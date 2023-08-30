Legal

Terms and Conditions of Access And Use of LGE Websites

By accessing and/or using the website(s) of LGE, you accept and agree to abide by the terms and conditions herein. If you do not agree, please discontinue your access and use of the website(s) of LGE.

Copyright/Intellectual Property

Copyright 2016 © LG Electronics, Inc. and LG Electronics Singapore Pte. Ltd. (collectively, “LG Electronics” or “LGE”), All rights reserved. "LG Life's Good" is a registered trademark of LG Corp. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. LGE and the respective licensors reserve full and complete title, interest and rights in and to any and all intellectual property made available on the website(s) of LGE. Information (including but not limited to information relating to product features, functionality, technology, specifications, prices, gifts, prizes, availability and promotional activities) provided by LGE may be specific to a certain quantity, situation, country, location, region and/or time period based on information available at time of print. In general, information may vary by circumstance, time, country, region or location. Information provided by LGE may also vary from those offered by unrelated third parties or even related third parties (including but not limited to the subsidiaries, affiliates, partners, licensors, service providers and suppliers of LGE). In addition, information among such third parties, which are outside LGE’s control, may vary. LGE may not verify or control all the information made available on the website(s) of LGE. The website(s) of LGE contain certain proprietary, protected and copyrighted information and materials which is owned by and/or licensed to LGE. The terms of access and use of such information and materials must be observed and followed. Users of this website may (i) access, and/or (ii) download or print one (1) copy of, any and all information and materials on this website for personal, non-commercial use Provided that such information, materials and the relevant copyright or trademark notice will not be modified or altered in any way, deleted and/or changed without permission. All information and materials on the website(s) of LGE are provided for lawful purposes only. None of the information and materials on the website(s) of LGE may be copied, distributed or transmitted in any way for any other purpose(s) without the express written consent of LGE or the respective licensors. LGE and the respective licensors hereby reserve full and complete ownership, title, interest and rights in any and all intellectual property made available on the website(s) of LGE. All trademarks reproduced on the website(s) of LGE, which are not the property of, or licensed to, LGE are acknowledged on the website(s) of LGE.

Submissions to the LG Electronics

LG Electronics do not want to receive personal data (including sensitive personal data), confidential and/or proprietary information through the websites of LGE. Please note that any information or materials sent to LG Electronics via the website(s) of LGE will be deemed NOT confidential. By submitting, posting or displaying any information or materials to LGE through the website(s) of LGE, you represent and warrant that (a) such information submitted, posted or displayed do not infringe upon any rights, interests, duties and/or obligations; (b) your submission, post or display do not constitute a violation of any laws, regulations or policies; and (c) you grant LG Electronics an unrestricted, transferable, royalty-free, non-exclusive, irrevocable license to use, reproduce, display, perform, modify, transmit and distribute those materials or information. In addition, you agree that LG Electronics is free to use any feedback, suggestions, ideas, concepts, know-how or techniques that you send us for any purpose. If in doubt, please DO NOT submit information to LGE. If you believe your intellectual property or other copyright-protected materials have been posted on any of LG Electronics' website(s) without your authorization, please visit the LG copyright notice page for our contact information.

Liability

INFORMATION ON THE WEBSITE(S) OF LGE IS PROVIDED ON "AS IS" AND “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS. NEITHER LGE NOR THE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, PARTNERS, LICENSORS, SERVICE PROVIDERS AND SUPPLIERS OF LGE WARRANT OR MAKE ANY REPRESENTATIONS THAT: (i) THE WEBSITE(S) OF LGE WILL MEET ANY SPECIFIC REQUIREMENTS, (ii) THE WEBSITE(S) OF LGE WILL BE AVAILABLE, UNINTERRUPTED, TIMELY, SECURE, RISK FREE OR ERROR FREE, (iii) ANY ERRORS OR DEFECTS ON THE WEBSITE(S) OF LGE WILL BE CORRECTED, (iv) INFORMATION ON THE WEBSITE(S) OF LGE WILL BE VERIFIED, PROTECTED OR NON-INFRINGING, OR (v) THE RESULTS THAT MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE ACCESS AND/OR USE OF THE WEBSITE(S) OF LGE WILL BE CORRECT AND/OR ACCURATE. LGE AND THE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, PARTNERS, LICENSORS, SERVICE PROVIDERS AND SUPPLIERS OF LGE HEREBY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM TO FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, OF NON-INFRINGEMENT, OR AS TO THE ADMINISTRATION, OPERATION AND/OR MANAGEMENT OF THE WEBSITE(S) OF LGE, THE CONTENT OR USER CONTENT. EXCEPT WHERE SUCH LIABILITY CANNOT BE EXCLUDED UNDER LAW, UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHALL LGE AND THE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, PARTNERS, LICENSORS, SERVICE PROVIDERS AND SUPPLIERS OF LGE BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, INDIRECT, CONSEQUENTIAL, PUNITIVE DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, OR LOST PROFITS, BUSINESS, REVENUE, GOODWILL OR ANTICIPATED SAVINGS WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE, DEFAMATION AND INFRINGEMENT OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHT), BREACH OF STATUTORY DUTY, RESTITUTION OR OTHERWISE, HOWSOEVER CAUSED OR ARISING, WHETHER OR NOT NOTIFIED OF SUCH DAMAGE AND/OR LOSS.

