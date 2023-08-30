About Cookies on This Site

XBOOM
Soundbars

A image of LG SoundBar with OLED C Series

LG sound bar SC9S

Vision & sound in perfect harmony

Experience immersive audio with a seamless design.

Vision & sound in perfect harmony Learn more

LG Soundbars

A image of Soundbar USC9S perfectily matches with LG OLED C Series

LG sound bar SC9S

Perfect pairing with LG OLED c series

Feel the synergy between LG OLED evo C3 and LG sound bar SC9S.

Perfect pairing with LG OLED c series Learn more
A image of game playing.

VRR/ALLM game play

The best gaming experience with vrr/allm

A image of TV playing with LG Soundbar showing the HD Music Streaming

HD music streaming

Compatible with spotify

A image of LG Soundbsar showing the conectivity

Connect to the platform

Compatible with Google and more

LG XBOOM 360

Woman is relaxing in sofa with enjoying music with XO3

LG XBOOM 360 XO3Q

Dive into a 360° sound experience

Complete with premium fabric exterior and customizable mood lighting.

Dive into a 360° sound experience Learn more
A image of XO3 to show 360° sound

Authentic 360° sound

What is LG's patented 360° sound?

A woman wathing XO3 that is lighted up

Emotive 360° lighting

Set the vibe and elevate your every moment

Image of XO3 to show IP54

Water/dust resistant (IP54)

Anywhere, anytime

Learn more about LG speakers & sound systems

Immerse in rich sounds, deep bass and enhanced music sharing capabilities with LG's Dolby-powered home audio systems. The sleek designs add a touch of elegance to any room or TV console, making your home theatre look impressive to any guest.

Browse LG’s range of speakers & sound systems now