Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

This image shows a laptop with the Windows 11 wallpaper on its screen, accompanied by the 'Copilot+ PC' logo. The Windows 11 logo is displayed in the bottom right, emphasizing the AI-powered capabilities of the device.

A new AI era begins

Discover the power of AI with Microsoft Copilot

Create your own images easily

With turbocharged NPU powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, experience lightning speed and smooth performance.

Elevate your capabilities

Accelerate your productivity and creativity with unique Copilot+ PC experiences, powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors.

A new era in security

Enjoy your Copilot+ PC journey, backed by superior security measures.

A screenshot of a Windows PC displaying Microsoft's 'Recall' feature, which shows a timeline interface with past activities. The screen includes a web page about wellness retreats with the text 'WELL IN THE WORLD' and images of people practicing yoga. A floating thumbnail preview of a Microsoft PowerPoint file is also visible. The Windows taskbar is at the bottom, showing various icons and widgets.

Recall instantly

Don't struggle to find which folder you saved a file in. Just describe something you remember, and gram will instantly find what you need.

This image shows a 'Cocreator' feature with two panels. The left panel displays a simple illustration of a turtle, while the right panel shows a realistic, stylized rendering of a sea turtle swimming underwater with vibrant fish. A dropdown menu labeled 'Choose a style' appears in the realistic panel, indicating an AI-assisted style transformation tool.

Create your own images easily

Not everyone needs to have the skills of an artist. Just sketch out your thoughts, and instantly get an image that looks like it was created by a professional designer.

This image shows the 'Windows Studio Effects' feature applied to a video call. The main screen displays a person with an enhanced appearance using the 'Creative Filter: Animated' option, highlighted at the bottom. Additional filter options, such as 'Creative Filter: Illustrated' and 'Portrait Light,' are visible, suggesting customization for video effects.

Visual effects for your video calls

Don't worry about unexpected video calls. With creative filters like improving lighting and blurring distractions, you can ensure a flawless presentation every time.

This image shows a laptop playing a video with live captions displayed on the screen. A list of languages, including Portuguese, French, Polish, Spanish, German, Turkish, and Russian, is shown on the left side, indicating multilingual caption support. A 'Live Captions' icon is visible in the bottom-right corner.

Live translation with captions

When you never miss a word, you never miss a beat. Get accurate subtitles in real time with automatic live captions.

*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.

*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.

*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.

Find your LG Copilot+PC

LG gram Pro 16

16Z90TS

Learn more

LG gram 16

16Z90TL

Learn more

LG gram 17

17Z90TL

Learn more