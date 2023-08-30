Frequently asked questions

Depending on the purchase product, we offer different installation coverage.

We are offering free basic installation for TVs, Washing machines, Refrigerators. Dishwasher, Stylers, Monitors, Air Purifiers, and micorwave ovens.

Free Basic installation includes:

a) Connecting the product to Local Wifi Network (If product has built-in Wifi)

b) Connecting the product to power unit

c) Shift product to desired location (required by Customer)

d) Installation of washing machine does not include making modification of the tap and drainage pipes

e) Installation of washing machine and Dishwasher and refrigerator (Plumbing Type) include connecting product to water inlet.

d) Installation of TVs includes either setting up the TV on your assigned TV console or wall mount at your desired location.

e) Installation of monitor stand on table top

Should you have other installation requirements, charges may apply. Kindly please share any special request when our logistics partner contact you during the appointment phase.

For more assistance, you can always contact us via Chatbot within LG.com/sg.