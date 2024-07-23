1. Trade-in promotion (“Promotion”) is only valid for our customer (“Customers”) with the purchase of selected models of LG’s TV/Soundbar from 21 June 2024 until further notice.

2. By participating in this Promotion, each Customer warrants and agrees to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. For Customer who have not yet attained 18 years old (as of 21 Jun 2024), such Customer’s parent/guardian warrants and agrees that the Customer including his/her parent/guardian shall be irrevocably bound by these Terms and Conditions. All rules and regulations and instructions issued by LG Electronics Singapore Pte. Ltd. (”LG”) from time to time will be deemed incorporated in these Terms and Conditions (“T&Cs”).

3. TV/Soundbar trade-in requirements are indicative only, and are subjected to on-site final assessment by LG’s trade-in partner. TV brands eligible for trade-in include Sony, LG, Samsung, Panasonic, Sharp, Philips, Hisense.

4. Plasma TV, CRT TV and LCD TV are not eligible for this Promotion.

5. TVs with cracked screen and/or melted screen, are not eligible for this Promotion.

6. Smart TVs eligible for this Promotion shall meet a minimal requirement, namely, Netflix and YouTube apps can be downloaded.

7. Soundbars with 3.1 and above channels are eligible for this Promotion.

8. Trade-in prices may vary from the pricing guide provided, depending on the condition of the trade-in TV/Soundbar. The above trade-in prices are indicative and are subject to changes without prior notice.

9. Provided the trade-in TVs are LG TVs and are in good conditions (subject to on-site final assessment by LG’s trade-in partner), there will be an additional $100 trade-in value if such TVs are 65" or above and an additional $50 trade-in value if such TCs are 55" or below.

10. Upon agreement of trade-in value for old TV/Soundbar between (customers and LG’s trade-in partner, LG’s trade-in partner shall make full payment to such customers, and ownership of the trade-in TV/Soundbar shall be transferred to LG’s trade-in partner.

11. Acceptance of the trade-in offer is irrevocable, and no return/refunds will be accepted.

12. Payment mode for trade-in will be made via Paynow or by cash.

13. On-site assessment and collection of trade-in TV/Soundbar must be from the same location and shall be arranged 3 months from the purchase date or delivery date (whichever is later).

14. LG reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions without prior notice.

15. By participating in the Promotion, each Customer consents to LG’s collection, use, processing and disclosure (including to overseas third parties) of his/her personal data for the purposes of LG organizing, conducting, managing and administering this Survey, in accordance with these Terms and Conditions and LG Privacy Policy (http://www.lg.com/sg/privacy). Each Customer further consents to LG’s use of his/her personal data for other marketing and promotional activities which may be organized by LG from time to time and in accordance with LG Privacy Policy.

16. Each Customer represents and warrants that in respect of any personal data provided by him/her to LG is true and accurate.

17. These T&Cs are governed by law of Republic of Singapore and their interpretation and application will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Republic of Singapore.