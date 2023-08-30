About Cookies on This Site

LG Sound Bar SC9S

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

LG Sound Bar SC9S

Front angle view of Sound Bar and Woofer
TV and LG Sound Bar SC9S are hung on a white wall. Below a black wireless subwoofer is placed on the floor. Beyond the window on the left a city view with the blue sky can be found.

The Perfect Pair for LG OLED C Series

Introducing LG Sound Bar SC9S— the perfect companion for your LG OLED C series. Experience more immersive sound with a seamless design.
A design film of LG Sound Bar SC9S. Play the video.

Synergy that Completes a Whole New Experience

LG Sound Bar is perfect for LG TVs. The best TV and Sound Bar synergy takes your entertainment experience to a whole new level. Enjoy them with a breeze.

A video clip is available on the above. Below 3 gray-filtered images are shown, a bracket, stand and a wall-mount TV from the left.

         Exclusive Bracket for              LG OLED C

An Exclusive Bracket allows you to place Sound Bar in the right position so that you can hear the best sound. Both as a stand or wall-mounted, your Sound Bar creates optimal sound with a sleek design.

*Bracket compatible with LG OLED TV C2/C3 55", 65", 77".

Variously figured blue-colored sound waves are being released from Sound Bar and TV.

WOW Orchestra Creates Captivating Sound

LG Sound Bar presents perfect harmonious sound with LG TV. It uses both LG TV sound and LG Sound Bar at once for the ultimate listening experience. Feel every detail of sound.

 

*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.
**Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.

LG Sound Bar SC9S setting screen is on the wall-mount TV. The sound bar is as well hung on the wall right under the TV.

Easy Control with WOW Interface

Now, convenience is in your hand. Control your Sound Bar through LG TV with one remote. With one click of the remote, you can see the Sound Bar’s menu and settings on the TV screen. Such as volume control, checking the connection status, and even selecting a sound mode.

*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
**This feature support Sound Bar's status check and change settings via TV on-screen, Volume level matching (40- 100), Sound Bar Mode Control.
***Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.

The video clip that shows LG Sound Bar SC9S can be connected to TV wirelessly is available on the right side.

Connect Wirelessly,
Enjoy Outstanding Audio

Enjoy content without any wires or distractions of sound. LG WOWCAST wirelessly connects LG Sound Bar* and LG TV to deliver high quality sound in a more convenient way. Experience the power of Dolby Atmos for a more immersive audio experience.

*Compatibility of LG Sound bar will vary by model.
**The image shown is for illustration purposes only. The actual location of cable ports may vary depending on TV products or models.
***A power cable has to be connected in order to activate the Sound Bar.

Experience Theater Quality Sound

LG Sound Bar combines with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and IMAX Enhanced to bring theater-like sound to your living room. It surrounds you in clear and realistic sound from all sides, placing you in the center of your favorite movies for powerful, true-to-life sound with every scene.

Variously formed blue sound waves are being released from the Sound Bar and TV to all over the living room.

*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

World’s 1st Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Triple Up-firing Channels

Meet the World’s First Triple Up-firing Channels. It means that LG Sound Bar SC9S delivers a wider and richer soundstage. Enjoy the most immersive sound experience at home.

A sound bar is placed on the cabinet and blue circled sound waves are arising from sound bar to right in front of the TV.

Triple Level Spatial Sound Creates
a Virtual Sound Dome

LG Sound Bar SC9S pushes the boundary of the entertainment experience. Your Sound Bar presents Triple Level Spatial Sound— a more immersive and accurate sound experience. By using an HRTF(Head Related Transfer Function) related 3D engine, your Sound Bar creates a virtual middle layer. It means that the sound layers realize sophisticated surround sound that you would only experience in theater.

Blue dome-shaped, 3 layered sound wavers are covering Sound bar and TV hung on the wall in the living room.

*’Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode of Sound Bar.
**The mid-layer is created using Sound Bar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field.
***If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

Feel the Roar of the Bass

Feel stronger, deeper bass in your favorite songs and movies. The wireless subwoofer hit low notes with ease, with increased volume, and bass quality transmitted over a longer distance.

A sound bar is placed on the cabinet. Beside a wireless subwoofer placed on the floor. Blue sound graphics are coming out from the subwoofer.

Exceptional Content Experience

Connect your LG Sound Bar SC9S to a console or Blu-ray player to immerse yourself in your favorite games, TV shows, and movies. Your Sound Bar offers a lag-free viewing experience with the best picture and sound.

Sound bar and TV are placed on the white table and 7 white horses are shown on the TV.

