LG Objet Collection - WashTower™
Top Load Washing Machines
Washer Dryers
Dryers
Styler

Better Laundry Time, Better Life

Superior and powerful washing performance

Meet LG WashTower™

Meet LG washtower™

This is an image of an energy class A label attached next to a washing machine.

Shop energy efficient products

This is an image showing a black washing machine.

All-in-one laundry solution

Washing machines & washer dryers

This is an image of a washing machine placed in a laundry room.

Intelligent care for 18%* more fabric protection

This is an image showing the AIDD™ function.

AI direct drive™

Determine optimal wash pattern for enhanced fabric protection

This is an image of water coming out of the washing machine in 5 directions.

Turbowash™

Thoroughly clean in 39 minutes

This is an image of putting detergent into the washing machine.

Ezdispense™

Top up once, clean up to 35 loads

Dual inverter heat pump™ dryers

This is an image of a washer and dryer placed side by side.

Smart dryers for
foolproof results

New Standard of Efficient Drying

Dual inverter heat pump™

Low temperature drying for enhanced fabric protection 

Reduces 99.9% of Live House Dust Mites

Steam™

Reduces 99.9%* of dust mites

Enjoy Hassle-free Maintenance

Auto cleaning condenser

Enjoy hassle-free
maintenance

 

*Allergy care cycle reduces 99.9% live house dust mites.

LG styler™

This is an image where the styler is open and various clothes are shown inside.

Refresh and sanitize with truesteam™ technology

This is an image showing a purple blouse and steam

Truesteam™

Reduce allergens, odors & wrinkles in your clothes

This is an image showing the Moving Hanger™ function

Moving hanger™

Shake off dust particles and reduce wrinkles effortlessly

This is an image showing the Pants Crease function.

Pants crease

Quick and easy care for trousers

Learn more about washing machines

Featuring cutting-edge washing machine technology, a choice of attractive colours, as well as sleek, modern designs – LG washing machines not only make your clothes look their best – they make your home look brilliant, too.

