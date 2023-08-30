We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Learn more about LG WashTower™
LG’s streamlined designed washing machines come in various colours with user-friendly control panels, as well as the options and performance you need. LG’s line of washing machines offer innovative features including: varied capacities: Whatever size you are looking for, LG has the washing machine to fit your lifestyle and laundry loads. 6 Motion technology: combines up to six different wash motions for the ultimate cleaning technology. Direct drive motors: LG washing machines feature fewer moving parts creating a longer-lasting product. The direct drive motor is coupled with a 5-year warranty for ultimate purchasing peace of mind. TurboWash™ technology: LG’s revolutionary TurboWash™ technology offers the industry’s fastest cycle times by saving you 20 minutes on each cycle. For enhanced cleaning and superior performance, browse LG’s selection of innovative washing machines designed with you in mind. LG washing machines offer innovative features like TurboWash™ and 6 Motion technology—providing the latest in cutting-edge technology and innovation with the dependability you have to come to expect. Browse LG washing machines and all of our innovative home appliances, including our entire collection of washer dryers, tumble dryers and more and see how we are making life good.
