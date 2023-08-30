We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Sound Bar SC9S
Synergy that Completes a Whole New Experience
LG Sound Bar is perfect for LG TVs. The best TV and Sound Bar synergy takes your entertainment experience to a whole new level. Enjoy them with a breeze.
A video clip is available on the above. Below 3 gray-filtered images are shown, a bracket, stand and a wall-mount TV from the left.
Exclusive Bracket for LG OLED C
An Exclusive Bracket allows you to place Sound Bar in the right position so that you can hear the best sound. Both as a stand or wall-mounted, your Sound Bar creates optimal sound with a sleek design.
*Bracket compatible with LG OLED TV C2/C3 55", 65", 77".
Variously figured blue-colored sound waves are being released from Sound Bar and TV.
WOW Orchestra Creates Captivating Sound
LG Sound Bar presents perfect harmonious sound with LG TV. It uses both LG TV sound and LG Sound Bar at once for the ultimate listening experience. Feel every detail of sound.
*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.
**Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.
*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
**This feature support Sound Bar's status check and change settings via TV on-screen, Volume level matching (40- 100), Sound Bar Mode Control.
***Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.
*Compatibility of LG Sound bar will vary by model.
**The image shown is for illustration purposes only. The actual location of cable ports may vary depending on TV products or models.
***A power cable has to be connected in order to activate the Sound Bar.
Experience Theater Quality Sound
Variously formed blue sound waves are being released from the Sound Bar and TV to all over the living room.
*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
World’s 1st Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Triple Up-firing Channels
A sound bar is placed on the cabinet and blue circled sound waves are arising from sound bar to right in front of the TV.
Triple Level Spatial Sound Creates
a Virtual Sound Dome
Blue dome-shaped, 3 layered sound wavers are covering Sound bar and TV hung on the wall in the living room.
*’Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode of Sound Bar.
**The mid-layer is created using Sound Bar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field.
***If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.
Feel the Roar of the Bass
A sound bar is placed on the cabinet. Beside a wireless subwoofer placed on the floor. Blue sound graphics are coming out from the subwoofer.
Exceptional Content Experience
Connect your LG Sound Bar SC9S to a console or Blu-ray player to immerse yourself in your favorite games, TV shows, and movies. Your Sound Bar offers a lag-free viewing experience with the best picture and sound.
*Both TV and Sound Bar must support VRR/ALLM.
**Console has to support VRR. VRR pass though limited to 60Hz content.
*Official MQA recording required.
*Some features require 3rd party subscription or account.
**Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*** The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
Multi-Channel Audio Experience that Exceed Expectations
*Available on AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game modes.
Upgraded AI Room Calibration Pro Deliver the Most Optimal Sound
*AI Room Calibration Pro is a automatic sound tuning technology that compensates for the environment the Sound Bar is placed, by using Algorithms that improve the Sound Bar’s sonic performance.
LG AI Sound Pro Optimizes Sound for Various Contents
*The above image is for representative purpose.
*SGS is a Swiss multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services.
**The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
-
3.1.3
-
Output Power
-
400 W
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
IMAX Enhanced
-
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
-
Main
-
975 x 63 x 125 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
221 x 390 x 313 mm
All specs
-
Number of Channels
-
3.1.3
-
Number of Speakers
-
9 EA
-
Output Power
-
400 W
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Cinema
-
Yes
-
Music
-
Yes
-
Game
-
Yes
-
Sports
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Sampling
-
24bit/96kHz
-
Upbit / Upsampling
-
24bit/96kHz
-
Gross Weight
-
22.7 kg
-
Main
-
4.1 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
7.8 kg
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
37 W
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
-
38 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.0
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Optical
-
1
-
USB
-
1
-
Wireless Rear Ready
-
Yes
-
Chromecast
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
AirPlay 2
-
Yes
-
Spotify Connect
-
Yes
-
Tidal Connect
-
Yes
-
Works with Alexa
-
Yes
-
Works with Google Home
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
AAC+
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
IMAX Enhanced
-
Yes
-
MQA
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
-
Pass-through
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
-
Yes
-
HDR10
-
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
-
Yes
-
120Hz
-
Yes
-
VRR / ALLM
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
-
Yes
-
TV Synergy Bracket
-
Yes
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
AI Room Calibration Pro (App)
-
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
-
Main
-
975 x 63 x 125 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
221 x 390 x 313 mm
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