Links/Posts

LGE or third parties may provide links to other websites through the website(s) of LGE. When you click on any links on this website and/or leave the website(s) of LGE (whose address is www.lge.co.kr), you will be subject to the terms of access and use as well as the privacy policies of other websites that you are going to visit. Information on such linked sites are not necessarily representative of LGE’s views or policies. The linked sites are also not under the control of LG Electronics and LG Electronics shall not be responsible or liable for the contents of any linked site or any link contained in a linked site, or any changes or updates to such sites. That LG Electronics is included/linked in any site does not imply authorization, endorsement, guarantee, warranty, license, offer, permission, recommendation or representation of any kind by LG Electronics of the website. Third parties may post information on the website(s) of LGE and LGE may re-post such information. Such posts are not necessarily representative of LGE’s views or policy and do not imply authorization, endorsement, guarantee, warranty, license, offer, permission, recommendation or representation of any kind by LGE.

Disclaimer

Due to price volatility, currency and availability fluctuations, including but not limited to any other factors outside LGE’s control, all information provided by LGE are subject to change without notice, obligation or liability. Information provided by LGE serves as estimates/indications only. Information provided by LGE on any website should not be relied on as authorization, endorsement, guarantee, warranty, license, offer, permission, recommendation or representation of any kind. While all efforts are made to check pricing, product information and other errors, information on the website(s) of LGE may contain inaccuracies and typographical errors as inadvertent errors do occur from time to time. Information and materials provided, displayed or distributed through the website(s) of LGE should not be relied on as authorization, endorsement, guarantee, warranty, license, offer, permission, recommendation or representation of any kind.

Indemnity

By accessing and/or using the website(s) of LGE, you agree and accept to (a) assume; and (b) keep harmless LGE from, all risks (including but not limited to information transfer risks) and liabilities in any way associated with your access and use of the website(s) of LGE, your reliance on any information on the website(s) of LGE, your violation of any applicable rules, terms and conditions and your infringement of any applicable laws and regulations.

Security

LGE may from time to time deploy security measures at the website(s) of LGE. Such security measures, however, do not mean that the website(s) of LGE are completely safe, "tamper-proof" or "hacker-proof”. LGE and the subsidiaries, affiliates, partners, licensors, service providers and suppliers of LGE shall have no liability for interruptions or omissions in internet, network or hosting services and do not warrant that the website(s) of LGE and/or electronic communications sent by LGE are free from viruses or any other harmful elements. Any material downloaded or otherwise obtained through your access and/or use of the website(s) of LGE shall be at your own discretion and risk. You will be solely responsible for any damage to your computer system or loss of data that results from your download of any material (including but not limited to software and applications) from the website(s) of LGE or your access and/or use of the website(s) of LGE.

Scam Alert

Please be careful of emails, phone calls or communications in any form claiming to be running promotions or activities involving LGE, LG products and/or services which is/are not consistent with information published on official LGE website(s) or LGE Promotional Activity Terms and Conditions. Examples include without limitation unsolicited emails claiming that you are due to receive gifts, prizes, free trials, charity donations, lottery winnings or offers of employment from LGE. If you receive any email messages, phone calls or have been contacted in any other way that purports to be from LGE requesting for your personal or financial information, please DO NOT provide the information but check with us through our contact information below. To the fullest extent permissible under law, LGE do not accept any association with and/or liability arising from and/or relating to these scams.

General

(i) In addition to these terms and conditions, the website(s) of LGE is/are also governed by LGE’s Privacy Policy, which sets forth the terms that specifically govern the management of personal data by LGE. Please visit LGE Privacy Policy for the most recent version.

(ii) Terms and conditions herein may be amended at any time without notice, obligation or liability. The latest terms and conditions will be applicable and legally binding on you from the date the change(s), if any, were made. You are agreeing and accepting the change(s) to the terms and conditions if you continue to access and/or use the website(s) of LGE after such change(s) are made.

(iii) You agree that LGE may (a) subcontract the performance of any of its obligations, including but not limited to, the administration, management and/or operation of the website(s) of LGE, to third party service providers who may be outside your country of residence; and/or (b) make assignment(s) of any and all its rights or obligations herein, without notice, obligation or liability.

(iv) The terms and conditions herein form the entire understanding between you and LGE concerning your access and/or use of the website(s) of LGE.

(v) If any part of the terms and conditions herein is determined to be legally invalid or unenforceable, then the invalid or unenforceable provision will be deemed superseded by a valid, enforceable provision that most closely matches the intent of the original provision and the remainder of the terms and conditions shall continue in effect.

(vi) No failure on the part of LGE to enforce any part of the terms and conditions herein shall be constituted as a waiver of any of LGE's rights under the terms and conditions, whether for past or future actions on the part of any person. Reliance of any person on LGE's actions shall not be deemed to constitute a waiver of any part of the terms and conditions. Only a specific, written waiver signed by an authorised representative of LGE shall have any such legal effect of waiver whatsoever.

(vii) The headings of the sections of the terms and conditions are inserted for convenience only and shall not constitute a part of, nor affect in any way, the meaning and/or the interpretation of the terms and conditions.

(viii) A party who has not agreed to be bound under these terms and conditions shall have no right under the Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act (Chapter 53B) to enforce any of these terms and conditions.

Local Laws

You are entirely responsible for compliance with the applicable local laws of any country where you access the website(s) of LGE, including but not limited to the export and import laws of such country in relation to the materials and third-party content.

Governing Law