LG SIGNATURE OLED M3 97 inch Wireless 4K 120Hz Wireless TV | Wireless Gallery Design | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

LG SIGNATURE OLED M3 97 inch Wireless 4K 120Hz Wireless TV | Wireless Gallery Design | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ

OLED97M3PSA

LG SIGNATURE OLED M3 97 inch Wireless 4K 120Hz Wireless TV | Wireless Gallery Design | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ

2023 CES Innovation Awards logo

Award

CES 2023 Innovation Awards

LG OLED M3 Best of Innovation
What Hi-Fi site logo

Award

What Hi-Fi? (01/2023)

LG M3 Wireless OLED

" a centrepiece in

a living space."

10 years of LG OLED.
A decade at the top.

*Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2022. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

LG OLED evo. The trailblazer of a definitive decade.

What makes LG OLED evo the pinnacle of the world's No.1 OLED brand? Iconic firsts like wireless connectivity¹ that frees your space. Advanced technology² that's constantly evolving and refining how you experience TV. A brighter, bolder picture, so realistic, you feel like part of the scene. And confidence that allows us to offer a 5-year warranty.

An image presenting the key features of the LG OLED M3 against a black background with a pink and purple firework display. The pink reflection from the firework display on the ground shows the words "OLED." Within the picture, an image depicting Zero Connect shows OLED M3 on the wall of a gray room with the Zero Connect Box wirelessly transmitting the picture. An image depicting the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 shows the chip standing before a picture of a lake scene being remastered with the processing technology. An image presenting Brightness Booster shows bird's feathers with deep contrast and bright whites. An image presenting the 5-Year Panel Warranty shows the Premium OLED M3 warranty logo with the display in the backdrop.

*Screen images simulated.

**Brightness differs by series and size.

***Compared to non-OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.

****In the first 3 years of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered. In the 4th - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged

The first and only wireless OLED reinvents TV

LG OLED meets the Zero Connect Box and becomes a new genre of TV — the world's first 4K 120Hz wireless AV-connected OLED TV, LG OLED M Series¹.

*World's first and only wireless OLED TV refers to OLED TV with 4K 120Hz wireless connectivity between Zero Connect box and screen.

**Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.

Zero Connect

Embrace wireless interior design freedom

LG OLED technology, refined over 10 years, meets a wireless¹ design that let you design your space how you like.

An image of LG OLED M3 on the wall of a cozy room with a dog and a person enjoying the streamlined view. A close up of a person connecting a cable to the Zero Connect Box. A side view of LG OLED M3's incredibly slim dimensions. An angled view of LG OLED M3 on a floor stand in a modern city apartment with the Zero Connect Box on a marble side table.

*Stand only compatible with LG SIGNATURE 97 inch and sold separately.

Cut the cables. Cut the interruptions.

Relax as you unwind in a clutter-free space with only the power cable attached to the TV¹ rather than additional wires and devices.

Feel wireless freedom

Freely change the placement of LG OLED M Series¹ whenever you switch up your interiors by simply moving the Zero Connect Box.
*Screen images simulated.
**Stand sold separately

Sit back, relax, and connect

With the Zero Connect Box¹, there's no hassle reaching back ports or moving the TV to connect peripherals.
*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.

 α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

A decade of evolution at its core

Enter the world of α-realism², refined over 10 years of innovation. A portal to new universes and the sensation of feeling like you're really there. Be the main character surrounded by the exceptional picture and sound refinements of α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

AI Super Upscaling

The AI processing system uses AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution to classify images and remove noise based on their category. Then, deep learning algorithms enhance faces and objects to make them look more defined, expressive, and multi-dimensional without appearing artificial.

An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro refines imagery through an enhancement process that emphasizes contrast in low-gradation areas, brightens mid-tone areas, and adds expressive detail to high-gradation areas.
A video showing an image of a person camping among mountains. A grid overlays the image to represent the different areas refined for brighter, more expressive imagery.

HDR Expression Enhancer

HDR Expression Enhancer applies individual tone mapping curves to the objects your eyes are naturally drawn to, making them stand out sharply and expressively.
A video of a pink flamingo standing in a lake. A grid overlay covers only the flamingo, making it stand out brightly and vividly against its muted surroundings.
*Screen images simulated.

    AI Sound Pro

Step into a realm of cinematic sound

Following 10 years of innovation, AI Sound Pro virtually mixes the sound to create the effect of 9.1.2 surround speakers, remastered for clarity and balance control.

An image of an LG OLED TV in a room showing a music concert. Bubbles depicting virtual surround sound fill the space.

*Screen images simulated.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.

Brightness Booster

Behold even brighter OLED

LG OLED's iconic self-lit pixels shine brighter than before with the Light Boosting algorithm, Light Control Architecture, and other refinements driven by α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

*Brightness differs by series and size.

**All LG OLED evo models, with the exception of 48/42 C3, are brighter than conventional OLED televisions.

***Compared to non-OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.

****Light Boosting algorithm does not apply to 48/42 C3.

An image of the Northern Lights is displayed on an LG OLED TV. The top corner of the TV is shown against a black background, where a sky-like gradiation continues. The 5-year panel warranty logo is also displayed on the TV screen.
5-year panel warranty

Confidence in a
decade of
craftsmanship

LG OLED's premium craftsmanship lets us offer you a generous 5-year panel warranty.

