG?
A.

Should you need any assistance regards to your order, you can contact us via Chatbot and chat with our service agent

 

 Our operating hours are as follows:

 Mon~Fri: 8.30am~6pm

 Sat: 8.30am~12pm 

 Sun / PH: Closed

 

 Our agents will be ready to attend to any your request regarding your orders.
Q.
How do I request a repair service?
A.

Go to the Support > Product Support > Request repair (https://www.lg.com/sg/support/product-support/repair-request/

 

Upon successful request, you will receive an SMS with the Receipt Number. 
Q.
How do I track the status of my repair service?
A.

You can always contact us via Chatbot within LG.com/sg or enquire at our after-sales dedicated hotline during operating hour for assistance (https://wa.me/65120555).

 

Please prepare the contact number used to schedule repair appointment.

Contact us