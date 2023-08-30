We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Experience
Make life better with our tips.
Thinner & Lighter
it’s new LG gram
Immerse at the hero’s level LG UltraGear™
Register your products, get more information
Learn more about LG gram 2-in-1
Featuring super sleek designs, a lightweight frame and ultra-long battery life, our LG laptops and notebook computers are your perfect accessory for a busy, action-packed life in the 21st century! Whether you need a laptop for work, play or other creative pursuits, we have a model to match your specific budget or preferences. Specific cutting edge features you can look forward to enjoying include: - sleek, lightweight design (2. 5 pounds) using advanced nano carbo & magnesium construction, for effortless mobility- Intel® core™ i7 processor for super fast, superior performance when running even the most demanding programs- extended battery life, giving you the freedom to roam far and wide whilst still staying connected browse the full range above to see for yourself how LG is making laptop computers super user friendly and life good.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Live chat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Chat with LG Service Support using the most popular messenger
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Feedback to customer service head
Our Customer Service Head wants to hear from you