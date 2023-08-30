About Cookies on This Site

11.24_LG_AeroTower_Banner_1600x600

AeroFurniture

A Practical Table to Match Your Lifestyle

A practical table to
match your lifestyle

A 3D graphic image showing air being filtered with the product's filter part detached.

360° air purification

Fresh air in every direction

The mood light at the bottom of the cover of the Aero Furniture is on.

Mood lighting

Switch the mood with colorful ambient lighting choices

A smartphone is being charged on top of a wireless charger on an Aero Furniture.

Wireless charging

Pop on top to power up

LG PuriCare™ air care

LG air purifiers – powerful, silent and stylish. Powerful filtration: Equipped with a range of deodorization, HEPA, allergen, water and pre-filters, LG air purifiers can remove large particles from the air, get rid of odours and filter select bacteria and viruses, creating a cleaner home environment. Easy maintenance: Innovatively designed with an easy-to-clean filter and convenient air louvre, keep your air purifier well-maintained at all times. Smart warning: The HEPA air purifier will indicate by coloured lighting if your home’s air quality is slightly or highly polluted