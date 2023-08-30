About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG WQHD UltraGear™ 45" Curved OLED Display Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate and 0.03ms Response Time

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

LG WQHD UltraGear™ 45" Curved OLED Display Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate and 0.03ms Response Time

45GR95QE-B

LG WQHD UltraGear™ 45" Curved OLED Display Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate and 0.03ms Response Time

front view
Born to Game.

Born to Game

World's 1st 240Hz OLED Curved (800R) Gaming Monitor with 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time.

The Display

45" WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (800R) OLED
HDR10 / DCI-P3 98.5%**
Anti-Glare / Low Reflection

The Speed

240Hz Refresh Rate
0.03ms (GtG) Response Time
WQHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

The Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022 (240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms) among OLED gaming monitors.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%.

45-inch 21:9 WQHD OLED.
45-inch 21:9 WQHD OLED

Panoramic Gaming View

Thanks to 21:9 WQHD OLED display with HDR10 and DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.) wide color gamut, gamers can feel as if they were in the center of the game with the 45-inch large screen.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

SELF-LIT OLED.

SELF-LIT OLED

SELF-LIT OLED Pixel provides an immersive gaming experience with its rich color expression, contrast ratio as well as fast response time.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

  • LED
  • OLED

OLED 1.5 M : 1 Contrast Ratio

With 1,500,000:1 high contrast ratio, the gamer can experience almost all colors and visuals of the game as intended by the creators.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL(Average Picture Level).

Anti-Glare
Anti-Glare & Low reflection

Show Only Your Game

Applying Anti-Glare & Low reflection technology can provide a better viewing experience anywhere by reducing screen distraction even in brightly lit environment.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

 

This product is Verified by UL. Samples of this product have been evaluated by UL and meet applicable Verification requirements for [Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum].

*LG OLED panels have been certified as flicker-free and discomfort glare free by UL.
*Certificate Number (Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum): V745051.
*Certificate Conditions: LBL emission level (40% or less).

OLED Display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG)
OLED Display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG)

Lightning Speed, Fastest OLED on UltraGear

LG’s new UltraGear™ monitor delivers ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GtG) response time with its OLED display.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use..
*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022 (240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms) among OLED gaming monitors.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Incredible Speed, OLED 240Hz Refresh Rate

An ultra-fast speed of 240Hz allows smooth gameplay. Gamers can respond quicker to opponents and aim at targets more easily.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022 (240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms) among OLED gaming monitors.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Extremely Fast
0.03ms (GtG) Response time

0.03ms (GtG) response time reduces reverse ghosting and helps render objects clearly, letting you enjoy the game with smoother movements and surreal visual fluidity.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.

45-inch 21:9 Curved (800R) OLED

Designed to Immerse in Gaming

Delivers excellent uniformity with less brightness and color deviation. Experience the same viewing angle with little distance from the center and outer edge of the display with 800R curvature.

45-inch 21:9 Curved (800R) OLED.

*Based on the assumption of viewing an 800R curved display from a distance of 800mm, and may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.

WQHD OLED@240Hz from HDMI 2.1.
WQHD OLED@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

Amplify Your Gaming Output with OLED Display

45GR95QE is capable of up to 240Hz refresh rate from HDMI 2.1. It means gamers can fully enjoy WQHD resolution and 240Hz either by DisplayPort or HDMI.

*It supports up to 240Hz rapid Refresh Rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

45GR95QE is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
Gamer-centric Design.

Gamer-centric Design

Enhance your gaming experience with a new Hexagon lighting and 4-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base supports swivel, tilt, and height helps you play games more comfortably.
Swivel adjustable monitor.

Swivel

Tilt adjustable monitor.

Tilt

Height adjustable monitor.

Height

Borderless design monitor.

Borderless design

UltraGear™ Remote Control.

UltraGear™ Remote Control

Set and Controlat Once

With UltraGear™ Remote Control, you can conveniently set and control your monitor by turning it on or off, sound adjusting, changing mode, and others.

*The remote control is included in the package.

4-pole Headphone out.

4-pole Headphone out

Plugin for ImmersiveSound Effect

Enjoy your games and voice chat at the same time by connecting a 4-pole headphone. Experience immersive virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone: X.

*Headsets sold separately.

PBP & PIP

Play Games and Do More

The 45GR95QE supports up to 2 PBP and PIP, allowing you to see the content from 2 inputs on one screen. It means you can run multiple games or tasks on one monitor at the same time.

PBP

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*PBP: Picture By Picture / PIP: Picture In Picture.
*The actual performance will vary from the PC and running programs.

Customized Modes for Game.
Gaming GUI

Award Winning Gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Protect Your display with OLED Care

OLED Care prevents after image and display burn-in that occurs when switching to a new image after a static high-contrast image is displayed for a long time.

*This feature is only available as a remote controller included in the package.

Dynamic Action Sync

With Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers spot snipers hiding in the darkest places, so they can quickly react and make an escape.

Crosshair

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use..
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.

LG Calibration Studio.
LG Calibration Studio

Accurate Colours Updated

Optimize colour performance by using Hardware Calibration through the LG Calibration Studio, making the most of LG WQHD OLED display's wide colour spectrum and consistency.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

Print

Key Specs

Size [Inch]

44.5

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Panel Type

OLED

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

200

Curvature

800R

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

240

Response Time

0.03ms (GtG)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

All specs

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2023

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

160

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

200

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1500000:1

Panel Type

OLED

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.303 x 0.303

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

240

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Response Time

0.03ms (GtG)

Size [cm]

113

Size [Inch]

44.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Curvature

800R

FEATURES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

Auto Input Switch

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

FPS Counter

YES

User Defined Key

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Others (Features)

Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

RGB LED Lighting

Hexagon Lighting

VRR

YES

PBP

2PBP

PIP

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

4-pole (Sound+Mic)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

YES

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (Max.)

160W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

129W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

1100 x 550 x 317

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

992.7 x 457 x 218

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

992.7 x 647.7 x 362.5(↑) 992.7 x 537.7 x 362.5(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

16

Weight without Stand [kg]

8.6

Weight with Stand [kg]

10.9

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

HDMI

YES (ver 2.1)

Others (Accessory)

Stand Cable holder ， Screw Driver

USB A to B

YES

Remote Controller

YES

SOUND

DTS HP:X

YES

What people are saying

Buy directly

front view

45GR95QE-B

LG WQHD UltraGear™ 45" Curved OLED Display Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate and 0.03ms Response Time