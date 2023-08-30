About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Sustainability

Discover LG’s commitment to practicing sustainability and stories for a better future for all.

image of sunset right at the top of the valley

You are linking to a website outside the control of Singapore which is intended for international viewing. The information contained in this website may not apply in Singapore. You should refer to and rely on the marketing and informational materials distributed in your home country. This website also contains "forward-looking statements;" that is, statements related to future, not past, events. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. These uncertainties may cause LG's actual future results to be materially different from those expressed in the forward-looking statements on this website.

Agree

 

 

Global LG

Sustainability

Investor Relations