Confidence in a <br>decade of <br>craftsmanship Find out more

*In the first 3 years of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered. In the 4th - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged.

Self-lit OLED 4K

No backlight necessary

Pixels reachest their most brilliant potential when they shine without the dull glow of a backlight. Experience the deep dark blacks of Infinite Contrast, colors true to nature with rich tones and hues, and a design slimmer than what's possible on traditional LCD TVs.

*Screen images simulated.

 

Hear sounds and sights come together as one

WOWCAST Built-in

WOW Interface

Simple soundbar connectivity

Use your LG OLED TV with a wireless LG Soundbar, and they work together like one speaker to create three-dimensional concert hall sound.

More sound settings

Connect your LG OLED TV to an LG Soundbar and automatically switch to Soundbar Mode, revealing 3 new settings.
*Soundbar Mode may vary by TV models.
**Soundbar Mode control may vary by soundbar models.
***Soundbar can be purchased separately.
****Soundbar Mode will be supported by the 2023 software update.
                                                             webOS 23 new Home

Tailored to your liking

From your favorite content to your preferred way to view, webOS 23 new Home is the hub that revolves around you.
*Screen images simulated.

My Profile

Get tailored movie recommendations, sports updates, and notifications from one place.

Quick Card

Create and arrange cards for your favorite apps and services to jump quickly back in.

A video shows a gallery featuring images of a cartoon dragon with differing contrast, brightness, color, etc. Two images are selected and then merged to create a personalized image settings profile.

AI Picture Wizard

AI Picture Wizard sets your ideal picture based on chosen images and deep learning.

An image of an LG OLED TV and remote control. The mic button on the remote control is lit up, and voice search keyword recommendations appear on the screen.

AI Concierge

Get recommendations for new things to watch based on your voice search history.
*Screen images simulated.
**Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
***Menus displayed may be different upon release.
****Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

Sights and sounds come to life

Dolby Vision

Filmmaker Mode™

Entertainment

Spellbinding cinema

Scenes come to life with Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture and the immersive, spatial audio of Dolby Atmos.

The true picture

Picture processing can remove a movie's intended charm. Filmmaker Mode preserves the director's cut for a more authentic way to enjoy films.

Endless libraries of entertainment

Tune into all the streaming services you love straight from your TV, including Netflix³, Disney+⁴, Prime Video⁵, and Apple TV+⁶. 

*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Ultimate gaming

Embark on epic gaming adventures

Feel like a winner every time you play. A blazing-fast 0.1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR support come together to create a clear, smooth picture that can't be rivaled, while the gamer-oriented UX and simple game streaming let you dive straight in and play on.

An image of three men playing a racing game on an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment.

*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.

Game dashboard & optimizer

Game settings at a glance

Apply the ideal settings for your game genre and playing environment with Game Optimizer. Dive into Sound Tab and amplify the action or Game Tab to make sure everything looks and feels just right. There's no need to pause. Simply access the menu from Game Dashboard, which hovers over the action while you play.

Three game screens are shown against a black gradient background. One shows a car racing game with the Game Dashboard hovering over the action. Another shows a Sci-Fi game with the Game Optimizer menu. And the last screen shows Game Optimizer's Game Tab over a music game.

Cloud gaming

A world of games to play

Access GeForce NOW directly from your TV and discover a library with a colossal number of games to choose from.

Cyberpunk 2077 game poster.

*GeForce NOW subscription may be required.

The sports sensation

The only match for games that take your breath away

Sports step into the spotlight. A personalized Sports Alert keeps you in the know about your favorite team, with direct access to match schedules from your home screen. With a decade of innovation, only LG OLED brings you stadium-like realism with a vast display and the crisp definition of the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 — ideal for watching two games at once with Multi View.

An image of the display showing a soccer game with a player in a red strip about to kick the ball across the stadium. The game score is visible at the bottom of the screen. The green grass from the pitch stretches beyond the screen to the black backdrop.

*Image is for illustration purposes only.
Eco-friendly LG OLED cardboard packaging depicted around thriving trees and mountains.
Sustainability

The circle of life

From green product design to waste recovery, LG OLED always has the planet in mind.
The circle of life Find out more

*All 2023 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packaging.

1. Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

2. α-realism refers to the realistic image and sound quality driven by LG's α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

3. Netflix streaming membership required.

4. Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2023 Disney and its related entities.

5. Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.

6. Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Key Specs

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

All specs

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Premium Magic Remote w/ NFC

IR Blaster Cable

Yes

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AAA x 2EA)

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Audio Output

60W

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

4.2 Channel

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

HDMI Input

3ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 (3 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

2355 x 1410 x 325

Packaging Weight (kg)

101.6

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

2155 x 1225 x 28.2

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

2155 x 1628 x 580

TV Stand (WxD, mm)

580 x 28

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

57.5

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

64.5

VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

600 x 400

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Upscaling

AI Super Upscaling 4K

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

SMART TV

Always Ready

Yes

Art Gallery

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

Room to Room Share

Yes (Sender/Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Sports Alert

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

OLED97M3PSA

LG SIGNATURE OLED M3 97 inch Wireless 4K 120Hz Wireless TV | Wireless Gallery Design | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