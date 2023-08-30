We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Learn more about LG Object Collection all-in-one vacuum towers
Get a vacuum cleaner unlike any other. The LG Objet Collection all-In-one vacuum tower not only tackles tough jobs, it makes the job easier thanks to the powerful tower that empties your dust bin after every use. With its sleek design it looks amazing and performs even better. Explore more about our stylish vacuum tower and discover our objet range designer home appliances that blend seamlessly with your home to create visual harmony.