4K Pass-through Keeps
High Quality

LG Sound Bar has a 4K Pass-through. It transmits data without losing quality. So you can enjoy both stunning audio and video with minimal connections.
The sound bar is placed on the cabinet and racing game scene is shown on the TV coneected to the sound bar. A game console is on the bottom right side of the picture hold by two hands.

VRR/ALLM Enhances Game Play

LG Sound Bar is made to offer the best gaming experience with VRR/ALLM. Variable Refresh Rate(VRR) up to 120Hz. Its nearly-instantaneous response time gives you an advantage for gaming and creating a realistic viewing experience. Auto Low Latency Mode(ALLM) allows for smooth, lag-free viewing and interactivity.

*Both TV and Sound Bar must support VRR/ALLM.
**Console has to support VRR. VRR pass though limited to 60Hz content.

LG OLED C is placed on the wall, below LG Sound Bar SC9S is placed through an exclusive bracket. Subwoofer is placed underneath. TV shows a concerts scene.

Enjoy HD Music Streaming Services

Play music on your Sound Bar. It is compatible with Spotify and Tidal Connect. LG Sound Bar supports MQA(Master Quality Authenticated) that delivers high quality audio over a Wi-Fi connection.

*Official MQA recording required.

The sound bar is hung on the wall with the TV right above. Sound waves are crossing between them changing their colors from red to blue.

Connect to the Platform You Use

LG Sound Bars have wider compatibility to work with Google and Apple Airplay2. Control the LG Sound Bar with the platform of your choosing.

*Some features require 3rd party subscription or account.
**Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*** The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.

Multi-Channel Audio Experience that Exceed Expectations

With LG Sound Bar SC9S, your content sounds better than before. It divides two-channel audio into multi-channel audio, optimizing what you hear.

*Available on AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game modes.

Upgraded AI Room Calibration Pro Deliver the Most Optimal Sound

LG Sound Bar considers the sound where it is in the space. With an upgraded AI Room Calibration, your Sound Bar delivers the optimal sound. By matching reference frequencies at an extended range of 400Hz, it can analyze the space precisely and correct the distortion of the sound.

*AI Room Calibration Pro is a automatic sound tuning technology that compensates for the environment the Sound Bar is placed, by using Algorithms that improve the Sound Bar’s sonic performance.

LG AI Sound Pro Optimizes Sound for Various Contents

Enjoy your content with specialized sound modes— AI Sound Pro. It intelligently analyzes your content to deliver optimal sound whether you are watching movies, catching up on the news, or listening to music.
There are three lifestyle images. From top to bottom: three men are enjoying a concert video in the living room. There's an LG TV on the wall displaying a music recording scene, and the LG TV on the wall showing a breaking dance scene in a diagonal view.
An aerial photo of green forest

Looking Forward to a Better Tomorrow

From the way we produce to how we ship, our certain process is certified. Packaging is made of recyclable cardboard boxes and reduced to only what’s needed to arrive safely.
Gray cubes with different heights are placed randomly.

Made With Recycled Plastic

UL has validated LG Sound Bar as ECV(Environmental Claims Validation) products because some parts of the Sound Bar body use recycled plastic— We’re taking a more considerate approach to portable Sound Bar production.

*The above image is for representative purpose.

The sound bar box is placed on the right side of picture, opened to show its EPS foam filling material.

Recycled Pulp Packaging

LG Sound Bar has been certified by SGS because the internal packaging has been changed from EPS foam(Styrofoam) and plastic bags to recycled molded pulp.

*SGS is a Swiss multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services.
**The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.

Key Specs

Number of Channels

3.1.3

Output Power

400 W

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

IMAX Enhanced

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

Main

975 x 63 x 125 mm

Subwoofer

221 x 390 x 313 mm

All specs

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1.3

Number of Speakers

9 EA

Output Power

400 W

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Standard

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Music

Yes

Game

Yes

Sports

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

22.7 kg

Main

4.1 kg

Subwoofer

7.8 kg

POWER

Power Consumption (Main)

37 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

38 W

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.0

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Optical

1

USB

1

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

Chromecast

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

AirPlay 2

Yes

Spotify Connect

Yes

Tidal Connect

Yes

Works with Alexa

Yes

Works with Google Home

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC+

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

IMAX Enhanced

Yes

MQA

Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

120Hz

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

ACCESSORY

Remote Control

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

TV Synergy Bracket

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

975 x 63 x 125 mm

Subwoofer

221 x 390 x 313 mm

