Life’s good when you become an LG member

1 Welcome Coupon

When you join as a new Member on LG.com/sg, one $10 discount Couponis issued. Coupon to be redeemed on the LG online store by applying it to cart. Couponis only valid for products enabled for purchase online on LG.com/sg. The validity of this coupon is within 93 days(=within 3 months) from sign up. Condition of using welcome coupon: $10 (Lump Sum) with no min. spend.

2 Purchase Coupon

Purchase Coupon is only valid for products enabled for purchase online on LG.com/sg.

When you log in as a member in LG.com/sg, purchase coupon will be automatically applied to your cart when you check out.

Condition of using the Purchase Coupon: $30 (lump sum) with $500~<$1000 spent, or $80 (lump sum) with $1000 ~ <$1500 spent, or $150 (lump sum) with $1500 and above spend.

3 Membership Discount

Receive a 3% membership discount for LG.com/sg orders. This is valid until the LG membership policy is maintained. This benefit is available only for promotion event period.

4 Newsletter

Only available to members who have agreed to receive marketing communications.

5 Free Delivery

For all LG.com orders. Products can only be delivered within Mainland Singapore.

Products can only be delivered to addresses within Mainland Singapore to which LG’s third party delivery agent delivers. We may not be able to do deliveries in areas with security restrictions such as but not limited to army camps, immigrations areas, Changi Airport and off-shore islands. Delivery of the products does not include installation unless expressly otherwise specified.

6 Free Installation

For purchase of any TV, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Styler, Dishwasher, selected Monitor (any monitor above 35-inch and all Ergo monitors), Microwave Oven (MJ3965 only) and Air Solutions (AS10GDWH0), you are entitled to free installation. Wall mount for all TVs is free of charge. Free Installation service scope: connect to power supply, Connection to local wifi network, connection to water inlet (Washing machine, Refrigerator and Dishwasher).

7 Free Return

Free return of products within 14 days from invoice date (delivery date). Returned product must be unopened and in original seal.

8 Free Disposal

For the purchase of TV, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Styler, and Dishwasher, you are entitled to free disposal.