LG WQHD UltraGear™ 45" Curved OLED Display Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate and 0.03ms Response Time
The Display
45" WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (800R) OLED
HDR10 / DCI-P3 98.5%**
Anti-Glare / Low Reflection
The Speed
240Hz Refresh Rate
0.03ms (GtG) Response Time
WQHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1
The Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022 (240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms) among OLED gaming monitors.
**DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%.
-
LED
-
OLED
OLED 1.5 M : 1 Contrast Ratio
*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL(Average Picture Level).
*LG OLED panels have been certified as flicker-free and discomfort glare free by UL.
*Certificate Number (Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum): V745051.
*Certificate Conditions: LBL emission level (40% or less).
Incredible Speed, OLED 240Hz Refresh Rate
Designed to Immerse in Gaming
45-inch 21:9 Curved (800R) OLED.
*Based on the assumption of viewing an 800R curved display from a distance of 800mm, and may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience
*The remote control is included in the package.
*Headsets sold separately.
Play Games and Do More
PBP
*PBP: Picture By Picture / PIP: Picture In Picture.
*The actual performance will vary from the PC and running programs.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*This feature is only available as a remote controller included in the package.
Dynamic Action Sync
With Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers spot snipers hiding in the darkest places, so they can quickly react and make an escape.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
-
44.5
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
200
-
Curvature
-
800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
240
-
Response Time
-
0.03ms (GtG)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All specs
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2023
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
160
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
200
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1500000:1
-
Panel Type
-
OLED
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.303 x 0.303
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
240
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Response Time
-
0.03ms (GtG)
-
Size [cm]
-
113
-
Size [Inch]
-
44.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
-
800R
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Others (Features)
-
Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
Hexagon Lighting
-
VRR
-
YES
-
PBP
-
2PBP
-
PIP
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
YES
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
160W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
129W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1100 x 550 x 317
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
992.7 x 457 x 218
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
992.7 x 647.7 x 362.5(↑) 992.7 x 537.7 x 362.5(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
16
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
8.6
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
10.9
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES (ver 2.1)
-
Others (Accessory)
-
Stand Cable holder ， Screw Driver
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
Remote Controller
-
YES
-
DTS HP:X
-
YES
45GR95QE-B
LG WQHD UltraGear™ 45" Curved OLED Display Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate and 0.03ms Response Time