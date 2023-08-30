About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Free LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture + Grocery E-Vouchers

OLED TV Special Deals

Free LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture
+ Grocery E-Vouchers

18 - 30 Nov 2023

Free LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture<br/> + Grocery E-Vouchers Terms & Conditions Free LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture<br/> + Grocery E-Vouchers Shop Now

Smart Cleaning for a Cleaner Home

 

 

Smart Cleaning for a Cleaner Home 

Experience thorough cleaning with hygienic disposal .

Smart Cleaning for a Cleaner Home  Learn More

LG SIGNATURE OLED M

LG SIGNATURE OLED M

Meet the first and only wireless OLED TV

Meet the first and only wireless OLED TV Learn More

Thie image is TV NPI Banner

All-new LG OLED

10 years on top

Meet the most exciting arrivals to the world's favorite OLED brand.

10 years on top Learn more

Thie image is AeroFurniture NPI Banner


A stylish table that keeps air clean

Make the most of your space with a chic table that also brings fresh air, perfect for small spaces.

<br>A stylish table that keeps air clean Buy now

Style Meets Power​

LG gram style

Style meets power​

Exceptional design and performance, for those with a flair for elegance and individuality.​

Style meets power​ Learn more

Unbelievably Thin, Uncompromisingly Light​

LG gram superslim​

Unbelievably thin, uncompromisingly light​

Measuring 10.9mm thick and weighing just 990g,
this is the thinnest gram ever.​

Unbelievably thin, uncompromisingly light​ Learn more

Thie image is LG Puricare 360 Hit NPI Banner

LG Puricare 360 hit

Simple in appearance. compact yet powerful.

LG Puricare 360 hit goes above and beyond in delivering exceptional air purification.

Simple in appearance. compact yet powerful. Buy now
This image is TV and audio islandwide promotion image

Free Grocery E-Vouchers worth up to $1000

Valid with purchase of selected models, from all LG authorized retailers from 01 October 2023 to 31 October 2023

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Buy now
Smart Cleaning for a Cleaner Home

Smart Cleaning for a Cleaner Home

Experience thorough cleaning with hygienic disposal 

Free Grocery E-Vouchers worth up to $1000 Learn More
This image is Ultimate Home Upgrade Image

Ultimate home upgrade

Enrich the heart of your home with LG appliances

Great offers for you Learn more
This image is Great Offers for You Image

Great offers for you

Find amazing deal on our lastest products only on LG.com

Great offers for you Buy now

Our picks for you