LG’s innovative home cooling solutions allow you enjoy crisp breezes during the hottest days of the year. Featuring eco-friendly innovations, energy saving solutions and state-of-the-art features, our inverter air conditioners are designed to last year after year. Explore the latest innovations in LG products and discover the many ways we’re working to make life good. Discover the benefits of LG single-split inverter air conditioning units. Some features include:Save up to 60% More Energy: When the indoor temperature reaches your desired level, LG’s inverter aircon technology can operate the compressor at a low speed and maintain the desired temperature, thus saving you money on energy costs.Virus Safe Filter: Presence of various types of allergens in the air are completely broken down and de-activated by organic and inorganic binder in Virus Safe FilterTriple Filter: LG’s specially-designed Triple Filter on our split aircons neutralizes foul odours and hazardous VOCs (Volatile Organic Chemical), creating a more comfortable environment. Stench such as smoke and chemical substances such as a smell of fresh paint are removed.Auto Clean: With Auto Clean, LG inverter air conditioners are blow-dried effortlessly at a touch of the button, to prevent molds and bacteria from breeding. It will eliminate air conditioners' odours and save you from frequent cleaning efforts.Jet Cool: The jet cool function allows quick cooling. In this mode, strong and cool air is blown at high speed for 3 minutes, making any spot within 2.5 meters distance from indoor unit cools from 33ºC to 28ºC.Anti-Corrosive Gold Fins: To improve the durability of LG single-split non-inverter air conditioning units, the outdoor condenser heat exchange coil on select models has been treated with an anti-corrosive material.